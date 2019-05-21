Immersion Signs License Agreement with Panasonic Avionics Adding Haptics to In-flight Entertainment System Devices

|By Business Wire
|
May 21, 2019 04:05 PM EDT
Immersion Corp. (NASDAQ:IMMR), the leading developer and licensor of touch feedback technology, today announced it has signed a license agreement with Panasonic Avionics Corporation. The agreement provides Panasonic Avionics with access to Immersion’s patented haptic technology for use in in-flight entertainment systems.
Increasingly, haptics are enabling the non-mechanical buttons to enhance the human-to-machine interface on flat surfaces. Adding tactile feedback to Panasonic Avionics handsets via their touchscreens, touchpads, and buttons, brings the sensation of the real world to these digital devices and provides a more intuitive interface for the traveler.
“By incorporating haptics into in-flight entertainment systems, Panasonic Avionics is able to modernize the experience and make access to the system more intuitive and engaging. As capacitive touch buttons provide feedback, the person will know if the buttons have been activated,” said Ramzi Haidamus, Immersion’s CEO. “We are pleased to work with Panasonic Avionics and look forward to seeing how the company continues to enhance its in-flight systems with touch technology.”
About Immersion
Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The company provides technology solutions for creating immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users’ sense of touch. With more than 3,600 issued or pending patents, Immersion's technology has been adopted in more than 3 billion digital devices, and provides haptics in mobile, automotive, gaming, medical and consumer electronics products. Immersion is headquartered in San Jose, California with offices worldwide. Learn more at www.immersion.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of Immersion Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
All statements, other than the statements of historical fact, are statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the statement that haptics are enabling the non-mechanical buttons to enhance the human-to-machine interfaces; the statement that adding tactile feedback to handsets brings the sensation of the real world to these digital devices and provides a more intuitive interface for the traveler; and Mr. Haidamus’ statement that incorporating haptics into in-flight entertainment systems enables the modernization of the experience and makes access to the system more intuitive and engaging.
Immersion's actual results might differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with Immersion's business, which include, but are not limited to: unanticipated difficulties and challenges encountered in product development efforts (including with respect to Immersion’s touch feedback technology) by Immersion and its licensees (including Panasonic Avionics Corporation); unanticipated difficulties and challenges encountered in implementation efforts by Immersion's licensees (including Panasonic Avionics Corporation); unanticipated changes in the avionics industry; adverse outcomes in any future intellectual property-related litigation and the costs related thereto; the effects of the current macroeconomic climate; delay in or failure to achieve adoption of or commercial demand for Immersion's products or third party products (including avionics products) incorporating Immersion's technologies; and a delay in or failure to achieve the acceptance of touch feedback as a critical user experience. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the control of Immersion.
For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in Immersion's most current Form 10-K, and Form 10-Q, both of which are on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect Immersion's beliefs and predictions as of the date of this release. Immersion disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements as a result of financial, business, or any other developments occurring after the date of this release.
Immersion and the Immersion logo are trademarks of Immersion Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
