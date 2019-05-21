Transcat Reports Operating Income Up 13% on Record Revenue for Fiscal 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 21, 2019 04:16 PM EDT
Transcat, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNS) (“Transcat” or the “Company”), a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services and value-added distributor of professional grade handheld test, measurement and control instrumentation, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 30, 2019 (“fiscal 2019”). Transcat operates on a 52/53 week fiscal year, ending the last Saturday in March. In a 52-week fiscal year, each of the four quarters is a 13-week period. In a 53-week fiscal year (which occurs once every five or six years), the last quarter is a 14-week period. Fiscal 2019 consisted of 52 weeks while the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 (“fiscal 2018”) consisted of 53 weeks. Results include the previously-reported acquisition of Angel’s Instrumentation, Inc (“Angel’s”), effective as of August 31, 2018.
“The continued execution of our strategic plan, strength of our value proposition and favorable U.S. macro environment drove record sales and net income for the fiscal year,” commented Lee D. Rudow, President and CEO. “The Service segment continued to deliver from a sales perspective, marking an impressive 10 years, or 40 consecutive quarters, of year-over-year quarterly sales growth. Our Service organic growth rate was strong, particularly when normalizing for the extra week from last year, as we have been successful in taking market share, especially within the life science market. Our Distribution business performed well as we continued to execute our strategy of driving higher margin core product sales and rentals, which resulted in enhanced segment profitability.
“We continue to have confidence in our ability to grow Service segment revenue and expect to improve our margins over time as we overcome short-term productivity pressures related to this growth. We are improving our processes around the hiring, training and onboarding of our ever-expanding technical workforce. In addition, we believe automation and improvements of our calibration service process will aid productivity improvement throughout our network of 21 labs.”
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Review (Results compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018)
|($ in thousands)
|Change
|FY19 Q4
|FY18 Q4
|$'s
|%
|Service Revenue
|$
|24,322
|$
|21,955
|$
|2,367
|10.8
|%
|Distribution Sales
|20,171
|20,497
|(326
|)
|(1.6
|%)
|Revenue
|$
|44,493
|$
|42,452
|$
|2,041
|4.8
|%
|Gross Profit
|$
|11,543
|$
|10,895
|$
|648
|5.9
|%
|Gross Margin
|25.9
|%
|25.7
|%
|Operating Income
|$
|3,634
|$
|3,503
|$
|131
|3.7
|%
|Operating Margin
|8.2
|%
|8.3
|%
|Net Income
|$
|2,660
|$
|2,454
|$
|206
|8.4
|%
|Net Margin
|6.0
|%
|5.8
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA*
|$
|5,591
|$
|5,310
|$
|281
|5.3
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA* Margin
|12.6
|%
|12.5
|%
|
*See Note 1 on page 5 for a description of this non-GAAP financial measure and page 10 for the Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table.
Transcat achieved record quarterly revenue of $44.5 million, up 4.8% even with one less week in fiscal 2019. Revenue on a normalized basis increased 12.9%, as strong U.S. sales more than offset continued softness in Canada. Higher gross profit and margin helped to offset continued investments to support growth as operating expenses were up $0.5 million, or 7.0%. As a result, operating income increased $0.1 million. The effective tax rate was 20.7% for the quarter compared with 25.2% for the previous fiscal year’s fourth quarter.
Service segment continues to deliver strong U.S. organic growth
Represents the accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services business (55% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019).
|($ in thousands)
|Change
|FY19 Q4
|FY18 Q4
|$'s
|%
|Service Segment Revenue
|$
|24,322
|$
|21,955
|$
|2,367
|10.8
|%
|Gross Profit
|$
|6,731
|$
|6,267
|$
|464
|7.4
|%
|Gross Margin
|27.7
|%
|28.5
|%
|Operating Income
|$
|2,431
|$
|2,420
|$
|11
|0.5
|%
|Operating Margin
|10.0
|%
|11.0
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA*
|$
|3,804
|$
|3,637
|$
|167
|4.6
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA* Margin
|15.6
|%
|16.6
|%
|
*See Note 1 on page 5 for a description of this non-GAAP financial measure and page 10 for the Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table.
