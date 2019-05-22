Verint Honors 7 Award-Winning Customers Achieving Remarkable Results in Customer Engagement

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 22, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced the winners of its Engage Global Customer and Partner Awards recognizing organizations that have deployed Verint solutions to simplify, modernize, and automate customer and employee engagement, as well as improve customer experience (CX) and drive efficiency. The winners were named during an awards gala at the Verint Engage™ 2019 Global Customer Conference, in Orlando, Fla.
“This year at Engage, we are proud to announce these global customer and partner award winners. These awards recognize great customers—the ones that have the most eye-popping stories of innovation and customer engagement success. They use workforce engagement, self-service, voice of the customer, as well as fraud and compliance solutions, to accelerate performance,” says Verint’s Ryan Hollenbeck, senior vice president of global marketing and customer experience program executive sponsor. “We had a record number of award nominations this year from organizations leveraging the cloud, automation, and artificial intelligence to strike the right balance between elevating customer experience and improving operational efficiency. We congratulate all of the winners of this year’s Engage Global Customer and Partner Awards and celebrate our continuing collaboration and partnership.”
At the conference, 7 organizations were recognized across 4 categories—Elevate the Customer Experience, Improve Operational Efficiency, Outstanding Cloud Deployment and Outstanding Technology Innovation—for exemplary results achieved using Verint Customer Engagement™ solutions. An overview of select award recipients follows:
Winner: Citizens Energy Group
Customer satisfaction is a foundational business pillar at Citizens Energy Group. The energy leader implemented Verint Voice of Customer (VoC) solutions to measure CX on every channel—web, contact center, field service, and case management. The resulting data and analysis were eye opening, giving stakeholders critical insight into behaviors and attitudes across multiple customer segments, and prioritize improvements critical to elevating customer satisfaction. Results included more agent payment locations and kiosks, and improved options for online self-service, including proactive account alerts and an online outage center.
Winner: Guardian
Every day, Guardian gives 27 million Americans the security they deserve through their insurance and wealth management products and services. Since their founding in 1860, their long-term view has helped their customers prepare for whatever life brings whether starting a family, planning for the future or taking care of employees. Today they’re a Fortune 250 company and a leading provider of life, disability and other benefits for individuals, at the workplace and through government sponsored programs. Guardian’s community is committed to serving with expertise when, where and how their clients need them. Guardian sought to simplify, modernize, and automate its workforce planning capabilities by moving its deployment of Verint’s Workforce Management™ (WFM) solution into the cloud and extending it beyond its contact center operations to encompass and modernize its back-office functions. This included departments focused on preparing a quote for sale, new business and case installation processing, billing, claims, and customer service.
Winner: VyStar
VyStar Credit Union is the largest credit union headquartered in Northeast Florida and the 17th largest credit union in the nation ranked by asset size. They now serve over 655,000 members, with assets totaling more than $8.6 billion. VyStar recently expanded its partnership with Verint to combat fraud in their contact center while simplifying, modernizing and automating member authentication, and ultimately enhancing member security while improving the member experience. The VyStar-Verint combined solution leverages desktop process analytics, speech analytics, and identity authentication and fraud detection.
Highly Commendable: Commerce Bank
Commerce Bank has endeavored to add new offerings that are of value to its customer base and offer added convenience. Commerce Bank is leveraging Verint Workforce Engagement solutions to plan, forecast, and optimally schedule employees to match workload demands. Further, the leading bank uses Verint Coaching to tie coaching together with scorecards and training, along with Quality Management to optimize cost, quality and service. As a result, Commerce Bank has enjoyed quality scores of 86 percent; schedule adherence of 93 percent and first call resolution of 83 percent.
Highly Commendable: Pivotal Home Solutions
Pivotal Home Solutions aspires to automate processes to the greatest extent possible and has dug deep to leverage all the capabilities of the Verint WFM solution. That includes Verint Strategic Planner, which augments near-term forecasting and scheduling functionality provided by workforce management software with long-term resource planning. Pivotal Home Solutions has been able to do trend analysis and consider “what if” scenarios to optimize costs, service levels, revenue, and staffing as call volumes and workloads fluctuate, and staffing requirements change.
About Verint Systems Inc.
Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization and cyber intelligence. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries—including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we’re creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence® at www.verint.com.
This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.
VERINT, ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, NEXT IT, FORESEE, OPINIONLAB, KIRAN ANALYTICS, TERROGENCE, SENSECY, CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, CYBER INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS, EDGEVR, RELIANT, VANTAGE, STAR-GATE, SUNTECH, and VIGIA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005227/en/
A look across the tech landscape at the disruptive technologies that are increasing in prominence and speculate as to which will be most impactful for communications – namely, AI and Cloud Computing. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Curtis Peterson, VP of Operations at RingCentral, highlighted the current challenges of these transformative technologies and shared strategies for preparing your organization for these changes. This “view from the top” outlined the latest trends and developments i...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,821
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 22, 2019 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 22, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 22, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 22, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225
In his keynote at 19th Cloud Expo, Sheng Liang, co-founder and CEO of Rancher Labs, discussed the technological advances and new business opportunities created by the rapid adoption of containers. With the success of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and various open source technologies used to build private clouds, cloud computing has become an essential component of IT strategy. However, users continue to face challenges in implementing clouds, as older technologies evolve and newer ones like Docker c...
May. 22, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
Two weeks ago (November 3-5), I attended the Cloud Expo Silicon Valley as a speaker, where I presented on the security and privacy due diligence requirements for cloud solutions. Cloud security is a topical issue for every CIO, CISO, and technology buyer. Decision-makers are always looking for insights on how to mitigate the security risks of implementing and using cloud solutions. Based on the presentation topics covered at the conference, as well as the general discussions heard between sessio...
May. 22, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 14,314
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
May. 22, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Cognitive Computing is becoming the foundation for a new generation of solutions that have the potential to transform business. Unlike traditional approaches to building solutions, a cognitive computing approach allows the data to help determine the way applications are designed. This contrasts with conventional software development that begins with defining logic based on the current way a business operates. In her session at 18th Cloud Expo, Judith S. Hurwitz, President and CEO of Hurwitz & ...
May. 22, 2019 06:15 AM EDT Reads: 7,314
The Jevons Paradox suggests that when technological advances increase efficiency of a resource, it results in an overall increase in consumption. Writing on the increased use of coal as a result of technological improvements, 19th-century economist William Stanley Jevons found that these improvements led to the development of new ways to utilize coal. In his session at 19th Cloud Expo, Mark Thiele, Chief Strategy Officer for Apcera, compared the Jevons Paradox to modern-day enterprise IT, examin...
May. 22, 2019 05:00 AM EDT Reads: 8,236
"Cloud computing is certainly changing how people consume storage, how they use it, and what they use it for. It's also making people rethink how they architect their environment," stated Brad Winett, Senior Technologist for DDN Storage, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 03:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,828
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 02:00 AM EDT Reads: 7,154
Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.
May. 22, 2019 01:00 AM EDT