NIPPON Platform Has Established the Ninth Overseas Branch "NIPPON Platform OÜ" in Estonia

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 21, 2019 10:00 PM EDT
NIPPON Platform Co., Ltd. (CEO: Jun Takagi, Tokyo, Japan) established the subsidiary "NIPPON Platform OÜ" in Estonia on 8 May 2019. This is the ninth overseas branch for NIPPON Platform.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521006004/en/
Overseas Subsidiaries (Graphic: Business Wire)
“Making Japan into a cashless society” and “Revitalizing local societies and rural development with small and medium-sized retailers” are the motto for NIPPON Platform, and we provide various cashless payment solutions.
• As a deployment base for the EU market
Estonia is the most northerly of the three Baltic states, and has a population of 1.3 million people. Estonia has experienced rapid growth. Key sectors include manufacturing and IT. The parking charge may be paid via the mobile phone. 95% of residents in Estonia use the system to submit their annual income tax returns, and it will be completed in 5 minutes. Estonia is one of the world's most digital countries and the world's leading tech hubs.
NIPPON Platform will start partnerships with payment brands in the EU, accelerate to build partnerships with payment brands around the world, and expand overseas business smoothly, flexibly and speedily.
NIPPON Platform Overseas Subsidiaries
Overseas Subsidiaries
(1) Dalian, China
Dalian Huicheng Technology Development co. ltd
(2) Taipei
NIPPON Pay (Taiwan)
(3) Hong Kong
NIPPON PAY HONG KONG LIMITED
(4) Singapore
NIPPON Platform Singapore Pte. Ltd.
(5) Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
NIPPON Platform Malaysia SDN. BHD.
(6) Bangkok, Thailand
NIPPON Platform (Thailand) company limited
(7) Hanoi, Vietnam
NIPPON Platform Vietnam Company
(8) Delhi, India
NEXT PAYMENT PLATFORM INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
(9) Tallinn, Estonia
NIPPON Platform OÜ
Coming Soon
(10) Indonesia
(11) Myanmar
(12) Cambodia
(13) Philippines
(14) South Korea
• Money 20/20 Europe
NIPPON Platform is planning to exhibit Money 20/20 with a sponsorship. Money 20/20 will be held in Amsterdam, Netherlands, from 3rd to 5th June 2019. There is no other event where you're going to be in front of the industry decision makers, budget holders and pioneers. For three days the entire Financial Services ecosystem is under one roof, ready to make a deal. Sponsorship at Money 20/20 Europe puts your brand face-to-face with the deal makers.
Money 20/20 is the world's largest fintech conference event dedicated to payment and financial services. Leading companies from 74 countries will gather from large corporations, settlement, fintech, as well as start-up companies.
NIPPON Platform
NIPPON Platform is a platform for online marketing and offline marketing via mobile payment systems. We give you an opportunity to expand your business in Japan.
NIPPON Platform provides not only mobile payment solutions, but also various services for small and middle-sized retailers in Japan, and offers multi-functional tablets free of charge to 1,200,000 shops nationwide in Japan. Also, we provide security solutions including security cameras.
NIPPON Platform group companies aim to make a "Cashless Japan.”
• Money 20/20 EUROPE
|NIPPON Platform Co., Ltd.
|Head office:
|2-14-5-3F Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan
|URL:
|https://nippon-platform.co.jp/en/
|Representative Directors:
|Executive chairman and Overseas operation CEO Jun Takagi
|Executive president and Domestic operation CEO Shinsuke Hishiki
|Date of establishment:
|October 2016
|Capital:
|502,487,400 JPY (Including capital reserves)
|Business Activities:
|Payment platform services, Services for small and middle-sized retailers
|Adviser:
|HASIDA Koiti (Professor at the University of Tokyo)
|He is a PLR technical adviser.
|PLR (Personal Life Repository) is one of PDS (Personal Data Store).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521006004/en/
A look across the tech landscape at the disruptive technologies that are increasing in prominence and speculate as to which will be most impactful for communications – namely, AI and Cloud Computing. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Curtis Peterson, VP of Operations at RingCentral, highlighted the current challenges of these transformative technologies and shared strategies for preparing your organization for these changes. This “view from the top” outlined the latest trends and developments i...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,821
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 22, 2019 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 22, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 22, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 22, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225
In his keynote at 19th Cloud Expo, Sheng Liang, co-founder and CEO of Rancher Labs, discussed the technological advances and new business opportunities created by the rapid adoption of containers. With the success of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and various open source technologies used to build private clouds, cloud computing has become an essential component of IT strategy. However, users continue to face challenges in implementing clouds, as older technologies evolve and newer ones like Docker c...
May. 22, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
Two weeks ago (November 3-5), I attended the Cloud Expo Silicon Valley as a speaker, where I presented on the security and privacy due diligence requirements for cloud solutions. Cloud security is a topical issue for every CIO, CISO, and technology buyer. Decision-makers are always looking for insights on how to mitigate the security risks of implementing and using cloud solutions. Based on the presentation topics covered at the conference, as well as the general discussions heard between sessio...
May. 22, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 14,314
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
May. 22, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Cognitive Computing is becoming the foundation for a new generation of solutions that have the potential to transform business. Unlike traditional approaches to building solutions, a cognitive computing approach allows the data to help determine the way applications are designed. This contrasts with conventional software development that begins with defining logic based on the current way a business operates. In her session at 18th Cloud Expo, Judith S. Hurwitz, President and CEO of Hurwitz & ...
May. 22, 2019 06:15 AM EDT Reads: 7,314
The Jevons Paradox suggests that when technological advances increase efficiency of a resource, it results in an overall increase in consumption. Writing on the increased use of coal as a result of technological improvements, 19th-century economist William Stanley Jevons found that these improvements led to the development of new ways to utilize coal. In his session at 19th Cloud Expo, Mark Thiele, Chief Strategy Officer for Apcera, compared the Jevons Paradox to modern-day enterprise IT, examin...
May. 22, 2019 05:00 AM EDT Reads: 8,236
"Cloud computing is certainly changing how people consume storage, how they use it, and what they use it for. It's also making people rethink how they architect their environment," stated Brad Winett, Senior Technologist for DDN Storage, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 03:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,828
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 02:00 AM EDT Reads: 7,154
Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.
May. 22, 2019 01:00 AM EDT