Service revenue increased 10.8%, inclusive of acquired revenue from Angel’s. Organic Service revenue growth was 7.0% in the quarter or 13.6% on a normalized basis for 52 weeks versus 53 weeks. Higher revenue was the result of new business from the highly-regulated life sciences market and growth in other regulated sectors.
The segment gross margin was negatively impacted by soft Canada results and the short-term productivity impact from strong revenue growth.
Distribution segment shows strong margins
Represents the sale and rental of new and used professional grade handheld test, measurement and control instrumentation (45% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019).
|($ in thousands)
|Change
|FY19 Q4
|FY18 Q4
|$'s
|%
|Distribution Segment Sales
|$
|20,171
|$
|20,497
|$
|(326
|)
|(1.6
|%)
|Gross Profit
|$
|4,812
|$
|4,628
|$
|184
|4.0
|%
|Gross Margin
|23.9
|%
|22.6
|%
|Operating Income
|$
|1,203
|$
|1,083
|$
|120
|11.1
|%
|Operating Margin
|6.0
|%
|5.3
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA*
|$
|1,787
|$
|1,673
|$
|114
|6.8
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA* Margin
|8.9
|%
|8.2
|%
|
*See Note 1 on page 5 for a description of this non-GAAP financial measure and page 10 for the Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table.
Part of the Company’s strategic focus continues to be on improving Distribution segment gross profit by driving higher value and higher margin opportunities. As a result, the segment gross profit improved 4.0% and segment gross margin expanded 130 basis points. This increase was due to a mix of higher margin new product sales and increased rentals which have a higher margin profile, and pricing initiatives as part of the Company’s operational excellence program. Rental revenue was up 21.2% to $1.2 million.
Full-Year Fiscal 2019 Review (Results compared with fiscal 2018)
|($ in thousands)
|Change
|FY19
|FY18
|$'s
|%
|Service Revenue
|$
|84,041
|$
|77,445
|$
|6,596
|8.5
|%
|Distribution Sales
|76,857
|77,696
|(839
|)
|(1.1
|%)
|Revenue
|$
|160,898
|$
|155,141
|$
|5,757
|3.7
|%
|Gross Profit
|$
|39,343
|$
|37,441
|$
|1,902
|5.1
|%
|Gross Margin
|24.5
|%
|24.1
|%
|Operating Income
|$
|10,229
|$
|9,026
|$
|1,203
|13.3
|%
|Operating Margin
|6.4
|%
|5.8
|%
|Net Income
|$
|7,145
|$
|5,922
|$
|1,223
|20.7
|%
|Net Margin
|4.4
|%
|3.8
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA*
|$
|17,826
|$
|16,368
|$
|1,458
|8.9
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA* Margin
|11.1
|%
|10.6
|%
|
*See Note 1 on page 5 for a description of this non-GAAP financial measure and page 10 for the Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table.
Consolidated revenue of $160.9 million was up 6.2% on a normalized basis. Excluding acquired revenue from Angel’s, the Company’s organic Service revenue increased 6.1% or 8.6% on a normalized basis.
As a percentage of revenue, consolidated operating expenses were 18.1%, down 20 basis points. As a result, operating income increased $1.2 million, or 13.3%, to $10.2 million, and operating margin expanded 60 basis points.
The fiscal 2019 effective tax rate was down to 22.6% compared with 25.5% in fiscal 2018, given the full fiscal year benefit of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Transcat achieved record net income of $7.1 million or diluted earnings per share of $0.95, up $0.14 or 17.3%. Adjusted EBITDA improved 8.9% to $17.8 million and as a percent of total revenue was up 50 basis points to 11.1%. See Note 1 on page 5 for a description of this non-GAAP financial measure and page 10 for the Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Overview
Net cash provided by operating activities increased 27.2% to $12.6 million. Capital expenditures were $7.0 million for fiscal 2019, with investments focused on customer-driven expansion of Service segment capabilities and the Company’s growing rental business.
