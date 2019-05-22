MUSC Health Extends Partnership with Omnicell to Enhance Safety and Efficiency in Medication Management

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 22, 2019 08:02 AM EDT
Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) today announced that MUSC Health has chosen the Company’s industry-leading medication management platform to support their sterile compounding operations in Central Pharmacy, as well as expanding their footprint for automated dispensing cabinets in patient care areas.
MUSC Health will be implementing Omnicell’s Robotic IV Insourcing SolutionTM (RIIS) to bring sterile compounding in-house as part of the health system’s Central Pharmacy operations. This unique program combines advanced robotic technology, data intelligence, and expertly trained pharmacy technician staff into a comprehensive, turnkey package that provides a streamlined path for hospitals to insource their sterile compounding to enhance patient safety while reducing overall cost and reliance on outsourcers.
In patient care areas within MUSC Health’s new children’s and women’s facility, Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital and Pearl Tourville Women’s Pavilion, the health system will be upgrading to Omnicell’s XT Series Automated Dispensing Cabinets to help improve workflow efficiency for both nursing and pharmacy, while helping to increase medication accountability and patient safety.
“We are continually looking for opportunities to improve processes that support delivery of the best care for our patients,” said Heather Easterling, PharmD, MBA, Administrator of Pharmacy Services for MUSC Health. “Omnicell’s technologies, including novel programs like RIIS, give us the tools and resources we need to create safer, more efficient medication management across our health system.”
Through RIIS, MUSC Health will also have access to novel data services, including REINVENTTM, a first-of-a-kind global clinical registry that utilizes IV preparation data from sites around the world to help users track performance, identify best practices and gather insights to maximize the value of IV automation technology. Omnicell’s Formulary Tool Kit will provide the health system access to cGMP stability studies to extend beyond use dates using a proven, systematic, repeatable process.
These types of rich data insights are part of Omnicell’s larger vision for Autonomous Pharmacy, a roadmap designed to develop a zero error, fully automated medication management infrastructure, leveraging automation, data intelligence, and expert services to empower pharmacists, nurses, clinicians, and pharmacy staff to focus on patient and clinician satisfaction.
“At Omnicell, we are committed to helping our customers drive improved outcomes. Our advanced technology is a key piece of that equation, but equally important are the data insights and expert resources we provide to help enhance efficiency and support patient safety,” said Scott Seidelmann, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Omnicell.
About MUSC Health
As the clinical health system of the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), MUSC Health is dedicated to delivering the highest quality patient care available, while training generations of competent, compassionate health care providers to serve the people of South Carolina and beyond. Comprising some 1,600 beds, more than 100 outreach sites, the MUSC College of Medicine, the physicians’ practice plan, and nearly 275 telehealth locations, MUSC Health owns and operates eight hospitals situated in Charleston, Chester, Florence, Lancaster and Marion counties. In 2018, for the fourth consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report named MUSC Health the number one hospital in South Carolina. To learn more about clinical patient services, visit http://muschealth.org.
Founded in 1824, MUSC and its affiliates have collective annual budgets of $3 billion. The more than 17,000 MUSC team members include world-class faculty, physicians, specialty providers and scientists who deliver groundbreaking education, research, technology and patient care. For information on academic programs, visit musc.edu.
About Omnicell
Since 1992, Omnicell has been inspired to create safer and more efficient ways to manage medications across all care settings. As a leading provider of solutions across the continuum of care, we offer a path to fully automated medication management infrastructure, powered by a cloud data platform that supports improved patient care, fewer errors, enhanced safety, and new opportunities for growth.
Our vision for the Autonomous Pharmacy integrates a comprehensive set of solutions powered by the Omnicell Cloud Data Platform across three key areas: Automation – solutions designed to digitize and streamline workflows; Intelligence – actionable insights to better understand medication usage and improve pharmacy supply chain management; and Work – expert services that serve as an extension of pharmacy operations to support improved efficiency, regulatory compliance, and patient outcomes.
Over 5,500 facilities worldwide use Omnicell automation and analytics solutions to increase operational efficiency, reduce medication errors, deliver actionable intelligence, and improve patient safety. And more than 40,000 institutional and retail pharmacies across North America and the United Kingdom leverage Omnicell’s innovative medication adherence solutions to improve patient engagement and adherence to prescriptions, helping to reduce costly hospital readmissions.
To learn more about Omnicell and our Autonomous Pharmacy vision, please visit omnicell.com.
OMCL-G
Editor’s Notes:
1. All Omnicell news releases (financial, acquisitions, products, technology etc.) are issued exclusively by Business Wire and are immediately thereafter posted on the company’s external website, omnicell.com.
2. Omnicell and the Omnicell logo design are registered trademarks of Omnicell, Inc.
3. All other brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005157/en/
A look across the tech landscape at the disruptive technologies that are increasing in prominence and speculate as to which will be most impactful for communications – namely, AI and Cloud Computing. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Curtis Peterson, VP of Operations at RingCentral, highlighted the current challenges of these transformative technologies and shared strategies for preparing your organization for these changes. This “view from the top” outlined the latest trends and developments i...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,821
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 22, 2019 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 22, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 22, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 22, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
In his keynote at 19th Cloud Expo, Sheng Liang, co-founder and CEO of Rancher Labs, discussed the technological advances and new business opportunities created by the rapid adoption of containers. With the success of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and various open source technologies used to build private clouds, cloud computing has become an essential component of IT strategy. However, users continue to face challenges in implementing clouds, as older technologies evolve and newer ones like Docker c...
May. 22, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
Two weeks ago (November 3-5), I attended the Cloud Expo Silicon Valley as a speaker, where I presented on the security and privacy due diligence requirements for cloud solutions. Cloud security is a topical issue for every CIO, CISO, and technology buyer. Decision-makers are always looking for insights on how to mitigate the security risks of implementing and using cloud solutions. Based on the presentation topics covered at the conference, as well as the general discussions heard between sessio...
May. 22, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 14,314
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
May. 22, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Cognitive Computing is becoming the foundation for a new generation of solutions that have the potential to transform business. Unlike traditional approaches to building solutions, a cognitive computing approach allows the data to help determine the way applications are designed. This contrasts with conventional software development that begins with defining logic based on the current way a business operates. In her session at 18th Cloud Expo, Judith S. Hurwitz, President and CEO of Hurwitz & ...
May. 22, 2019 06:15 AM EDT Reads: 7,314
The Jevons Paradox suggests that when technological advances increase efficiency of a resource, it results in an overall increase in consumption. Writing on the increased use of coal as a result of technological improvements, 19th-century economist William Stanley Jevons found that these improvements led to the development of new ways to utilize coal. In his session at 19th Cloud Expo, Mark Thiele, Chief Strategy Officer for Apcera, compared the Jevons Paradox to modern-day enterprise IT, examin...
May. 22, 2019 05:00 AM EDT Reads: 8,236
"Cloud computing is certainly changing how people consume storage, how they use it, and what they use it for. It's also making people rethink how they architect their environment," stated Brad Winett, Senior Technologist for DDN Storage, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 03:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,828
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 02:00 AM EDT Reads: 7,154
Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.
May. 22, 2019 01:00 AM EDT