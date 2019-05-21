Cvent Unveils 2019 List of Top 50 Meeting Hotels in Asia Pacific

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 21, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
Cvent, a market leader in meetings, events, and hospitality technology, today released its annual list of the Top 50 Meeting Hotels in Asia Pacific. The list was compiled by analysing meeting and event booking activity through the Cvent Supplier Network (CSN), one of the world’s largest venue sourcing platforms. More than USD $16 billion and more than 42 million room nights were sourced through the CSN in 2018, including an increase of nearly 15% in sourcing volume in APAC over 2017. Cvent’s Top Meeting Hotels lists rank venues based on MICE performance according to various criteria, including total requests for proposals (RFPs) and conversion rate.
"The venues featured on this year’s lists are elevating their MICE strategy through innovative digital marketing and quick and complete online responses to RFPs – which is exactly what event organisers want,” said Chris McAndrews, vice president of marketing for Cvent Hospitality Cloud. "Our Top Meeting Hotels lists are consistently used by event organisers to find great hotels and by hoteliers looking to set themselves apart to increase their property’s group business revenue.”
“We’re thrilled to be recognised as the number one meeting hotel in Asia Pacific for the second year in a row,” said Malcolm Zancanaro, general manager at Hyatt Regency Sydney. “In the last 12 months we’ve had the opportunity to welcome thousands of guests to our property for events both large and small, so this accolade is really a testament to our associates and their passion to deliver exceptional meetings every day.”
Asia Pacific (APAC) List Highlights
- Hyatt Regency Sydney retained its number one position as Top Meeting Hotel.
-
Five properties are new to the Top 10:
- Grand Hyatt Singapore (ranked 2nd)
- Grand Hyatt Seoul (ranked 3rd)
- Grand Hyatt Hong Kong (ranked 4th)
- ANA InterContinental Tokyo (ranked 9th)
- Marina Bay Sands Singapore (ranked 10th)
- There are 17 new properties to the Top 50 list including Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, Millennium Seoul Hilton, Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour, PARKROYAL Darling Harbour, Sydney, Resorts World Sentosa Singapore, and Grand Hyatt Tokyo among others.
- Hilton, Hyatt and Marriott are the top three hotel chains represented on the Top 50 list.
Top 10 Hotel Properties in APAC
|2019 Rank
|Hotel Name
|1
|Hyatt Regency Sydney
|2
|Grand Hyatt Singapore
|3
|Grand Hyatt Seoul
|4
|Grand Hyatt Hong Kong
|5
|Pan Pacific Singapore
|6
|InterContinental Sydney
|7
|Hilton Tokyo
|8
|Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore
|9
|ANA InterContinental Tokyo
|10
|Marina Bay Sands Singapore
View the full 2019 list of Top 50 Meeting Hotels in APAC.
To address increased demand and buyer preferences, Cvent unveiled additional Top Meeting Hotel lists which segment hotels further based on commonly searched attributes including meeting space square footage and region-specific locales. These lists include: Top 25 Meeting Hotels in Australia, Top 25 Meeting Hotels in Asia, and Top 50 Meeting Hotels in Germany, among others.
Methodology
Cvent evaluated hotel properties that generated business through the Cvent Supplier Network from January 2018 through December 2018. The properties were ranked according to various criteria, including total requests for proposals (RFPs), awarded RFPs, total room nights, awarded room nights, major metropolitan area (MMA) market share, conversion rate, response rate, and the hotel's unique profile visits in the Cvent Supplier Network. The criteria are designed to provide the most accurate reflection of the top meeting hotels in the U.S., Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific regions.
About the Cvent Supplier Network
Featuring more than 260,000 hotels, resorts and special event venues, the Cvent Supplier Network (CSN) is one of the world's largest and most accurate databases of detailed venue information. Cvent sourced more than USD $16 billion in meetings and events through its marketplace and more than 42 million room nights in 2018. The CSN contains listings of hotels and other venues in more than 175 countries that can be searched and filtered based on approximately 200 meetings and events attributes. The Network is part of the Cvent Hospitality Cloud, which partners with hotels and venues to help them drive group and corporate travel business.
To find venues, request quotes, and book event space on the Cvent Supplier Network, visit https://www.cvent.com/venues.
About Cvent
Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with more than 4,000 employees, 25,000 customers, and 300,000 users worldwide. The Cvent Event Cloud offers software solutions to event planners and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event management and marketing, onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the planning process to maximise the impact of events. The Cvent Hospitality Cloud partners with hotels and venues to help them drive group and corporate travel business. Hotels use the Cvent Hospitality Cloud’s digital marketing tools and software solutions to win business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms and to service their customers directly, efficiently and profitably – helping them grow and own their business. Cvent solutions optimise the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage hundreds of thousands of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com/au, Cvent.com/sg, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005669/en/
Rodrigo Coutinho is part of OutSystems' founders' team and currently the Head of Product Design. He provides a cross-functional role where he supports Product Management in defining the positioning and direction of the Agile Platform, while at the same time promoting model-based development and new techniques to deliver applications in the cloud.
May. 21, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 2,666
In his keynote at 18th Cloud Expo, Andrew Keys, Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise, provided an overview of the evolution of the Internet and the Database and the future of their combination – the Blockchain. Andrew Keys is Co-Founder of ConsenSys Enterprise. He comes to ConsenSys Enterprise with capital markets, technology and entrepreneurial experience. Previously, he worked for UBS investment bank in equities analysis. Later, he was responsible for the creation and distribution of life settl...
May. 21, 2019 05:30 PM EDT Reads: 14,660
"We were founded in 2003 and the way we were founded was about good backup and good disaster recovery for our clients, and for the last 20 years we've been pretty consistent with that," noted Marc Malafronte, Territory Manager at StorageCraft, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 21, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 5,060
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 21, 2019 03:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 21, 2019 01:45 PM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
May. 21, 2019 01:15 PM EDT
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 21, 2019 01:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
LogRocket helps product teams develop better experiences for users by recording videos of user sessions with logs and network data. It identifies UX problems and reveals the root cause of every bug. LogRocket presents impactful errors on a website, and how to reproduce it. With LogRocket, users can replay problems.
May. 21, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 21, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security. Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously scans APIs and mobile applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. Data Theorem products help organizations build safer applications that maximize data security and brand protection. The company has detected more than 300 million application eavesdropping incidents and currently secu...
May. 21, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Rafay enables developers to automate the distribution, operations, cross-region scaling and lifecycle management of containerized microservices across public and private clouds, and service provider networks. Rafay's platform is built around foundational elements that together deliver an optimal abstraction layer across disparate infrastructure, making it easy for developers to scale and operate applications across any number of locations or regions. Consumed as a service, Rafay's platform elimi...
May. 21, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
Kubernetes is a new and revolutionary open-sourced system for managing containers across multiple hosts in a cluster. Ansible is a simple IT automation tool for just about any requirement for reproducible environments. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 18th Cloud Expo, Patrick Galbraith, a principal engineer at HPE, discussed how to build a fully functional Kubernetes cluster on a number of virtual machines or bare-metal hosts. Also included will be a brief demonstration of running a Galera MyS...
May. 21, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 12,035
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
May. 21, 2019 10:45 AM EDT Reads: 5,553
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 21, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225
Your homes and cars can be automated and self-serviced. Why can't your storage? From simply asking questions to analyze and troubleshoot your infrastructure, to provisioning storage with snapshots, recovery and replication, your wildest sci-fi dream has come true. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, Dan Florea, Director of Product Management at Tintri, provided a ChatOps demo where you can talk to your storage and manage it from anywhere, through Slack and similar services with...
May. 21, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 6,644