At March 30, 2019, the Company had total debt of $21.0 million, with $23.5 million available under its secured revolving credit facility. Total debt at fiscal year-end was down $1.8 million from the prior fiscal year end. The Company’s leverage ratio, as defined in its credit agreement, was 1.12 at March 30, 2019, compared with 1.40 at fiscal 2018 year-end.
Outlook
Mr. Rudow concluded, “We are proud of our team for delivering solid growth in revenue and profitability this year as we made significant strides executing our strategic plan. As we have said, we are on a long-term operational excellence journey, which includes a number of initiatives and investments aimed at delivering a differentiated level of service and enhancing our margin profile. We have seen the early benefits within the Distribution business, and the longer-term Service segment initiatives for productivity, including automation, are moving in the right direction. While we would like to accelerate the process, we are confident in the actions we are taking and believe we will begin to see some of the early benefits within Service this upcoming fiscal year.
“We kicked off the new fiscal year with a strong balance sheet and the financial flexibility to continue to execute our strategic growth plan. Combined with our robust pipelines for new business and acquisitions, we believe that fiscal 2020 will be a year of revenue and margin growth.”
Transcat expects its income tax rate to range between 22% and 23% in fiscal 2020. This estimate includes Federal, various state, and Canadian income taxes and reflects the increased discrete tax accounting windfall associated with share-based payment awards. In particular, this impact is expected to result in a significantly lower first quarter fiscal 2020 tax rate of between 10% and 11%.
The Company anticipates total capital expenditures to be approximately $7.8 million to $8.2 million in fiscal 2020, with the majority of the incremental capital expenditures in excess of fiscal 2019 spend levels planned for growth-oriented opportunities within both of its operating segments. Maintenance/existing asset replacements are expected to be consistent with fiscal 2019 at approximately $1.0 million to $1.5 million.
Webcast and Conference Call
Transcat will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Management will review the financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year, as well as the Company’s strategy and outlook. A question and answer session will follow the formal discussion. The review will be accompanied by a slide presentation, which will be available at www.transcat.com/investor-relations. The conference call can be accessed by calling (201) 689-8471. Alternatively, the webcast can be monitored at www.transcat.com/investor-relations.
A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the day of the call through Wednesday, May 29, 2019. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13689948, or access the webcast replay at www.transcat.com/investor-relations, where a transcript will be posted once available.
NOTE 1 – Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to reporting net income, a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle (“GAAP”) measure, we present Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and non-cash stock compensation expense), which is a non-GAAP measure. The Company’s management believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the performance of its core operations from period to period by removing the impact of the capital structure (interest), tangible and intangible asset base (depreciation and amortization), taxes, and stock-based compensation expense, which is not always commensurate with the reporting period in which it is included. As such, the Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of performance when evaluating its business segments and as a basis for planning and forecasting. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and is not calculated through the application of GAAP. As such, it should not be considered as a substitute for the GAAP measure of net income and, therefore, should not be used in isolation of, but in conjunction with, the GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, may produce results that vary from the GAAP measure and may not be comparable to a similarly defined non-GAAP measure used by other companies. See the attached Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table on page 10.
ABOUT TRANSCAT
Transcat, Inc. is a leading provider of accredited calibration, repair, inspection and laboratory instrument services. The Company is focused on providing best-in-class services and products to highly regulated industries, including life science, aerospace and defense, pharmaceutical, medical device manufacturing and biotechnology. Transcat provides permanent and periodic on-site services, mobile calibration services and in-house services through 21 Calibration Service Centers strategically located across the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. The breadth and depth of measurement parameters addressed by Transcat’s ISO/IEC 17025 scopes of accreditation are believed to be the best in the industry.
Transcat also operates as a leading value-added distributor that markets, sells and rents new and used national and proprietary brand instruments to customers primarily in North America. The Company believes its combined Service and Distribution segment offerings, experience, technical expertise and integrity create a unique and compelling value proposition for its customers.
Transcat’s strategy is to leverage the complementary nature of its two operating segments, its comprehensive service capabilities, strong brand, enhanced e-commerce capabilities and leading distribution platform to drive organic sales growth. The Company will also look to expand its addressable calibration market through acquisitions and capability investments to further realize the inherent leverage of its business model.
