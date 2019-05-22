FDB Releases Expanded Canadian French Drug Knowledge

|By Business Wire
|
May 22, 2019 06:03 AM EDT
FDB (First Databank, Inc.), the leading provider of drug and medical device knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise decisions, today announced the release of FDB MedKnowledge™ Canada with additional clinician-facing content in Canadian French to support bi-lingual app development for the safe use of medications for a variety of healthcare applications. With the French-speaking population across Canada estimated at 21 percent of all Canadians and the province of Quebec at 95 percent, the inclusion of Canadian French is a requirement to support National health IT initiatives that use medication content within information systems serving Quebec and other French speaking regions.
The expanded Canadian French content now encompasses drug dosing and precautions modules covering geriatric and pediatric patients, as well as those who are pregnant or lactating. It also covers drug-drug interaction clinical screening with professional monographs that encompass more in-depth details on drug interactions to provide actionable information in the clinical workflow.
In 2016, FDB released Canadian French content for drug descriptive information such as drug names, dose forms and routes; and clinical decision support for drug-allergy and duplicate therapy screening. Now with the expanded clinician-facing content, information system developers will be able to program to a single database structure from FDB to ensure consistency in functionality of health applications in both English and French serving the Canadian market.
“For more than three decades, our Canadian customers have placed their trust in FDB and the medication content we provide to support essential health IT applications,” said Chuck Tuchinda, MD, MBA, president, FDB. “With the additional clinical content we have now released in Canadian French, we have expanded our commitment to serving our customers in this market to ensure there are no limiting factors in creating bi-lingual applications for optimal use of drugs across the healthcare spectrum.”
FDB MedKnowledge Canada is the healthcare industry’s most widely used source of drug information utilized at the point of care. Encompassing drugs and natural health products approved by Health Canada, it combines descriptive drug information and unique identifiers with an extensive array of clinical decision support modules. FDB MedKnowledge Canada helps pharmacists, physicians, nurses and other medical professionals avoid medication errors, prevent adverse drug events, reduce drug-related expenses and improve the quality of patient care.
To learn more about these and other FDB solutions, visit our new Canadian website in both English and French, and speak with the FDB staff in booth #43 at the upcoming eHealth Conference, May 26 - 29, 2019, in Toronto, ON.
About First Databank
FDB is the leading provider of drug and medical device knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise decisions. With thousands of customers worldwide, FDB enables our information system developer partners to deliver valuable, useful, and differentiated solutions. We offer more than four decades of experience in transforming medical knowledge into actionable, targeted, and effective solutions that help improve patient safety, operational efficiency, and healthcare outcomes. For a complete look at our solutions and services, please visit www.fdbhealth.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.
About Hearst Health
The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person’s health journey. Each year in the U.S., care guidance from Hearst Health reaches 85 percent of discharged patients, 205 million insured individuals, 77 million home health visits and 3.2 billion dispensed prescriptions. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase, MHK (formerly MedHOK—Medical House of Knowledge) and Hearst Health Ventures (www.hearsthealth.com). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth or LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.
©2019 First Databank, Inc. Part of the Hearst Health network. All trademarks mentioned herein are the properties of their respective owners.
May. 22, 2019 01:00 AM EDT