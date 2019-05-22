Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Analysis & Outlook (2019-2023): Body Electronics, Driver Information, Powertrain, Safety, and Chassis - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
May 22, 2019 07:39 AM EDT
The "Global Automotive Semiconductor Market (Body Electronics, Driver Information, Powertrain, Safety and Chassis): Industry Analysis & Outlook (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Given today's rapid technological innovation, the global semiconductor industry can look forward to rapid growth. The global semiconductor market is expected to have upsurge, owing to a growing demand for high efficiency and power semiconductors for computer, communication and automotive applications.
The global automotive semiconductor market is growing vastly in order to provide specifically for comfort, safety and body features in a vehicle. Factors that have driven the growth of the global semiconductor market include increasing car production, growing electric vehicle market stock, growing demand for advanced vehicle safety and comfort systems, rising market penetration for hybrid cars and continuous partnership of semiconductor manufacturers with automotive OEMs.
Europe held a major share in the global automotive semiconductor market, accredited to the strong demand for automotive integrated circuits to build a sophisticated navigational, safety, and communication systems in automobiles. The Americas and China also held a significant share in the global automotive semiconductor market.
The global semiconductor market was ruled by Samsung, INTC and SK Hynix. The global automotive semiconductor market was dominated by four key players such as Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors and Renesas Electronics. The strong performance of these key players has led to considerable growth in the global automotive semiconductor market.
Companies Mentioned
- INTC
- Infineon Technologies
- NXP Semiconductors
- Renesas Electronics
- SK Hynix
- Samsung
- Texas Instruments
Key Topics Covered
1. Overview
1.1 Semiconductors
1.2 Application of Semiconductors
1.3 Automotive Semiconductors
1.4 Applications of Automotive Semiconductors
1.5 Automotive Semiconductors Devices
2. Global Semiconductor Market Analysis
2.1 Global Semiconductor Market Value Forecast
2.2 Global Semiconductor Market by End-Users
2.3 Global Semiconductor Market Share by Region
3. Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Analysis
3.1 Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Value
3.2 Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Value Forecast
3.3 Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Share by Application
3.3.1 Global Body Electronics Market Value
3.3.2 Global Body Electronics Market Value Forecast
3.3.3 Global Driver Information System Market Value
3.3.4 Global Driver Information System Market Value Forecast
3.3.5 Global Powertrain Market Value
3.3.6 Global Powertrain Market Value Forecast
3.3.7 Global Safety System Market Value
3.3.8 Global Safety System Market Value Forecast
3.3.9 Global Chassis Market Value
3.3.10 Global Chassis Market Value Forecast
3.4 Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Share by Devices Type
3.5 Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Value by Region
4. Regional Automotive Semiconductor Market Analysis
4.1 Europe
4.1.1 Europe Automotive Semiconductor Market Value
4.1.2 Europe Automotive Semiconductor Market Value Forecast
4.2 The Americas
4.3 China
4.4 Japan
5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Global Car Production
5.1.2 Increasing Electric Vehicle Stock
5.1.3 Growing Demand for Advanced Vehicle Safety & Comfort Systems
5.1.4 Rising Market Penetration for Hybrid Cars
5.1.5 Partnership of Semiconductor Manufacturers with Automotive OEMs
5.2 Key Trends and Developments
5.2.1 Fast Growth of Chassis, Body & Safety Systems
5.2.2 Rising Application of ADAS
5.2.3 Development of Small Single-Chips for Radar Sensors
5.2.4 Increasing Connectivity in Vehicles
5.3 Challenges
5.3.1 Low Acceptance of Autonomous Cars among Consumers
5.3.2 Increasing Cost Pressure on Automotive Manufacturers
5.3.3 Potential Threat of Hacking and Malware
6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Global Semiconductor Market
6.1.1 Global Semiconductor Market Share by Key Players
6.2 Global Automotive Semiconductor Market
6.2.1 Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Share by Key Players
6.2.2 Key Players - Revenue Comparison
6.2.3 Key Players - Market Capital Comparison
7. Company Profiles
7.1 Texas Instruments
7.1.1 Business Overview
7.1.2 Financial Overview
7.1.3 Business Strategies
7.2 Infineon Technologies
7.3 NXP Semiconductors
7.4 Renesas Electronics