More information about Transcat can be found at: Transcat.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and thus are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” and other similar words. All statements addressing operating performance, events or developments that Transcat, Inc. expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including but not limited to statements relating to anticipated revenue, profit margins, sales operations, capital expenditures, cash flows, operating income, growth strategy, segment growth, potential acquisitions, integration of acquired businesses, market position, customer preferences, outlook and changes in market conditions in the industries in which Transcat operates are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties. These risk factors and uncertainties are more fully described in Transcat’s Annual Report and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading entitled “Risk Factors.” Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the Company’s underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on the Company’s forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update, correct or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release.
FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW.
The Company plans on timely filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K before the required filing date.
|
TRANSCAT, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Fourth Quarter Ended
|Fiscal Year Ended
|March 30,
|March 31,
|March 30,
|March 31,
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Service Revenue
|$
|24,322
|$
|21,955
|$
|84,041
|$
|77,445
|Distribution Sales
|20,171
|20,497
|76,857
|77,696
|Total Revenue
|44,493
|42,452
|160,898
|155,141
|Cost of Service Revenue
|17,591
|15,688
|63,096
|57,523
|Cost of Distribution Sales
|15,359
|15,869
|58,459
|60,177
|Total Cost of Revenue
|32,950
|31,557
|121,555
|117,700
|Gross Profit
|11,543
|10,895
|39,343
|37,441
|Selling, Marketing and Warehouse Expenses
|4,689
|4,317
|16,956
|16,564
|General and Administrative Expenses
|3,220
|3,075
|12,158
|11,851
|Total Operating Expenses
|7,909
|7,392
|29,114
|28,415
|Operating Income
|3,634
|3,503
|10,229
|9,026
|Interest and Other Expense, net
|279
|224
|994
|1,078
|Income Before Income Taxes
|3,355
|3,279
|9,235
|7,948
|Provision for Income Taxes
|695
|825
|2,090
|2,026
|Net Income
|$
|2,660
|$
|2,454
|$
|7,145
|$
|5,922
|Basic Earnings Per Share
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.99
|$
|0.83
|Average Shares Outstanding
|7,208
|7,152
|7,196
|7,124
|Diluted Earnings Per Share
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.95
|$
|0.81
|Average Shares Outstanding
|7,553
|7,376
|7,515
|7,303
|
TRANSCAT, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|March 30,
|March 31,
|2019
|2018
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash
|$
|788
|$
|577
|Accounts Receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $338
|and $296 as of March 30, 2019 and March 31, 2018, respectively
|27,469
|24,684
|Other Receivables
|1,116
|1,361
|Inventory, net
|14,304
|12,651
|Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets
|1,329
|1,240
|Total Current Assets
|45,006
|40,513
|Property and Equipment, net
|19,653
|17,091
|Goodwill
|34,545
|32,740
|Intangible Assets, net
|5,233
|5,505
|Other Assets
|793
|973
|Total Assets
|$
|105,230
|$
|96,822
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts Payable
|$
|14,572
|$
|13,535
|Accrued Compensation and Other Liabilities
|5,450
|5,240
|Income Taxes Payable
|228
|232
|Current Portion of Long-Term Debt
|1,899
|2,143
|Total Current Liabilities
|22,149
|21,150
|Long-Term Debt
|19,103
|20,707
|Deferred Tax Liability
|2,450
|1,709
|Other Liabilities
|1,898
|1,908
|Total Liabilities
|45,600
|45,474
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Common Stock, par value $0.50 per share, 30,000,000 shares authorized;
|7,210,882 and 7,155,050 shares issued and outstanding
|as of March 30, 2019, and March 31, 2018, respectively
|3,605
|3,578
|Capital in Excess of Par Value
|16,467
|14,965
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
|(611
|)
|(281
|)
|Retained Earnings
|40,169
|33,086
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|59,630
|51,348
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|105,230
|$
|96,822
|
TRANSCAT, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In Thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
