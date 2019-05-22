The $27+ Billion Cloud POS Market by 2027: Global Analysis & Forecasts by Component, Organizational Type, End-user - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "The $27+ Billion Cloud POS Market by 2027: Global Analysis & Forecasts by Component, Organizational Type, End-user" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cloud POS market was valued at US$ 4.95 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period 2019-2027, and reach US$ 27.82 Bn in 2027.
Global cloud POS market is majorly driven by increasing adoption of cloud technology across the industries and the increasing need for improved operations in the business. However, the rapidly changing nature of technology requiring consistent changes in POS hardware and software. Also, the proliferation of customized POS and surging 5G technology and mobile POS are expected to provide substantial growth opportunity to the key players in this market.
Nowadays vendors are integrating real-time transactions with CRM solutions which result in increased sales and revenue of the business. Previous POS solutions were limited by offering basic data regarding customer behavior. POS/CRM integration makes it possible to see which customers are making the most significant impact on sales and whose loyalty is worth pursuing.
For instance, Revel Systems integrated its solution with an iPad POS solution with CRM. It enables the business to collect all types of customer data from POS transaction such as name, email, billing and shipping address, loyalty program membership details, and others. The software then helps businesses organize this information and synchronize and distribute it to different departments - marketing, sales, customer service, and technical support - to improve customer experience and acquisition.
The advanced technology is growing at a rapid pace owing to the surge in demand in the range of sectors such as retail, travel & tourism, healthcare, including others. The increasing demand for automation, artificial learning, data analysis, enhanced customer services are creating a significant need for cloud POS market. In a recent scenario, IoT is playing a significant role in transforming the entire POS ecosystem driven by more internet-connected devices directly impacting global cloud POS market. The continuous development in infrastructure and improvement in cloud technology is expected to drive the market significantly.
The most prominent region in global cloud POS market in 2018 accounted for the Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe. South America, and Middle East & Africa held the fourth and fifth position in terms of market shares in cloud POS market. Also, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The APAC region comprises a broad geographical footprint that embeds the large number of industrial and economic growth which foresee the huge application of cloud POS. However, only some of the developed countries such as China and Japan have already adopted cloud POS in various application sectors.
The major companies operating in the Cloud POS market globally includes Square, Inc., Intuit, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Shopify, Inc., Toast, Inc., Vend Limited, AccuPOS, Inc., Clover Network, Inc., LightSpeed POS Inc., and Loyverse POS among others.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. Cloud POS Market Landscape
5. Cloud POS Market - Key Industry Dynamics
6. Cloud POS - Global Market Analysis
7. Global Cloud POS Software Market Analysis - by Component
8. Global Cloud POS Software Market Analysis - by Organization Size
9. Global Cloud POS Market Analysis - by End-User
10. Cloud POS Market - Geographical Analysis
11. Industry Landscape
12. Company Profiles
- Square Inc.
- Intuit Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- Shopify Inc.
- Toast Inc.
- Vend Limited
- AccuPOS Inc.
- Clover Network Inc.
- LightSpeed POS Inc.
- Loyverse POS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nsccq2
