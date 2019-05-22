ACROMEC Subsidiary Acropower signs with Chew's Agriculture to build-own-operate a Waste-to-Energy Plant

|By ACN Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|May 22, 2019 02:01 AM EDT
SINGAPORE, May 22, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - ACROMEC Limited ("ACROMEC"; SGX: 1CH1), an established specialist engineering service provider in the field of controlled environments serving mainly the healthcare, pharmaceutical, biomedical science, research and academia sectors, today announced that its 80%-owned subsidiary Acropower Pte. Ltd. ("Acropower") has signed an agreement ("Agreement") with Chew's Agriculture Pte Ltd ("CAPL") for Acropower to build, own and operate a waste-to-energy power plant (the "Facility") that will convert poultry waste into energy.
The Facility will be built on CAPL's new farm as it relocates to Neo Tiew Road, off Lim Chu Kang (the "Farm").
The Agreement stipulates that the Facility will process and convert waste from the Farm into biogas for use in generating electricity, which will then be supplied back to the Farm for a period of fifteen years at no more than a 10% discount to the prevailing Energy Market Authority electricity tariff rate. CAPL shall at all times purchase the Farm's electricity requirements from Acropower.
The Agreement is expected to result in a diversification of the Group's business into the renewable energy sector, and will be subject to the approval of its shareholders in a general meeting to be convened in due course. Conditional upon obtaining all shareholders' and other internal corporate approvals required, construction of the Facility is expected to be completed by 31 March 2020.
The Agreement is not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated net tangible assets and earnings per share of the Group for the financial year ending 30 September 2019.
At the initial stages, the Facility is committed to supply to the Farm no less than 0.5 megawatts per hour based on processing the daily waste produced by 600,000 egg-laying chickens ("Layers"), although it will have the capacity to provide up to 0.8 megawatt per hour on a daily basis based on processing the daily waste produced by up to 720,000 Layers.
The Agreement further binds CAPL to scale up its initial production size within five years beyond 720,000 Layers, but not exceeding 1,500,000 Layers. Barring unforeseen circumstances, this is expected to increase the income stream of Acropower as CAPL consumes more electricity generated by the Facility in its expansion. Currently, the infrastructure at the Farm has already catered for higher production levels from the initial production size.
Commenting on the Agreement, Mr Lim Say Chin, Executive Chairman and Managing Director of ACROMEC said, "This project is a win-win situation for both parties. Disposal of animal waste is a costly issue for farms, and by converting it into energy, ACROMEC is expected to benefit from an economic view point and will also be contributing towards protection of Singapore's environment."
The project will expand the horizon of our value chain for our controlled environments engineering business, and will differentiate us from our competitors. Our expertise in controlled environments engineering is important for the process of converting the poultry waste into biogas fuel to generate electricity.
The Group has been working on its expansion and diversification strategy into the renewable energy sector which it believes will provide sustainable revenue and income streams.
Further details of the Agreement will be provided in the Company's circular to be dispatched to shareholders in due course. The Company will also make further announcements in relation to the above as and when appropriate.
This media release is to be read in conjunction with the Company's announcement on SGXNET on 21 May 2019.
CIO, CTO & Developer Resources
About ACROMEC Limited (SGX: 1CH1)
ACROMEC is an established specialist engineering services provider with more than 20 years of experience in the field of controlled environments. The Group has over the years acquired expertise in the design and construction of facilities requiring controlled environments such as laboratories, medical and sterile facilities and cleanrooms.
ACROMEC's business is divided into two main business segments: (i) Engineering, procurement and construction services, specialising in architectural, and mechanical, electrical and process works within controlled environments; and (ii) Maintenance and repair services of facilities and equipment of controlled environments and their supporting infrastructure.
The Group mainly serves the healthcare, pharmaceutical, biomedical science, research and academia, and electronics sectors. ACROMEC counts amongst its customers, hospitals and medical centres, government agencies, research and development companies or agencies, research and development units of multinational corporations, tertiary educational institutions, pharmaceutical companies, semiconductor manufacturing companies, and multinational engineering companies. For more information, please visit www.ACROMEC.com.
Media and Analysts Contact:
ACROMEC Limited
Mr Jerry Tan
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +65 6415 0574
Email: [email protected]
Waterbrooks Consultant Pte Ltd
Ng Tian Khean
Mobile: + 65 96402808
Email: [email protected]
Source: ACROMEC Limited
Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.
Latest Stories
A look across the tech landscape at the disruptive technologies that are increasing in prominence and speculate as to which will be most impactful for communications – namely, AI and Cloud Computing. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Curtis Peterson, VP of Operations at RingCentral, highlighted the current challenges of these transformative technologies and shared strategies for preparing your organization for these changes. This “view from the top” outlined the latest trends and developments i...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,821
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 22, 2019 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 22, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 22, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 22, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225
In his keynote at 19th Cloud Expo, Sheng Liang, co-founder and CEO of Rancher Labs, discussed the technological advances and new business opportunities created by the rapid adoption of containers. With the success of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and various open source technologies used to build private clouds, cloud computing has become an essential component of IT strategy. However, users continue to face challenges in implementing clouds, as older technologies evolve and newer ones like Docker c...
May. 22, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
Two weeks ago (November 3-5), I attended the Cloud Expo Silicon Valley as a speaker, where I presented on the security and privacy due diligence requirements for cloud solutions. Cloud security is a topical issue for every CIO, CISO, and technology buyer. Decision-makers are always looking for insights on how to mitigate the security risks of implementing and using cloud solutions. Based on the presentation topics covered at the conference, as well as the general discussions heard between sessio...
May. 22, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 14,314
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
May. 22, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Cognitive Computing is becoming the foundation for a new generation of solutions that have the potential to transform business. Unlike traditional approaches to building solutions, a cognitive computing approach allows the data to help determine the way applications are designed. This contrasts with conventional software development that begins with defining logic based on the current way a business operates. In her session at 18th Cloud Expo, Judith S. Hurwitz, President and CEO of Hurwitz & ...
May. 22, 2019 06:15 AM EDT Reads: 7,314
The Jevons Paradox suggests that when technological advances increase efficiency of a resource, it results in an overall increase in consumption. Writing on the increased use of coal as a result of technological improvements, 19th-century economist William Stanley Jevons found that these improvements led to the development of new ways to utilize coal. In his session at 19th Cloud Expo, Mark Thiele, Chief Strategy Officer for Apcera, compared the Jevons Paradox to modern-day enterprise IT, examin...
May. 22, 2019 05:00 AM EDT Reads: 8,236
"Cloud computing is certainly changing how people consume storage, how they use it, and what they use it for. It's also making people rethink how they architect their environment," stated Brad Winett, Senior Technologist for DDN Storage, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 03:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,828
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 02:00 AM EDT Reads: 7,154
Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.
May. 22, 2019 01:00 AM EDT