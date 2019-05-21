Cleo präsentiert bei Gartner AADI in London einen End-to-End-Ansatz zur Ökosystemintegration

|By Business Wire
Der Gartner Application Architecture, Development & Integration (AADI)-Gipfel kehrt nach London zurück, um Strategien zur Lösung der allgegenwärtigen Herausforderungen bei der Orchestrierung von Workflows zwischen externen B2B- und Anwendungsökosystemen mit internen Geschäftssystemen zu erarbeiten. Cleo, der weltweit führende Anbieter von Lösungen zur Ökosystemintegration, wird auf Stand S3 zeigen, wie erfolgreiche Unternehmen ihren „Outside-In“-Ansatz nutzen, um nahtlose End-to-End-Workflows zu erstellen und Geschäftsprozesse zu optimieren.
Das Gartner AADI-Event 2019, das vom 20. bis 21. Mai im Park Plaza Westminster stattfindet, soll IT- und Business-Profis dabei unterstützen, ihre Anwendungsarchitektur, agile Entwicklung und Integrationsstrategien zu transformieren. Der Fokus des Events auf Anwendungsstrategien und Datenprozesse im Zeitalter der Cloud unterstreicht die Notwendigkeit besserer Wege zur Anwendungsintegration, eine unausweichliche Herausforderung in der heutigen Geschäftslandschaft.
Laut dem Bericht zum Status des Ökosystems und der Anwendungsintegration (State of Ecosystem and Integration Application Report) 2019 ist Integration ein ständiger Kampf für Unternehmen, wobei 25 % der Unternehmen kämpfen, um neue Anwendungen mit Legacy-Systemen zu integrieren. Alles in allem kosten unzuverlässige Partner- und Anwendungsintegrationen die Unternehmen jedes Jahr etwa 500.000 USD. Cleo wird auf dem Gartner AADI-Gipfel zeigen, wie man diese Herausforderungen mit einem innovativen Ansatz lösen kann, der das dynamische Ökosystem von Menschen, Partnern, Kunden, Systemen, Anwendungen und Dingen integriert und die kritischen Datenflüsse unterstützt, die die Einnahmen steigern.
Über Cleo Integration Cloud
Die heutigen Anforderungen an den Datenaustausch werden oft von den Partnern, Lieferanten, Kunden, Anbietern und allen ihren jeweiligen Technologien diktiert, die ein modernes Geschäftsökosystem bilden, und dies erfordert eine Änderung in der Art und Weise, wie wir traditionelle Integrationsmuster betrachten. Konferenzbesucher, die den Cleo-Stand besuchen, erfahren hautnah, welche wirtschaftlichen Vorteile die Technologie mit dieser neuen Sichtweise bietet – einer Integration, die über die Plattform Cleo Integration Cloud externe Kunden- und Handelspartnerdatenprozesse priorisiert und nahtlos in interne Arbeitsabläufe integriert.
Cleos Flaggschiffangebot ist eine einzige, hybride Integrationsplattform, die es Unternehmen ermöglicht, End-to-End-Anwendungen, B2B-, Cloud- und Datenintegrationen zu verbinden, zu transformieren, zu integrieren, zu orchestrieren und zu analysieren, um eine bessere Transparenz in globalen Geschäftsökosystemen zu gewährleisten. Die Cleo Integration Cloud erleichtert die Integration und bietet gleichzeitig dynamische Dashboards, die technische und geschäftliche Benutzer in die Lage versetzen, bessere Entscheidungen zu treffen, stärkere Beziehungen zu Handelspartnern aufzubauen und das Wachstum bei sich ändernden Datenanforderungen zu beschleunigen. Das Ergebnis ist eine durchgängige Transparenz über interne Netzwerke und externe Geschäftsökosysteme, die es Unternehmen ermöglicht, den Wert ihrer Anwendungsinvestitionen zu maximieren.
Highlights der Agenda
Die Eröffnungsrede des diesjährigen Gartner AADI-Gipfels trägt den Titel „Optimieren, Integrieren und Transformieren, um Ihre digitale Zukunft zu erreichen“ (Optimize, Integrate and Transform to Achieve Your Digital Future) und wird von Elizabeth Golluscio von Gartner, geschäftsführende Vizepräsidentin, Keith Guttridge, leitender Analyst und Mark O'Neill, stellvertretender Analyst präsentiert. Die Referenten werden untersuchen, wie Organisationen, die eine digitale Transformation verfolgen, moderne digitale Anwendungs- und Integrationsstrategien anwenden müssen, um diese Initiativen voranzubringen.
