AmazeVR Announces New Partnership with LG and Secures Funding from Strategic Investors to Drive Future of VR

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 21, 2019 01:36 PM EDT
AmazeVR, a premium, cloud-based platform for high-quality VR content creation and mass distribution, today announced that it has raised an additional $7 million in funding to accelerate the development of proprietary VR content, created and distributed through the Amaze platform and its partners. The round was led by Mirae Asset Group (Mirae Asset Naver New Growth Fund & Mirae Asset Venture Investment), the leading independent financial services group in Asia, with participation from several strategic investors, including technology leader LG Technology Ventures, Timewise Investment, and Smilegate Investment, a subsidiary of Smilegate, which is building out a VR gaming / location-based entertainment business.
Additionally, AmazeVR announced a partnership with LG U+ to co-produce “must see content” in VR. LG U+ will also host AmazeVR content on its service as well as leverage AmazeVR’s proprietary content generation tools to make its own VR content production easier, as LG U+ works to release 1,500 VR experiences this year. The partnership comes as LG U+ is currently one of the leaders in the global telecom race to 5G. The company has asserted that cloud-based VR will become the next killer application and use case for 5G. LG Technology Ventures invested in AmazeVR as part of its strategy to further VR and next-generation displays.
“We believe cloud-based VR is the future, and AmazeVR has developed elegant technology that enables users to create and share interactive content very easily,” said Dong-Su Kim, CEO of LG Technology Ventures. “We are incredibly excited about how the AmazeVR platform will enable innovative, quality content to be generated at unprecedented scale and speed.”
Built for the Future
AmazeVR removes the key barriers to entry for mass VR adoption. It conquers one of the biggest hurdles -- compelling content-- by producing only high-quality 3D, 180-degree videos, using custom cameras built in-house. This commitment to a quality experience has been core to AmazeVR’s approach since it launched in April 2017. It became the #1 Free App in the Samsung Gear VR Oculus Store less than five months later, and AmazeVR has maintained its leadership position ever since, expanding across all major VR stores. AmazeVR was able to differentiate itself by developing premium content that is part of an expansive library which includes 20 interactive projects.
The company also recognized that in order to move the industry forward, all content shouldn’t be limited to what it could develop in-house. AmazeVR’s technology is ideally suited to for outside content creators that need easy-to-use tools to build their own branching narrative content in VR. AmazeVR’s proprietary content tools allow creators to rapidly produce interactive VR content without needing an entire team of engineers. And compared to commercial client stitching software, which can take hours to process a minute of high quality content, AmazeVR’s cloud service takes less than five minutes.
In addition to overcoming the content hurdle, AmazeVR offers a path for content creators to monetize their content, which has always been a struggle. AmazeVR now offers on-demand and Premium Pass models, through which users can purchase a single piece of premium content or a period-based subscription that gives users access to all premium content. Creators profit based on purchases of both Premium Passes and TVOD.
“AmazeVR sits at the forefront of VR innovation, successfully bucking conventional wisdom. We see no reason that VR content shouldn’t be compelling enough to support a Netflix model. To get there, we must devise mechanisms to inspire, assist, and reward content creators,” said Steve Lee, CEO of AmazeVR. “Our approach, commitment to quality, industry-leading technology, and strategic investors provide a path forward to make VR/AR the next great frontier for entertainment and personal displays.”
Developed by Visionaries
AmazeVR was developed by a seasoned team of Korean technology veterans who have worked together for more than seven years across six startups. Most recently, the AmazeVR team served as early executives of Kakao, developing product and executing on the vision for what has become an $8.7 billion market cap mobile platform company and one of the most successful businesses in Korea. Former Kakao co-founder and co-CEO, JB Lee (AmazeVR CPO), head of strategy, Steve Lee (AmazeVR CEO), senior software engineer, Jeremy Nam (AmazeVR CTO), and head of KakaoTalk messaging team, Steven Koo (AmazeVR head of engineering) went on to bootstrap AmazeVR in order to uninhibitedly focus on building the AmazeVR platform.
“We saw early on that smartphones would replace mobile phones, and one of the key contexts that would evolve would be communication, which we took advantage of at Kakao,” added Steve Lee. “We see a similar consumer paradigm shift on the horizon with VR/AR, and we are determined to lead the charge with a truly global platform designed to usher in this change.”
