Verint Honors 7 Award-Winning Customers Achieving Remarkable Results in Customer Engagement

Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced the winners of its Engage Global Customer and Partner Awards recognizing organizations that have deployed Verint solutions to simplify, modernize, and automate customer and employee engagement, as well as improve customer experience (CX) and drive efficiency. The winners were named during an awards gala at the Verint Engage™ 2019 Global Customer Conference, in Orlando, Fla.

“This year at Engage, we are proud to announce these global customer and partner award winners. These awards recognize great customers—the ones that have the most eye-popping stories of innovation and customer engagement success. They use workforce engagement, self-service, voice of the customer, as well as fraud and compliance solutions, to accelerate performance,” says Verint’s Ryan Hollenbeck, senior vice president of global marketing and customer experience program executive sponsor. “We had a record number of award nominations this year from organizations leveraging the cloud, automation, and artificial intelligence to strike the right balance between elevating customer experience and improving operational efficiency. We congratulate all of the winners of this year’s Engage Global Customer and Partner Awards and celebrate our continuing collaboration and partnership.”

At the conference, 7 organizations were recognized across 4 categories—Elevate the Customer Experience, Improve Operational Efficiency, Outstanding Cloud Deployment and Outstanding Technology Innovation—for exemplary results achieved using Verint Customer Engagement™ solutions. An overview of select award recipients follows:

Winner: Citizens Energy Group

Customer satisfaction is a foundational business pillar at Citizens Energy Group. The energy leader implemented Verint Voice of Customer (VoC) solutions to measure CX on every channel—web, contact center, field service, and case management. The resulting data and analysis were eye opening, giving stakeholders critical insight into behaviors and attitudes across multiple customer segments, and prioritize improvements critical to elevating customer satisfaction. Results included more agent payment locations and kiosks, and improved options for online self-service, including proactive account alerts and an online outage center.

Winner: Guardian

Every day, Guardian gives 27 million Americans the security they deserve through their insurance and wealth management products and services. Since their founding in 1860, their long-term view has helped their customers prepare for whatever life brings whether starting a family, planning for the future or taking care of employees. Today they’re a Fortune 250 company and a leading provider of life, disability and other benefits for individuals, at the workplace and through government sponsored programs. Guardian’s community is committed to serving with expertise when, where and how their clients need them. Guardian sought to simplify, modernize, and automate its workforce planning capabilities by moving its deployment of Verint’s Workforce Management™ (WFM) solution into the cloud and extending it beyond its contact center operations to encompass and modernize its back-office functions. This included departments focused on preparing a quote for sale, new business and case installation processing, billing, claims, and customer service.

Winner: VyStar

VyStar Credit Union is the largest credit union headquartered in Northeast Florida and the 17th largest credit union in the nation ranked by asset size. They now serve over 655,000 members, with assets totaling more than $8.6 billion. VyStar recently expanded its partnership with Verint to combat fraud in their contact center while simplifying, modernizing and automating member authentication, and ultimately enhancing member security while improving the member experience. The VyStar-Verint combined solution leverages desktop process analytics, speech analytics, and identity authentication and fraud detection.

Highly Commendable: Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank has endeavored to add new offerings that are of value to its customer base and offer added convenience. Commerce Bank is leveraging Verint Workforce Engagement solutions to plan, forecast, and optimally schedule employees to match workload demands. Further, the leading bank uses Verint Coaching to tie coaching together with scorecards and training, along with Quality Management to optimize cost, quality and service. As a result, Commerce Bank has enjoyed quality scores of 86 percent; schedule adherence of 93 percent and first call resolution of 83 percent.

Highly Commendable: Pivotal Home Solutions

Pivotal Home Solutions aspires to automate processes to the greatest extent possible and has dug deep to leverage all the capabilities of the Verint WFM solution. That includes Verint Strategic Planner, which augments near-term forecasting and scheduling functionality provided by workforce management software with long-term resource planning. Pivotal Home Solutions has been able to do trend analysis and consider “what if” scenarios to optimize costs, service levels, revenue, and staffing as call volumes and workloads fluctuate, and staffing requirements change.

