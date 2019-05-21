ZOOM präsentiert Elevēo WFM

|By Business Wire
ZOOM International, der führende Spezialist für Kundenerlebnisse, die Kunden emotional ansprechen, hat heute mit der Vorstellung der Elevēo-Plattform und des neuen Elevēo WFM einen bedeutenden Schritt auf dem Markt der Workforce-Engagement-Management-Lösungen unternommen. Diese Ankündigung ist der Höhepunkt von zwei wichtigen Meilenstein-Initiativen bei ZOOM International: der Veröffentlichung eines neuen Workforce-Management-Produkts sowie der ersten nativen Cloud-Plattform, die „as a Service“ bereitgestellt wird.
Im Gegensatz zu Unternehmen, die durch Fusionen und Übernahmen weiter expandieren, wurde Elevēo von ZOOM entwickelt, um einen optimierten Workflow und hohe Benutzerfreundlichkeit zu gewährleisten. Da unsere Branche stark fragmentiert ist, wollten wir unseren Kunden helfen, von Tabellenkalkulationen und mehreren Anbietern auf einen einzigen umzusteigen.
Vereinfachung von Prognosen und Planungen
Jeder, der in einem Kontaktcenter arbeitet, weiß, dass die Verwaltung von Mitarbeitern schwierig, zeitaufwändig und alles andere als intuitiv ist. Selbst wenn die Herausforderungen durch eine selbständige Planung der Arbeitszeiten durch die Mitarbeiter überwunden sind, kann die zugrunde liegende Mathematik für die Abstimmung des Teams (das die Anstrengungen womöglich nicht unterstützt) anhand des geschätzten Personalbedarfs abschreckend wirken. Zudem ist in den meisten Szenarien der Planungsaufwand eher als „Zusatzaufgabe“ der Führungskräfte des Kontaktcenter und nicht als deren Hauptaufgabe definiert. Das Ergebnis ist entmutigend, und im ungünstigsten Fall können eine Reihe von Aufgaben nicht angemessen wahrgenommen werden.
ZOOM-Produkte sind bekannt für ihre hohe Benutzerfreundlichkeit und unkomplizierte Bedienung. Im Sinne der Tradition, komplexe Kontaktcenter-Probleme mit intuitiven Lösungen zu beseitigen, hat ZOOM mit Elevēo WFM einen durchdachten und fokussierten Ansatz verfolgt. „Dem überwältigen Feedback unserer Kunden und des Marktes zufolge bieten WFM-Lösungen einen immer größeren Funktionsumfang, der auf die Anforderungen von Großunternehmen zielt.“ Die vielfältigen Funktionsmerkmale und Algorithmen sind darauf ausgelegt, den Bedürfnissen von Unternehmenskunden gerecht zu werden, anstatt der überwiegenden Mehrheit der Kontaktcenter“, so Bill Devlin, CTO bei ZOOM.
Elevēo WFM ist hingegen eine leistungsstarke, intuitive Lösung, die weniger auf Funktionen als auf eine optimale Benutzererfahrung mit positiven Ergebnissen setzt. Elevēo WFM zielt darauf ab, den Stress von Geschäftskunden und mittelständischen Unternehmen durch die Komplexität bei der Anwendung und Evaluierung herkömmlicher WFM-Lösungen zu minimieren.
Vorteile der nativen Cloud-Architektur
Elevēo WFM ist nur die Hälfte der Geschichte. Die neue ZOOM-Lösung basiert auf einer neuen Plattform, die von Grund auf mit nativer Cloud-Architektur, Prozessen und Software entwickelt wurde. Mit mehr als 2000 Bereitstellungen in rund 90 Ländern verfügt ZOOM über eine langjährige Erfahrung mit skalierbaren und sicheren Lösungen für lokale und gehostete Bereitstellungsmodelle. Bisher hat ZOOM jedoch keine Produkte „as a Service“ angeboten. Mit Elevēo wird sich dies ändern.
Unter der Haube von Elevēo läuft Cloud-basierte Software wie Kubernetes, Docker, Prometheus, Grafana, Kafka, Helm, Packer und andere mehr. Devlin kommentiert: „Wir streben an, eine einheitliche Codebasis bereitzustellen, die überall einsetzbar ist. Ganz gleich, ob Ihr Anforderungsprofil für die Wahl einer Standort-, Cloud-, Hybrid- oder Service-basierten Lösung spricht, ZOOM wird sie bei jedem Schritt begleiten.“ Er fügt an: „Die Infrastrukturbedürfnisse unserer Kunden sind sehr unterschiedlich. Elevēo kann einer großen Bandbreite an Bedürfnissen Rechnung tragen. Wir werden unsere Kunden nicht an Bare-Metal-, VMWare-, Hyper-V-, Azure-, AWS- oder andere Infrastrukturen ketten. Wir bieten unseren Kunden die gleichen Geschäftsvorteile bei Implementierung einer nativen Cloud-Lösung mit hoher Skalierbarkeit, Zuverlässigkeit, Elastizität, Sicherheit und Flexibilität.“
Die Elevēo-Roadmap
Elevēo wird zunächst als Service-basiertes Cloud-Produkt für gewerbliche WFM-Kunden erhältlich sein. In den kommenden Monaten wird Elevēo weitere Funktionen der ZOOM-Suite integrieren, die dann zur Bereitstellung für Standortinfrastrukturen, Hybrid und Cloud verfügbar sein werden. Die Innovationskultur von ZOOM inspiriert CTO Devlin zu ambitionierten Zielen: „Wir streben eine Workflow-gesteuerte Automatisierung auf unserer WEM-Plattform an, die maschinelles Lernen, künstliche Intelligenz, Sprach- und Textanalyse sowie NLP nutzt. Wir nutzen diese Technologien, um Einfachklick-Workflows für das Qualitätsmanagement und benutzerdefinierte Prognosealgorithmen für gewerbliche Kunden mithilfe künstlicher Intelligenz und maschinellen Lernens zu erstellen – und das ist nur der Anfang.“
Elevēo WFM soll Ende Juli 2019 verfügbar sein.
Über Elevēo by ZOOM International
Elevēo wurde gegründet, um benutzerfreundliche, ergebnisorientierte Softwarelösungen zu entwickeln. Elevēo überfordert seine Kunden nicht mit unnötigen Funktionen, die den Zeitaufwand für Aufgaben, Schulungen und Arbeitsabläufe verlängern. Unsere Produkte helfen Ihnen, Ergebnisse zu erzielen. Bis heute haben die preisgekrönten Produkte und Serviceleistungen von ZOOM über 2200 Kunden und Partnern weltweit geholfen, von Kontaktcentern mit bis zu 100 Mitarbeitern bis hin zu Marken wie Amerigas, IBM, Homecredit, Finansbank, Tata Sky, Generali, Allianz und Vodafone aus 90 Ländern.
Für die letzten 365 Tage hat ZOOM von seinen Kunden einen NPS-Wert von 86 erhalten (Stand: 1. Mai 2019).
Vereinbaren Sie noch heute eine Demo unter www.zoomint.com.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
