Nueva guía de dosificación de fluidos para lubricación de material y estampado de metales de Nordson EFD

May 22, 2019
Nordson EFD, una empresa de Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN), el fabricante de sistemas para la dosificación de fluidos de precisión líder en el mundo, presentó una nueva guía de soluciones para la lubricación de materiales y el estampado de metales.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia.
La Stock Lubrication Solutions Guide (Guía de soluciones para la lubricación de materiales) brinda información general sobre las distintas formas en que el sistema de lubricación MicroCoat® de Nordson EFD proporciona una cobertura más consistente de aceite y permite una importante disminución en desecho de aceite, de hasta el 90 %. De este modo, el equipo cubre su propio costo rápidamente mediante la extensión de la vida útil y la reducción del uso de aceite, con menores costos en el desecho de residuos.
En la guía, ocho clientes de MicroCoat comparten detalles sobre aplicaciones que ejemplifican las ventajas de la tecnología de bajo volumen y baja presión (Low Volume Low Pressure, LVLP) del sistema. Cada cliente usa una aplicación distinta para resolver distintos problemas.
“Nuestro sistema MicroCoat es el primer sistema de lubricación de materiales que verdaderamente proporciona una cobertura consistente de aceite sin excedentes en la pulverización”, dice Claude Bergeron, gerente de línea de productos de válvulas de Nordson EFD. “Los clientes que usan estos sistemas nos informan sobre las enormes ganancias derivadas de una mayor vida útil, la disminución en el consumo de aceite y entornos de trabajo más limpios”.
Otras ventajas que destacan los clientes de MicroCoat en la nueva guía incluyen menores costos de eliminación de aceite, reducción de emisiones, menor cantidad de lotes rechazados, eliminación de vapor en la sala de prensado y menores costos en el desecho de residuos.
Mire este video con información general sobre MicroCoat para obtener más información y ver ejemplos de aplicaciones o visite nuestro sitio web en nordsonefd.com/MicroCoat. Contáctenos por correo electrónico a [email protected] o llámenos al +1 401.431.7000 o al 800.556.3484.
Acerca de Nordson EFD
Nordson EFD diseña y fabrica sistemas dosificadores de fluidos de precisión para procesos en mesas y líneas de montaje automatizadas. Al permitir que los fabricantes puedan aplicar la misma cantidad de adhesivo, lubricante u otro fluido de montaje en cada parte en todo momento, los sistemas de dosificación EFD ayudan a las compañías de una amplia variedad de industrias, a aumentar su producción, a mejorar la calidad y a reducir sus costos de producción. Otras habilidades de gestión de fluidos incluyen jeringas y cartuchos de alta calidad para envasar materiales de uno y dos componentes, junto con una amplia variedad de accesorios, acopladores y conectores para control de flujo de fluidos en ambientes médicos, biofarmacéuticos e industriales. La empresa también es un formulador líder de pastas de soldadura especiales para aplicaciones de dosificación e impresión en la industria electrónica.
Acerca de Nordson Corporation
Nordson diseña, fabrica y comercializa productos y sistemas diferenciados que se utilizan para la dosificación y procesamiento de adhesivos, revestimientos, polímeros, selladores y biomateriales; y para el manejo de fluidos, las pruebas y la inspección de calidad, así como para el tratamiento de superficies y curado. Estos productos son respaldados por una amplia experiencia en aplicaciones y servicios y ventas directas a nivel mundial. Atendemos a una amplia variedad de mercados finales de productos de consumo no durables, durables y de tecnología, incluidos los envases, las telas no tejidas, la electrónica, los productos médicos, los dispositivos, la energía, el transporte, la construcción y montaje y el acabado general de productos. Fundada en 1954 y con sede en Westlake, Ohio, la compañía tiene operaciones y oficinas de asistencia en más de 30 países. Visite a Nordson en la web en www.nordson.com, twitter.com/Nordson_Corp o www.facebook.com/nordson.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005015/es/