For Fiscal Years Ended
|March 30,
|March 31,
|2019
|2018
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|Net Income
|$
|7,145
|$
|5,922
|Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided
|by Operating Activities:
|Net Loss on Disposal of Property and Equipment
|8
|133
|Deferred Income Taxes
|741
|765
|Depreciation and Amortization
|6,361
|5,991
|Provision for Accounts Receivable and Inventory Reserves
|297
|92
|Stock-Based Compensation
|1,327
|1,411
|Changes in Assets and Liabilities:
|Accounts Receivable and Other Receivables
|(2,385
|)
|(2,952
|)
|Inventory
|(1,100
|)
|(1,674
|)
|Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets
|(39
|)
|(259
|)
|Accounts Payable
|963
|1,920
|Accrued Compensation and Other Liabilities
|(804
|)
|(686
|)
|Income Taxes Payable
|47
|(789
|)
|Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|12,561
|9,874
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|Purchase of Property and Equipment
|(6,998
|)
|(5,882
|)
|Proceeds from Sale of Property and Equipment
|16
|11
|Business Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|(3,614
|)
|-
|Payment of Contingent Consideration & Holdbacks Related to Business Acquisitions
|(308
|)
|-
|Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
|(10,904
|)
|(5,871
|)
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|Repayment of Revolving Credit Facility, net
|(2,261
|)
|(9,878
|)
|Proceeds from Term Loan
|2,500
|7,143
|Repayments of Term Loan
|(2,087
|)
|(1,726
|)
|Issuance of Common Stock
|285
|931
|Repurchase of Common Stock
|(145
|)
|(360
|)
|Stock Option Redemption
|-
|(90
|)
|Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
|(1,708
|)
|(3,980
|)
|Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash
|262
|(288
|)
|Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash
|211
|(265
|)
|Cash at Beginning of Year
|577
|842
|Cash at End of Year
|$
|788
|$
|577
|
TRANSCAT, INC.
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Fiscal 2019
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|YTD
|Net Income
|$1,428
|$1,488
|$1,569
|$2,660
|$7,145
|+ Interest Expense
|206
|197
|250
|250
|903
|+ Other Expense / (Income)
|19
|(2)
|45
|29
|91
|+ Tax Provision
|372
|493
|530
|695
|2,090
|Operating Income
|$2,025
|$2,176
|$2,394
|$3,634
|$10,229
|+ Depreciation & Amortization
|1,567
|1,500
|1,666
|1,628
|6,361
|+ Other (Expense) / Income
|(19)
|2
|(45)
|(29)
|(91)
|+ Noncash Stock Compensation
|269
|337
|363
|358
|1,327
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$3,842
|$4,015
|$4,378
|$5,591
|$17,826
|
Segment Breakdown
|Service Operating Income
|$1,068
|$1,125
|$578
|$2,431
|$5,202
|+ Depreciation & Amortization
|1,189
|1,116
|1,248
|1,201
|4,754
|+ Other (Expense) / Income
|(13)
|(1)
|(35)
|(20)
|(69)
|+ Noncash Stock Compensation
|146
|174
|190
|192
|702
|Service Adjusted EBITDA
|$2,390
|$2,414
|$1,981
|$3,804
|$10,589
|Distribution Operating Income
|$957
|$1,051
|$1,816
|$1,203
|$5,027
|+ Depreciation & Amortization
|378
|384
|418
|427
|1,607
|+ Other (Expense) / Income
|(6)
|3
|(10)
|(9)
|(22)
|+ Noncash Stock Compensation
|123
|163
|173
|166
|625
|Distribution Adjusted EBITDA
|$1,452
|$1,601
|$2,397
|$1,787
|$7,237
|
Fiscal 2018
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|YTD
|Net Income
|$856
|$781
|$1,831
|$2,454
|$5,922
|+ Interest Expense
|236
|281
|250
|251
|1,018
|+ Other Expense / (Income)
|36
|(10)
|61
|(27)
|60
|+ Tax Provision
|283
|406
|512
|825
|2,026
|Operating Income
|$1,411
|$1,458
|$2,654
|$3,503
|$9,026
|+ Depreciation & Amortization
|1,487
|1,497
|1,543
|1,464
|5,991
|+ Other (Expense) / Income
|(36)
|10
|(61)
|27
|(60)
|+ Noncash Stock Compensation
|499
|332
|264
|316
|1,411
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$3,361
|$3,297
|$4,400
|$5,310
|$16,368
|
Segment Breakdown
|Service Operating Income
|$885
|$790
|$1,063
|$2,420
|$5,158
|+ Depreciation & Amortization
|1,110
|1,107
|1,126
|1,054
|4,397
|+ Other (Expense) / Income
|(28)
|4
|(45)
|8
|(61)
|+ Noncash Stock Compensation
|249
|168
|134
|155
|706
|Service Adjusted EBITDA
|$2,216
|$2,069
|$2,278
|$3,637
|$10,200
|Distribution Operating Income
|$526
|$668
|$1,591
|$1,083
|$3,868
|+ Depreciation & Amortization
|377
|390
|417
|410
|1,594
|+ Other (Expense) / Income
|(8)
|6
|(16)
|19
|1
|+ Noncash Stock Compensation
|250
|164
|130
|161
|705
|Distribution Adjusted EBITDA
|$1,145
|$1,228
|$2,122
|$1,673
|$6,168
|
TRANSCAT, INC.
