Cvent Unveils 2019 List of Top 25 Meeting Hotels in the Middle East and Africa

May 22, 2019 12:00 AM EDT
Cvent, a market leader in meetings, events, and hospitality technology, today released its annual list of the Top 25 Meeting Hotels in the Middle East and Africa. The list was compiled by analysing meeting and event booking activity through the Cvent Supplier Network (CSN), one of the world’s largest venue sourcing platforms. More than USD $16 billion and more than 42 million room nights were sourced through the CSN in 2018. Cvent’s Top Meeting Hotels lists rank venues based on MICE performance according to various criteria, including total requests for proposals (RFPs) and conversion rate. Top venues are sorted geographically, and rankings are based on each hotel’s MICE performance.
"In the Middle East and Africa, we saw a nearly 20 percent increase in RFP volume year-over-year and hotels featured on this year’s lists are elevating their MICE strategy through innovative digital marketing and quick and complete online responses to RFPs – which is exactly what event organisers want,” said Chris McAndrews, vice president of marketing for Cvent Hospitality Cloud. "Our Top Meeting Hotels lists are consistently used by event organisers to find great hotels and by hoteliers looking to set themselves apart to increase their property’s MICE revenue.”
Middle East and Africa List Highlights
- JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai retained its number one position as Top Meeting Hotel.
-
Seven other properties in Dubai round out the Top 10, highlighting the
continued interest in hosting meetings and events in the Dubai area:
- InterContinental Dubai – Festival City (ranked 2nd)
- Grand Hyatt Dubai (ranked 3rd)
- Conrad Dubai (ranked 4th)
- Fairmont Dubai (ranked 5th)
- Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Waterfront (ranked 6th)
- Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai (ranked 9th)
- The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre (ranked 10th)
- Newcomers to the Top 25 list include: Mövenpick Hotel Mansour Eddahbi & Palais des Congrès Marrakech; InterContinental David Tel Aviv; The Meydan Hotel; Jumeirah at Etihad Towers; and Cairo Marriott Hotel & Omar Khayyam Casino to name a few.
- Marriott, AccorHotels, and IHG are the top three hotel chains represented on the list.
Top 10 Hotel Properties in Middle East and Africa
|2019 Rank
|Hotel Name
|1
|JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai
|2
|InterContinental Dubai - Festival City
|3
|Grand Hyatt Dubai
|4
|Conrad Dubai
|5
|Fairmont Dubai
|6
|Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Waterfront
|7
|Mövenpick Hotel Mansour Eddahbi & Palais des Congrès Marrakech
|8
|Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton, Johannesburg
|9
|Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai
|10
|The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre
View the full 2019 list of Top 25 Meeting Hotels in the Middle East and Africa.
To address increased demand and buyer preferences, Cvent unveiled additional Top Meeting Hotel lists which segment hotels further based on commonly searched attributes including meeting space square footage and region-specific locales. These lists include: Top 25 Independent Meeting Hotels in the United States, Top 25 Meeting Hotels in Australia, and Top 50 Meeting Hotels in Germany, among others.
Methodology
Cvent evaluated hotel properties that generated business through the Cvent Supplier Network from January 2018 through December 2018. The properties were ranked according to various criteria, including total requests for proposals (RFPs), awarded RFPs, total room nights, awarded room nights, major metropolitan area (MMA) market share, conversion rate, response rate, and the hotel's unique profile visits in the Cvent Supplier Network. The criteria are designed to provide the most accurate reflection of the top meeting hotels in the U.S., Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific regions.
About the Cvent Supplier Network
Featuring more than 260,000 hotels, resorts and special event venues, the Cvent Supplier Network (CSN) is one of the world's largest and most accurate databases of detailed venue information. Cvent sourced more than USD $16 billion in meetings and events through its marketplace and more than 42 million room nights in 2018. The Cvent Supplier Network contains listings of hotels and other venues in more than 175 countries that can be searched and filtered based on approximately 200 meetings and events attributes. The Network is part of the Cvent Hospitality Cloud, which partners with hotels and venues to help them drive group and corporate travel business.
To find venues, request quotes, and book event space on the Cvent Supplier Network, visit https://www.cvent.com/venues.
About Cvent
Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with more than 4,000 employees, 25,000 customers, and 300,000 users worldwide. The Cvent Event Cloud offers software solutions to event planners and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event management and marketing, onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the planning process to maximize the impact of events. The Cvent Hospitality Cloud partners with hotels and venues to help them drive group and corporate travel business. Hotels use the Cvent Hospitality Cloud’s digital marketing tools and software solutions to win business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms and to service their customers directly, efficiently and profitably – helping them grow and own their business. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage hundreds of thousands of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com/ae, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190521005240/en/
