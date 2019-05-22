Meggitt Training Systems to Expand Presence at National Sheriffs’ Association Event

|By Business Wire
|
May 22, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
Following a successful 2018 debut, Meggitt Training Systems will increase its presence at this year’s National Sheriffs’ Association Annual Conference. The law enforcement and correctional operations event will be held June 15-18, 2019 at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville.
“Meggitt’s expanding portfolio of virtual training systems help sheriffs and other law enforcement officers improve their marksmanship and judgmental skills at a level no competitor can match,” said Andrea Czop, vice president of strategy, sales and marketing for Meggitt Training Systems. “NSA attendees are invited to see demonstrations of the FATS® 100LE, featuring US Army-certified ballistics, as well as our live-fire products, including the SHOTT™ House and Road Range™ for large-scale or mobile training.”
The FATS 100LE simulator leverages state-of-the-art technology developed for and delivered to the US Army and Marine Corps, then customized for law enforcement training. Police-specific features include 3D marksmanship training, wireless tablet control with auto-coaching, and an intuitive unified interface across all training modes – for ease-of-use and reduction in training requirements. Consistent with its premium positioning, the FATS 100LE also features multi-screen capability, enhanced visuals and multiple weapons per trainee, including wireless BlueFire® ones. On-site installation and training are provided by Meggitt personnel to ensure the industry’s most sophisticated use-of-force simulator is ready for optimal use.
SHOTT House stands for Shoot House Optimized for Tactical Training and provides law enforcement officers the opportunity to practice securing a structure using live weapons and even a squad car or other vehicle. RoadRange is a ballistically secure mobile trailer, fully equipped to produce a three-position, state-of-the-art, live-fire range for training anywhere. Both the SHOTT House and RoadRange can be equipped with a FATS virtual training system to provide a comprehensive solution for law enforcement officer marksmanship, sustainment and judgmental training, including force escalation and de-escalation.
Meggitt Training Systems will also display its Stationary Infantry Target, a remote-controlled pop-up target actuator, capable of supporting a variety of target silhouettes. The target adapts to a variety of range environments, infrastructures and operational constraints, and does not contain hydraulic fluids, contaminants or hazardous toxins. Lightweight and portable, SITs are easily transported and stacked for deployment or storage. The SIT performs all standard target commands such as expose, conceal, hit-fall, hit-hold and hit-bob. The user can easily program any combination of commands in scenario mode without affecting the default settings.
To see a demonstration of Meggitt’s products and speak with a company representative during NSA, visit booth #837 or schedule an appointment at https://meggitttrainingsystems.com/about/request-a-meeting-with-meggitt-training-systems/.
About Meggitt Training Systems
Meggitt Training Systems, makers of FATS® and Caswell technologies, a division of Meggitt PLC, is the leading supplier of integrated live-fire and virtual weapons training systems. Following the acquisition of FATS® virtual training systems and Caswell International's live-fire ranges and services, Meggitt Training Systems continues to grow its capabilities based on the legacy of these two industry leaders. Over 13,600 Meggitt live-fire ranges and 5,100 virtual systems are fielded internationally, providing judgmental, situational awareness and marksmanship training to the armed forces, law enforcement and security organizations.
Meggitt Training Systems employs more than 400 people at its headquarters in Atlanta and at facilities in Orlando, Canada, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, UAE, Australia and Singapore. It can deploy service personnel anywhere in the world for instructor training, system installation and maintenance.
About Meggitt PLC
Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Meggitt PLC is an international group operating in North America, Europe and Asia. Known for its specialized extreme environment engineering, Meggitt is a world leader in aerospace, defense and energy, employing nearly 11,000 people at more than 50 manufacturing facilities and regional offices worldwide.
