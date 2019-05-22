Ellucian Announces 2019 Pathways Scholarship Award Recipients

|By Business Wire
Ellucian, the world’s leading provider of software and services built to power higher education, today announced the 20 recipients of its 2019 Ellucian Pathways Scholarship.
Introduced in 2018, the Ellucian Pathways Scholarship supports students at institutions with guided pathway programs who, because of financial challenges, may be at risk of interrupting their studies and even leaving their institutions. In its first year, the Ellucian Pathways Scholarship awarded a total of $50,000 divided among ten institutions, helping more than 20 students continue their education. This year, Ellucian doubled the awarded value of the scholarship, offering $100,000 divided among 20 students to assist them as they pursue their education goals.
Ellucian received inspiring video applications from more than 300 students who are juggling the demands of work, illness, families, unemployment, shelter insecurity, and more to pursue their dreams of an education. The 20 recipients of the 2019 Ellucian Pathways Scholarship hail from:
• Community College of Baltimore County
• Golden West College (3 students)
• Mercer County Community College
• Motlow State Community College
• North Shore Community College
• Passaic County Community College
• Pima County Community College
• San Antonio College Honors Academy
• San Jacinto Community College (2 students)
• Southern New Hampshire University (2 students)
• SUNY Rockland Community College
• Tulsa Community College (2 students)
• University of California Riverside (3 students)
“The Ellucian team stands in awe of the tenacity and drive exhibited by all of the 2019 scholarship applicants,” said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO of Ellucian. “This year’s winners shared the unfiltered stories of their educational journeys, detailing the fight to overcome challenges such as balancing employment and education and the unique burdens of being a parent, an immigrant or a first-generation college student. We salute these incredible individuals and congratulate the 2019 Ellucian Pathways Scholarship recipients. We hope this scholarship will help support them as they continue their education and ultimately meet their goals.”
The guided pathways model is being implemented by educational institutions across the United States. Guided pathways programs help steer higher education students toward their desired outcome on time and with less debt. The programs promote success by focusing on student-centric practices, including clearly defined program pathways, strengthened advising, improved degree tracking, and early alert systems.
About Ellucian
Inspired by the transformative impact of education, Ellucian develops solutions that power the essential work of colleges and universities. As the world’s leading provider of software and services designed for higher education, Ellucian works with more than 2,500 institutions in 50+ countries—enhancing operations and enriching the experience for nearly 20 million students.
Ellucian provides student information systems (SIS), finance and HR, recruiting, retention, analytics and advancement software solutions. With a full suite of cloud ready solutions, Ellucian provides institutions with the choice and flexibility in how, what and when they deploy solutions in the cloud. Ellucian also supports the higher education community with a range of professional services such as application software implementation, training, education, and management consulting.
Ellucian brings power, passion, and performance to bear for higher education, and its ability to better our world. Visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.
