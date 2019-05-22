All New Box Relay to Simplify and Accelerate Business Processes Across the Extended Enterprise

|By Business Wire
May 22, 2019 08:01 AM EDT
Box (NYSE: BOX), a leader in Cloud Content Management, today announced the all new Box Relay to simplify and accelerate business processes across any organization’s extended enterprise of employees, partners and customers. The new Box Relay features a powerful new workflow engine, simplified user experience, and a rich menu of triggers, conditions, and outcomes that will make it easier than ever to automate processes around content and improve efficiency without intensive IT support.
“Enterprise workflows built around content like document reviews and approvals and employee on-boarding and off-boarding need to be reimagined. They’re disconnected from the apps teams use every day, locked behind IT, and don’t support external collaboration,” said Jeetu Patel, Chief Product Officer of Box. “The new Box Relay brings powerful automation to improve these critical business processes, whether it’s creating sales proposals and marketing assets, or driving budget sign-offs and contract renewals, and more. Enterprises now have one platform for secure content management, workflow, and collaboration that’s built for how we work today.”
"Businesses today are operating faster than ever before and producing volumes of unstructured information at unprecedented levels. Process modernization is a key requirement to ensuring companies stay relevant in the quickly evolving cloud environments,” said IDC Research Manager, Marci Maddox. "Organizations should look to vendors that equip all business users with the ability to automate content-centric workflows to drive greater engagement and achieve efficiencies via economies of scale."
The all new Box Relay includes:
- A powerful workflow engine: Extensive list of ‘if this then that’ (IFTTT) triggers and outputs to support various multi-step processes, including both sequential and parallel workflows. The new Box Relay also supports conditional logic, providing the ability to route content based on metadata attributes, such as date, dropdown, multi-select, or open text fields.
- A simple no-code workflow builder: Designed for business users, the updated UI empowers process owners to build and edit their own processes without any support required from IT.
- Seamless external collaboration and intuitive new mobile experience: Customers, vendors or partners can be assigned tasks, so the process does not break down when content flows across or between organizations. Users can also view a list of pending tasks and receive real-time push notifications on task assignments all from their mobile device.
- Improved visibility and access controls: An updated dashboard with real-time visibility into workflow history to track progress. Process owners can see who created, updated or deleted workflows, with an exportable audit history to streamline reporting requirements. Admins can also elect specific users or all users to create, edit and manage their own workflows.
- Deep integration with other enterprise workflow platforms: Supports existing Box integrations with business process systems like Salesforce, Pega and Nintex.
- Tighter integration in Box: Rebuilt from the ground up on Box, Relay now inherits all the benefits of the Box Cloud Content Management platform, including advanced security and compliance, rich Box Platform APIs, prebuilt productivity integrations like Slack, O365 and DocuSign, and user-friendly collaboration features like automatic push notifications across mobile and web.
With Box Relay, businesses are able to accelerate cycle times for business-critical processes that rely on content; cut costs by improving efficiency and productivity; and reduce the cost of both IT investments and the risk of data loss that stems from processes currently running outside a secure content management, workflow, and collaboration platform.
New Tasks Center and Enhanced Notifications
Box Tasks extends our customer’s ability to complete simple business processes, like one-step review and approvals. With the improved Box Tasks, we’re providing three key updates:
- A new Task Center and updated UI that allows users to see all their tasks from one simple view, while mobile push notifications give users the ability to approve tasks from anywhere
- The ability to assign tasks to groups and get exportable reports on what’s been rejected vs. approved
- The ability to trigger Tasks within a Box Relay workflow, furthering the automation of repeatable business processes
File Request Links
File Request Links is a new way to collect content submissions from coworkers, partners, customers or any member of an extended enterprise. With File Request Links, it’s easy to:
- Simplify content requests by generating a shareable ‘request file’ URL that can be shared with anyone
- Streamline external collaboration by intuitively dragging and dropping files or collections of files into a folder without requiring a Box account
- Accelerate processes by enabling uploaded content to automatically trigger a process in the all new Box Relay.
Box Enterprise Suites
Box Enterprise Suites are bundled offerings that bring together Box’s most valued products and services to enable organizations accelerate digital transformation. The new Suites are:
- Digital Business: Accelerate workflows across the extended enterprise to drive business processes with the all new Box Relay
- Digital Workplace: Transform your workplace with seamless, secure collaboration, and lifecycle governance
- Digital Workplace Global: All the benefits of Digital Workplace plus the ability to address data residency concerns globally
All three Box Enterprise Suites include built-in volume-discounted list prices, Box Governance for content lifecycle management, and Box Premier Services for enterprise-grade, 24/7 support, and personalized Box expertise.
Pricing and Availability
- The all new Box Relay is in private beta and will be generally available in late June 2019. Relay will be available in both a paid and a free Relay ‘Lite” version. To learn more about the All new Box Relay, please sign up for our deep dive virtual event on June 6, 2019.
- The new Tasks and Notifications is in public beta and will be generally available to all Box users for free. Request File Link is generally available now and is available to all Box users for free.
- For more information on the new Box Enterprise Suites, contact a Box sales representative via email at [email protected] or via phone at 877-729-4269.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005221/en/