Additional Information - Business Segment Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Change
|SERVICE
|FY 2019 Q4
|FY 2018 Q4
|$'s
|%
|Service Revenue
|$24,322
|$21,955
|$2,367
|10.8%
|Cost of Service Revenue
|17,591
|15,688
|1,903
|12.1%
|Gross Profit
|$6,731
|$6,267
|$464
|7.4%
|Gross Margin
|27.7%
|28.5%
|Selling, Marketing & Warehouse Expenses
|$2,447
|$2,207
|$240
|10.9%
|General and Administrative Expenses
|1,853
|1,640
|213
|13.0%
|Operating Income
|$2,431
|$2,420
|$11
|0.5%
|% of Revenue
|10.0%
|11.0%
|Change
|DISTRIBUTION
|FY 2019 Q4
|FY 2018 Q4
|$'s
|%
|Distribution Sales
|$20,171
|$20,497
|($326)
|(1.6%)
|Cost of Distribution Sales
|15,359
|15,869
|(510)
|(3.2%)
|Gross Profit
|$4,812
|$4,628
|$184
|4.0%
|Gross Margin
|23.9%
|22.6%
|Selling, Marketing & Warehouse Expenses
|$2,242
|$2,110
|$132
|6.3%
|General and Administrative Expenses
|1,367
|1,435
|(68)
|(4.7%)
|Operating Income
|$1,203
|$1,083
|$120
|11.1%
|% of Sales
|6.0%
|5.3%
|Change
|TOTAL
|FY 2019 Q4
|FY 2018 Q4
|$'s
|%
|Total Revenue
|$44,493
|$42,452
|$2,041
|4.8%
|Total Cost of Revenue
|32,950
|31,557
|1,393
|4.4%
|Gross Profit
|$11,543
|$10,895
|$648
|5.9%
|Gross Margin
|25.9%
|25.7%
|Selling, Marketing & Warehouse Expenses
|$4,689
|$4,317
|$372
|8.6%
|General and Administrative Expenses
|3,220
|3,075
|145
|4.7%
|Operating Income
|$3,634
|$3,503
|$131
|3.7%
|% of Revenue
|8.2%
|8.3%
|
TRANSCAT, INC.
