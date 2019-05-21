Databricks and Informatica Partner to Accelerate Development of Intelligent Data Pipelines

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 21, 2019 01:16 PM EDT
Databricks, the leader in unified analytics and founded by the original creators of Apache Spark™, and Informatica, the enterprise cloud data management leader, announced a partnership to accelerate the development of intelligent data pipelines. As a result of the partnership, the companies introduced product integrations that provide rapid and efficient data ingestion, simplified creation of high-volume data pipelines, and integrated data governance for intelligent data discovery and end-to-end lineage. The partnership is being announced on the keynote stage by CEOs Ali Ghodsi and Anil Chakravarthy at Informatica World 2019, taking place now in Las Vegas.
Today data engineering and data science teams depend on many hybrid data sources that make finding the right datasets and tracing the lineage of data through pipeline processing impossible. Bringing the Informatica capabilities for discovery, lineage, ingestion and preparation together with Databricks’ Unified Analytics Platform provides an analytics solution for intelligent data pipelines that leverages the correct datasets and provides end-to-end data lineage for analytics and machine learning implementations.
The Informatica and Databricks partnership introduces product integrations that allow faster development and complete governance for data engineering workloads:
- Informatica’s Cloud Data Integration and Databricks’ Unified Analytics Platform enable data teams to quickly ingest data directly into a managed data lake from hundreds of hybrid data sources.
- Informatica’s Big Data Management with Databricks’ Unified Analytics Platform allows data teams to easily create performant, scalable data pipelines for big data. Using Informatica’s visual drag and drop workflows, data teams can define their data pipelines to run on highly optimized Apache Spark™ clusters in Databricks to provide high performance at scale.
- Informatica’s Enterprise Data Catalog provides support for tracking data lineage of pipelines with Databricks’ Unified Analytics Platform, and makes Databricks tables available as part of the data catalog.
Informatica is also announcing support for Delta Lake, the new open source project from Databricks, to provide an analytics-ready place to store massive amounts of data. Delta Lake provides ACID transactions and schema enforcement that brings reliability at scale to data lakes and makes high quality datasets ready for downstream analytics.
Supporting Quotes:
“This seamless integration between Databricks and Informatica enables data engineers to easily discover the right datasets and ingest high volumes of data from multiple sources into Delta Lakes,” said Ghodsi, co-founder and CEO, Databricks. “This means joint customers can use the reliability and performance at scale from Databricks to make data ready for analytics and machine learning - and get intelligent governance to find, track and audit that data from end to end.”
“Trusted, high-quality data and efficient use of data users’ time are critical success factors for analytics and data science projects,” said Chakravarthy, CEO, Informatica. “Informatica’s support for Databricks allows data engineers to rapidly build serverless pipelines to ingest and govern data from a variety of sources at scale, while empowering data scientists using Databricks to quickly find and prepare the data for their analytics and data science projects in a self-service fashion.”
To learn more about this exciting partnership and joint solutions, sign up for an Informatica and Databricks joint webinar on June 11, 2019.
About Databricks
Databricks’ mission is to accelerate innovation for its customers by unifying Data Science, Engineering and Business. Founded by the original creators of Apache Spark, Databricks provides a Unified Analytics Platform for data science teams to collaborate with data engineering and lines of business to build data products. Users achieve faster time-to-value with Databricks by creating analytic workflows that go from ETL and interactive exploration to production. The company also makes it easier for its users to focus on their data by providing a fully managed, scalable, and secure cloud infrastructure that reduces operational complexity and total cost of ownership. Databricks has secured investments from Andreessen Horowitz, Coatue Management, Microsoft, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Battery Ventures, Green Bay Ventures, and Geodesic, among others, and has a global customer base that includes Viacom, Shell and HP.
Apache, Apache Spark and Spark are trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation.
About Informatica
Informatica is the only proven Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader that accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile, and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the past 25 years, Informatica has helped thousands of customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005827/en/
Rodrigo Coutinho is part of OutSystems' founders' team and currently the Head of Product Design. He provides a cross-functional role where he supports Product Management in defining the positioning and direction of the Agile Platform, while at the same time promoting model-based development and new techniques to deliver applications in the cloud.
May. 21, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 2,666
In his keynote at 18th Cloud Expo, Andrew Keys, Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise, provided an overview of the evolution of the Internet and the Database and the future of their combination – the Blockchain. Andrew Keys is Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settl...
May. 21, 2019 05:30 PM EDT Reads: 14,660
"We were founded in 2003 and the way we were founded was about good backup and good disaster recovery for our clients, and for the last 20 years we've been pretty consistent with that," noted Marc Malafronte, Territory Manager at StorageCraft, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 21, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 5,060
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 21, 2019 03:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 21, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
May. 21, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 21, 2019 01:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
LogRocket helps product teams develop better experiences for users by recording videos of user sessions with logs and network data. It identifies UX problems and reveals the root cause of every bug. LogRocket presents impactful errors on a website, and how to reproduce it. With LogRocket, users can replay problems.
May. 21, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 21, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security. Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously scans APIs and mobile applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. Data Theorem products help organizations build safer applications that maximize data security and brand protection. The company has detected more than 300 million application eavesdropping incidents and currently secu...
May. 21, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Rafay enables developers to automate the distribution, operations, cross-region scaling and lifecycle management of containerized microservices across public and private clouds, and service provider networks. Rafay's platform is built around foundational elements that together deliver an optimal abstraction layer across disparate infrastructure, making it easy for developers to scale and operate applications across any number of locations or regions. Consumed as a service, Rafay's platform elimi...
May. 21, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Kubernetes is a new and revolutionary open-sourced system for managing containers across multiple hosts in a cluster. Ansible is a simple IT automation tool for just about any requirement for reproducible environments. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 18th Cloud Expo, Patrick Galbraith, a principal engineer at HPE, discussed how to build a fully functional Kubernetes cluster on a number of virtual machines or bare-metal hosts. Also included will be a brief demonstration of running a Galera MyS...
May. 21, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 12,035
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
May. 21, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 5,553
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 21, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225
Your homes and cars can be automated and self-serviced. Why can't your storage? From simply asking questions to analyze and troubleshoot your infrastructure, to provisioning storage with snapshots, recovery and replication, your wildest sci-fi dream has come true. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, Dan Florea, Director of Product Management at Tintri, provided a ChatOps demo where you can talk to your storage and manage it from anywhere, through Slack and similar services with...
May. 21, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 6,644