To learn more, please visit www.amaze.us and watch our 2019 Sizzle Reel here.
About AmazeVR
Founded by a team of seasoned technology leaders, AmazeVR offers an end-to-end VR content service. The company shares its platform and technology with passionate creators and various partners.
With custom equipment/tools, proprietary software, and a hands-on team, Amaze develops, curates, and produces VR content for those who want to be a part of the next wave of content creation. AmazeVR content is distributed through all major VR stores. The company is backed by Mirae Asset Group, LG Technology Ventures, Timewise Investment, and Smilegate Investment. It is based in Sunnyvale, California, with additional offices in West Hollywood. Learn more at www.amaze.us.
About Mirae Asset Financial Group
Mirae Asset Financial Group is a leading independent financial services group in Asia, the largest investment bank and the largest asset manager in South Korea, headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. On a global consolidated basis, total group’s client assets exceed US$375 billion (as of 31 Dec 2018). Mirae Asset has a presence in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Korea, Mongolia, Singapore, the U.K., the United States, and Vietnam.
About LG Technology Ventures
LG Technology Ventures was established in 2018 and is the venture capital investment arm of the LG Group of South Korea. The LG Technology Ventures team consists of experienced investors, entrepreneurs, technologists, and industry domain experts. Currently, LG Technology Ventures is managing over $400 million of fund assets and invests in early-stage information technology, automotive, manufacturing, life-sciences, energy, and advanced materials companies. We strive to create value to our portfolio companies by helping them develop strategic partnerships with various LG Companies. For more information, visit www.lgtechventures.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005842/en/
Rodrigo Coutinho is part of OutSystems' founders' team and currently the Head of Product Design. He provides a cross-functional role where he supports Product Management in defining the positioning and direction of the Agile Platform, while at the same time promoting model-based development and new techniques to deliver applications in the cloud.
May. 21, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 2,666
In his keynote at 18th Cloud Expo, Andrew Keys, Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise, provided an overview of the evolution of the Internet and the Database and the future of their combination – the Blockchain. Andrew Keys is Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settl...
May. 21, 2019 05:30 PM EDT Reads: 14,660
"We were founded in 2003 and the way we were founded was about good backup and good disaster recovery for our clients, and for the last 20 years we've been pretty consistent with that," noted Marc Malafronte, Territory Manager at StorageCraft, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 21, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 5,060
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 21, 2019 03:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 21, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
May. 21, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 21, 2019 01:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
LogRocket helps product teams develop better experiences for users by recording videos of user sessions with logs and network data. It identifies UX problems and reveals the root cause of every bug. LogRocket presents impactful errors on a website, and how to reproduce it. With LogRocket, users can replay problems.
May. 21, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 21, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security. Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously scans APIs and mobile applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. Data Theorem products help organizations build safer applications that maximize data security and brand protection. The company has detected more than 300 million application eavesdropping incidents and currently secu...
May. 21, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Rafay enables developers to automate the distribution, operations, cross-region scaling and lifecycle management of containerized microservices across public and private clouds, and service provider networks. Rafay's platform is built around foundational elements that together deliver an optimal abstraction layer across disparate infrastructure, making it easy for developers to scale and operate applications across any number of locations or regions. Consumed as a service, Rafay's platform elimi...
May. 21, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Kubernetes is a new and revolutionary open-sourced system for managing containers across multiple hosts in a cluster. Ansible is a simple IT automation tool for just about any requirement for reproducible environments. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 18th Cloud Expo, Patrick Galbraith, a principal engineer at HPE, discussed how to build a fully functional Kubernetes cluster on a number of virtual machines or bare-metal hosts. Also included will be a brief demonstration of running a Galera MyS...
May. 21, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 12,035
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
May. 21, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 5,553
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 21, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225
Your homes and cars can be automated and self-serviced. Why can't your storage? From simply asking questions to analyze and troubleshoot your infrastructure, to provisioning storage with snapshots, recovery and replication, your wildest sci-fi dream has come true. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, Dan Florea, Director of Product Management at Tintri, provided a ChatOps demo where you can talk to your storage and manage it from anywhere, through Slack and similar services with...
May. 21, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 6,644