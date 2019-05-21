Team Razer and Evil Geniuses to Take the World by Storm

|By Business Wire
|
|May 21, 2019 09:00 PM EDT
Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced a new partnership with Evil Geniuses (EG), one of the longest-running professional esports teams with a worldwide fan base. This marks Evil Geniuses’ return to Team Razer just as their Dota 2 team qualified for The International 2019 tournament. The EG Dota 2 team has been the most consistent in averaging top five finishes in the last five outings of the intense tournament.
Team Evil Geniuses joins Team Razer (Photo: Business Wire)
Evil Geniuses will be outfitted with Razer’s esports-grade peripherals including headsets, keyboards, mice, and surfaces (mouse mats) for all training and tournaments over the next two years.
Evil Geniuses is well-known for their premier Dota 2 and Call of Duty (COD) teams, and also has teams competing in Fortnite, Rocket League, Rainbow Six: Siege, Artifact, Smash Bros., and Street Fighter V. Their major achievements include winning The International 2015 Dota 2 Championship and Call of Duty World League Championship 2018. Their Dota 2 team recently placed third at the MDL Disneyland Paris Dota 2 Major and is in top form going into the upcoming The International 2019 tournament.
“Team Razer is proud to partner with Evil Geniuses at the highest level of esports,” said David Tse, Global Director of Esports at Razer. “We are always inspired by their passion and commitment, and our partnership will be fueled by the best of esports technology and skills.”
The EG Dota 2 team features a pair of star esports athletes: Artour “Arteezy” Babaev is an Uzbekistan-born Canadian with over half a million livestream followers. Syed Sumail “SumaiL” Hassan, the Pakistani esports prodigy, became the youngest player to win The International Dota 2 Championship and the youngest to surpass $1 million in esports winnings at the age of only 16. When this year’s The International tournament kicks off in August and Team EG takes on some of the world’s best Dota 2 teams in their fight for another trophy, all eyes will be on them and their teammates.
EG’s COD team features a duo of two-time Call of Duty World Champions, Jordan “JKap” Kaplan (2015, 2016) and Bryan “Apathy” Zhelyazkov (2016, 2018). They are the only two players to have made an appearance in three consecutive Call of Duty Championship Grand Finals, with JKap also holding the record for most grand finals appearances out of any COD player (four). Rounding out the 5-man squad is another Call of Duty World Champion, Dillon “Attach” Price, who is the youngest player ever to win a COD Championship (2015, at the age of 18).
“The partnership with Team Razer adds incredible value,” added Phillip Aram, COO of Evil Geniuses, “Razer’s high-performance gaming devices are top-tier and give our players a new performance edge. Razer is the perfect brand with which to enjoy continued success and to compete for a repeat win at The International.”
For more information on Team Razer visit https://www.razer.com/team.
ABOUT EVIL GENIUSES
Evil Geniuses is a premier professional gaming team with a worldwide following. Founded in 1999 from humble beginnings, the team has grown to a place of massive influence as one of gaming’s best-known brands. Long known by a hallmark of elite players with unbreaking determination, we are unapologetic in victory and the world’s best video game team.
ABOUT RAZER
Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.
The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software, and services.
Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals, Blade gaming laptops, and the acclaimed Razer Phone.
Razer’s software platform, with over 60 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).
In services, Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest virtual credit services for gamers, and Razer Pay is the e-wallet designed for youth and millennials.
Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore, Razer has 18 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe, and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).
Razer – For Gamers. By Gamers.™