Additional Information - Business Segment Data
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Change
|SERVICE
|FY 2019 YTD
|FY 2018 YTD
|$'s
|%
|Service Revenue
|$84,041
|$77,445
|$6,596
|8.5%
|Cost of Service Revenue
|63,096
|57,523
|5,573
|9.7%
|Gross Profit
|$20,945
|$19,922
|$1,023
|5.1%
|Gross Margin
|24.9%
|25.7%
|Selling, Marketing & Warehouse Expenses
|$8,807
|$8,517
|$290
|3.4%
|General and Administrative Expenses
|6,936
|6,247
|689
|11.0%
|Operating Income
|$5,202
|$5,158
|$44
|0.9%
|% of Revenue
|6.2%
|6.7%
|Change
|DISTRIBUTION
|FY 2019 YTD
|FY 2018 YTD
|$'s
|%
|Distribution Sales
|$76,857
|$77,696
|($839)
|(1.1%)
|Cost of Distribution Sales
|58,459
|60,177
|(1,718)
|(2.9%)
|Gross Profit
|$18,398
|$17,519
|$879
|5.0%
|Gross Margin
|23.9%
|22.5%
|Selling, Marketing & Warehouse Expenses
|$8,149
|$8,047
|$102
|1.3%
|General and Administrative Expenses
|5,222
|5,604
|(382)
|(6.8%)
|Operating Income
|$5,027
|$3,868
|$1,159
|30.0%
|% of Sales
|6.5%
|5.0%
|Change
|TOTAL
|FY 2019 YTD
|FY 2018 YTD
|$'s
|%
|Total Revenue
|$160,898
|$155,141
|$5,757
|3.7%
|Total Cost of Revenue
|121,555
|117,700
|3,855
|3.3%
|Gross Profit
|$39,343
|$37,441
|$1,902
|5.1%
|Gross Margin
|24.5%
|24.1%
|Selling, Marketing & Warehouse Expenses
|$16,956
|$16,564
|$392
|2.4%
|General and Administrative Expenses
|12,158
|11,851
|307
|2.6%
|Operating Income
|$10,229
|$9,026
|$1,203
|13.3%
|% of Revenue
|6.4%
|5.8%
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005733/en/
Rodrigo Coutinho is part of OutSystems' founders' team and currently the Head of Product Design. He provides a cross-functional role where he supports Product Management in defining the positioning and direction of the Agile Platform, while at the same time promoting model-based development and new techniques to deliver applications in the cloud.
May. 21, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 2,666
In his keynote at 18th Cloud Expo, Andrew Keys, Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise, provided an overview of the evolution of the Internet and the Database and the future of their combination – the Blockchain. Andrew Keys is Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settl...
May. 21, 2019 05:30 PM EDT Reads: 14,660
"We were founded in 2003 and the way we were founded was about good backup and good disaster recovery for our clients, and for the last 20 years we've been pretty consistent with that," noted Marc Malafronte, Territory Manager at StorageCraft, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 21, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 5,060
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 21, 2019 03:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 21, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
May. 21, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 21, 2019 01:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
LogRocket helps product teams develop better experiences for users by recording videos of user sessions with logs and network data. It identifies UX problems and reveals the root cause of every bug. LogRocket presents impactful errors on a website, and how to reproduce it. With LogRocket, users can replay problems.
May. 21, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 21, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security. Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously scans APIs and mobile applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. Data Theorem products help organizations build safer applications that maximize data security and brand protection. The company has detected more than 300 million application eavesdropping incidents and currently secu...
May. 21, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Rafay enables developers to automate the distribution, operations, cross-region scaling and lifecycle management of containerized microservices across public and private clouds, and service provider networks. Rafay's platform is built around foundational elements that together deliver an optimal abstraction layer across disparate infrastructure, making it easy for developers to scale and operate applications across any number of locations or regions. Consumed as a service, Rafay's platform elimi...
May. 21, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Kubernetes is a new and revolutionary open-sourced system for managing containers across multiple hosts in a cluster. Ansible is a simple IT automation tool for just about any requirement for reproducible environments. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 18th Cloud Expo, Patrick Galbraith, a principal engineer at HPE, discussed how to build a fully functional Kubernetes cluster on a number of virtual machines or bare-metal hosts. Also included will be a brief demonstration of running a Galera MyS...
May. 21, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 12,035
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
May. 21, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 5,553
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 21, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225
Your homes and cars can be automated and self-serviced. Why can't your storage? From simply asking questions to analyze and troubleshoot your infrastructure, to provisioning storage with snapshots, recovery and replication, your wildest sci-fi dream has come true. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, Dan Florea, Director of Product Management at Tintri, provided a ChatOps demo where you can talk to your storage and manage it from anywhere, through Slack and similar services with...
May. 21, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 6,644