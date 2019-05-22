Global Customer Adoption Accelerating for 8x8 Contact Center Solution

|By Business Wire
|
May 22, 2019 08:15 AM EDT
8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT), a leading cloud provider of voice, video, chat and contact center solutions for over one million users worldwide, today announced accelerating momentum for its 8x8 Contact Center solution with two new customer wins, demonstrating that companies across the globe are embracing a complete cloud solution for contact center integrated with unified communications (UC).
8x8 Contact Center offers businesses a secure, reliable and simplified approach to transition their legacy, on-premises contact center systems to the cloud. NorthStar Home, one of the fastest growing home security and automation companies in North America, selected 8x8 Contact Center as their cloud solution in order to migrate from an on-premises contact center system. “As one of the fastest growing home security and automation companies in North America, our customers depend on us to deliver the highest level of service to keep their homes safe and secure,” said Matt Fletcher, Director of IT and Development, NorthStar Home. “In order to continue our rapid company growth and exceed rising customer expectations, we worked closely with Dynamic Network Advisors to look at modernizing our legacy, on-premises contact center system. We selected 8x8, which allows us to move our contact center to the cloud and provide much needed flexibility as the business scales. Also, we can leverage strong quality management, analytics and reporting capabilities for smarter, faster outcomes and enhanced customer experience.”
In the United Kingdom, healthcare provider Bluecrest Health Screening saw value in integrating their contact center with their unified communication solution for their business environment. “In a competitive market like ours, you really need a joined-up solution - not an appointment system. Everyone in our team needs to understand where the customer is in their journey,” said Angela Rodbourne, Contact Centre Director at Bluecrest Health Screening. “That's exactly what the 8x8 X Series delivers. The integrated UC and Contact Center solution enables agents to manage inbound calls, emails and cases easily, and now more calls are resolved the first time. The system has assisted in creating a better customer experience, and even during periods of rapid growth and system upgrades we maintained and increased our customer service rating with 93 percent of customers rating services as Excellent/Good, while the company’s online review score has reached 4.8/5.”
“The demand for our Contact Center solution has been surging this year across both new and existing customers who realize the value in moving this key communications hub to the cloud. Five of our top 10 largest deals in fiscal Q4 ‘19 included Contact Center along with UC,” said Dejan Deklich, Chief Product Officer at 8x8. “This momentum is being driven by the adoption of our single technology platform which allows companies to bundle both their UC with their contact center for a comprehensive, real-time view of business performance. The adoption in contact centers is a reflection of the growing need in the marketplace for one cloud communications platform that helps businesses decrease time to resolution and enhance customer satisfaction.”
8x8 Contact Center provides a complete suite of features including omnichannel, quality management and speech analytics, open APIs and pre-built integrations for major CRMs. The solution empowers agents and supervisors with the right information to ensure customer experiences that drive satisfaction and loyalty. Last week, 8x8 also launched 8x8 Service Management for Contact Center, a monthly service that provides hands-on administration and management of contact centers to ensure customers get the most value from their contact center investment.
About 8x8, Inc.
8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) cloud solutions help businesses transform their customer and employee experience. With one system of engagement for voice, video, chat and contact center and one system of intelligence on one technology platform, businesses can now communicate faster and smarter to exceed the speed of customer expectations. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
8x8® and 8x8 X SeriesTM are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.
May. 22, 2019 01:00 AM EDT