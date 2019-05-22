Global $2.7 Bn Connected Roadside Assistance Solution Market Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 22, 2019 07:10 AM EDT
The "Global Connected Roadside Assistance Solution Market Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global connected roadside assistance solution market is estimated to grow from $1,180.6 million in 2019 to $2,716.6 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.
North America connected roadside assistance solution market is expected to witness dominance and is estimated to grow from $482.3 million in 2019 to $1,112.7 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.
Furthermore, real-time notifications market is also expected to witness dominance and is estimated to grow from $185.8 million in 2019 to $436.5 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period. However, the Asia Pacific and payment software markets are expected to witness higher growth rate during the forecast period 2019-2025. The market will be driven by demand from the US and Asian countries. The Asian market has the strongest hold due to the presence of various large and small-scale automobile manufacturers.
The development of connected vehicles technology has opened up the automotive ecosystem to include other participants such as authorized vehicle service providers, insurance providers, emergency response teams, toll booths, independent software vendors, and app developers that have culminated to give rise to the concept of connected roadside assistance solution.
Connected vehicles are considered to be one of the major drivers for investment in cellular communications technologies, which is driving the connected roadside assistance solution market. A lack of connected roadside assistance standards and technology infrastructure are holding back the potential of connected roadside assistance solution in emerging and undeveloped economies. Various types of Internet-enabled connected roadside assistance solutions come with proprietary software, which makes it difficult for connected roadside assistance hardware devices to communicate with other devices.
In addition, the adoption of internet-enabled devices in vehicle diagnostics has picked up but not as expected in emerging economies such as India and Brazil. North America holds the largest share in the connected roadside assistance solution market. The North American countries have a well-developed ecosystem and strongly invests on R&D initiatives. Digitization across various sectors, technological advancements, rising adoption of smart devices, and smart mobility are the major drivers fueling the growth of the market in the region.
Market Segmentation Analysis:
The study covers and analyzes the global connected roadside assistance solution market by components, OEM software & third-party apps market, and regions. Bringing out the complete key insights into the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenarios, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make informed decisions.
Regions and Vendors Analysis:
The report contains an in-depth analysis of vendors profile, which includes financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views. The key and prominent vendors covered in the report include Toyota, BMW AG, Ford Motor Company, Volkswagen, MedinyX, and Honk among other vendors. The vendors have been identified based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D.
Benefits:
The report encompasses the study of the connected roadside assistance solution market by components such as OEM hardware, OEM software, and third-party apps. Connected roadside assistance-based innovation has received a lot of traction in the last five years. Connected roadside assistance innovative software solutions and applications have a broad scope of use in the automobile industry.
For instance, in 2018 BMW AG deployed a total of 80 electric vehicles to test the new technologies on highways and in urban environments across Europe, US, and China. The evolution of technologies such as cloud computing, cognitive computing, and machine learning is paving the way for the growth of connected roadside assistance solution market. Furthermore, the report provides details about the major challenges impacting market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 High Dominance and High Growth Markets in Connected Roadside Assistance Solution
2 Industry Outlook
2.1 Industry Snapshot
2.1.1 Industry Trends
3 Market Snapshot
3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM)
3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)
4 Market Characteristics
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Segmentation
4.3 Market Dynamics
4.3.1 Drivers
4.3.1.1 Rise in demand for real-time communication systems
4.3.1.2 Rise in use of wireless solutions
4.3.1.3 Increasing business performance and capacity
4.3.2 Restraints
4.3.2.1 Complexity in connected roadside assistance solution integration with an old vehicle
4.3.2.2 Lack of awareness
4.3.2.3 Managing traditional networks
4.3.3 Opportunities
4.3.3.1 Growth of cloud computing technology
4.3.3.2 Software as a core strategy
4.3.3.3 Emerging economies
4.3.4 DRO - Impact Analysis
4.3.5 Key Stakeholders
5 Connected Roadside Assistance Solution Market, by Components
5.1 Overview
5.2 OEM Hardware
5.3 OEM Software
5.4 Third-Party Apps
6 Connected Roadside Assistance Solution: OEM Software & Third-Party Apps Market by Sub-Segments
6.1 Overview
6.2 Real-time Notifications
6.3 Reporting & Analytics
6.4 Payment Software
6.5 Navigation Software
6.6 Other Software
7 Connected Roadside Assistance Solution Market, by Geography
8 Vendor Profiles
8.1 Toyota Motor Corp
8.1.1 Overview
8.1.2 Business Units
8.1.3 Geographic Revenue
8.1.4 Business Focus
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.1.6 Business Strategies
8.2 Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) AG
8.3 Ford Motor Company
8.4 Volkswagen AG
8.5 Verizon Telematics, Inc.
9 Companies to Watch for
9.1 Urgent.ly Inc.
9.1.1 Overview
9.1.2 Market Exposure/Differentiating Factor
9.2 HONK Technologies, Inc.
9.3 Morni
9.4 Medinyx Technologies GmbH
9.5 The Sun Exchange
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5skkko
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005391/en/
A look across the tech landscape at the disruptive technologies that are increasing in prominence and speculate as to which will be most impactful for communications – namely, AI and Cloud Computing. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Curtis Peterson, VP of Operations at RingCentral, highlighted the current challenges of these transformative technologies and shared strategies for preparing your organization for these changes. This “view from the top” outlined the latest trends and developments i...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,821
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 22, 2019 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 22, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 22, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 22, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
In his keynote at 19th Cloud Expo, Sheng Liang, co-founder and CEO of Rancher Labs, discussed the technological advances and new business opportunities created by the rapid adoption of containers. With the success of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and various open source technologies used to build private clouds, cloud computing has become an essential component of IT strategy. However, users continue to face challenges in implementing clouds, as older technologies evolve and newer ones like Docker c...
May. 22, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
Two weeks ago (November 3-5), I attended the Cloud Expo Silicon Valley as a speaker, where I presented on the security and privacy due diligence requirements for cloud solutions. Cloud security is a topical issue for every CIO, CISO, and technology buyer. Decision-makers are always looking for insights on how to mitigate the security risks of implementing and using cloud solutions. Based on the presentation topics covered at the conference, as well as the general discussions heard between sessio...
May. 22, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 14,314
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
May. 22, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Cognitive Computing is becoming the foundation for a new generation of solutions that have the potential to transform business. Unlike traditional approaches to building solutions, a cognitive computing approach allows the data to help determine the way applications are designed. This contrasts with conventional software development that begins with defining logic based on the current way a business operates. In her session at 18th Cloud Expo, Judith S. Hurwitz, President and CEO of Hurwitz & ...
May. 22, 2019 06:15 AM EDT Reads: 7,314
The Jevons Paradox suggests that when technological advances increase efficiency of a resource, it results in an overall increase in consumption. Writing on the increased use of coal as a result of technological improvements, 19th-century economist William Stanley Jevons found that these improvements led to the development of new ways to utilize coal. In his session at 19th Cloud Expo, Mark Thiele, Chief Strategy Officer for Apcera, compared the Jevons Paradox to modern-day enterprise IT, examin...
May. 22, 2019 05:00 AM EDT Reads: 8,236
"Cloud computing is certainly changing how people consume storage, how they use it, and what they use it for. It's also making people rethink how they architect their environment," stated Brad Winett, Senior Technologist for DDN Storage, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 03:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,828
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 02:00 AM EDT Reads: 7,154
Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.
May. 22, 2019 01:00 AM EDT