Die Agenda umfasst ebenfalls eine Reihe von Themen, die sich auf die Herausforderungen der Cloud-Integration, strategische Anwendungstrends, die Modernisierung von Kernsystemen, die postmoderne ERP-Integration und die Frage beziehen, wie intelligente Anwendungsintegration Kundenerlebnisse der nächsten Generation ermöglicht. Die Art der Agenda 2019 unterstreicht weiterhin den Wert, den ein ökosystemorientierter Ansatz bei der Gestaltung von Anwendungsintegrationsprozessen haben kann, die Innovationen unterstützen, sich an den Geschäftszielen orientieren und Wettbewerbsvorteile schaffen.
„Unternehmen sind bei der Integration aller ERPs, CRMs, E-Commerce und anderer geschäftskritischer Anwendungen, die sie fast täglich einsetzen, an einem Wendepunkt angelangt“, sagt der CMO von Cleo, Tushar Patel. „Es sind die einzelnen Abteilungen und Geschäftszweige, die die Technologieinvestitionen vorantreiben und nicht die traditionellen IT-Teams, und dies erfordert eine Änderung in der Art und Weise, wie sie die Anwendungsintegration angehen. Die heutige Integrationstechnologie sollte Unternehmen den Weg zur Optimierung ihrer Kerngeschäftsprozesse ebnen und gleichzeitig externe Herausforderungen der B2B- und internen Anwendungsintegration lösen.“
Patel fügt hinzu: „Die Unternehmen, die Anwendungs- und B2B-Interaktionen als getrennte, uneinheitliche Geschäftsprozesse betrachten, büßen an Wert ein und werden zurückgelassen.“
Besuchen Sie Cleo am Stand S3 für einen Cleo-Themencocktail – ein „Ecosystem Integration Elixir“ – und erfahren Sie, wie Cleo-Kunden mit der Cleo Integration Cloud jeden Tag erfolgreich sind. Um mehr über Cleo zu erfahren und wie die Cleo Integration Cloud Ihrem Unternehmen helfen kann, besuchen Sie unsere Webseite – www.cleo.com.
Weitere Informationen darüber, was Sie bei der Veranstaltung erwartet, finden Sie im Blog „Ökosystemintegration und Wert über die Agenda von Gartner AADI London hinaus“ (Ecosystem Integration & Value Beyond the Gartner AADI London Agenda).
Über Gartner AADI 2019
Der Gartner Application Architecture, Development & Integration-Gipfel 2019 richtet sich an Anwendungsleiter, die sich über die Entwicklung von Spitzenanwendungen, Architekturen und Strategien unter Nutzung von Mikroservices, DevOps und künstlicher Intelligenz und mehr informieren möchten. Die Teilnehmer können intensiv lernen und umsetzbare Erkenntnisse gewinnen, wenn sie planen, das Wachstum durch digitale Unternehmenstransformation voranzutreiben.
Über Cleo
Cleo ist ein auf Geschäftsergebnisse ausgerichtetes Unternehmen für die Integration von Ökosystemen, das sicherstellt, dass das Potenzial jedes Kunden durch Lösungen realisiert wird, die es leicht machen, durch die Bewegung und Integration von Unternehmensdaten Werte zu entdecken und zu schaffen. Cleo gibt Kunden einen strategischen „Outside-In“-Einblick in die kritischen End-to-End-Geschäftsabläufe, die in ihren Ökosystemen aus Partnern und Kunden, Marktplätzen, internen Cloud- und On-Premise-Anwendungen stattfinden. Unsere Lösungen ermöglichen es Teams, die Geschäftsagilität zu steigern, das Onboarding zu beschleunigen, die Modernisierung wichtiger Geschäftsprozesse zu erleichtern und neue Einnahmequellen zu erschließen, indem sie ihr digitales Ökosystem durch robuste Anwendungs-, B2B- und Datenintegrationstechnologien neu gestalten und bearbeiten. Besuchen Sie für weitere Informationen www.cleo.com oder rufen Sie +1 815 282 7695 an.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
