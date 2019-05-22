Keynote Speakers and Session Lineup Announced for O’Reilly Software Architecture Conference 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 22, 2019 09:01 AM EDT
O’Reilly, the premier source for insight-driven learning on technology and business, today announced the lineup of speakers presenting at its upcoming Software Architecture Conference, taking place June 10-13, 2019 in San Jose, CA at the San Jose Convention Center.
This year’s event is designed to provide the necessary professional training that both established and aspiring software architects need to succeed. The event programing covers the full scope of a software architect's responsibilities, including leadership and business skills, with an emphasis on product management and domain-driven design. The event also provides a forum for networking and for learning how peers and other professionals have solved real-world problems.
Conference co-chairs, Chris Guzikowski, senior content director at O’Reilly, and Neal Ford, director and software architect at ThoughtWorks, have put together an event agenda that combines education on the latest tools, techniques and skills with first-person accounts from industry leaders.
Some of the keynote speakers at the event include:
- Michael Carducci, magician and CTO of Mago:Tech will give a talk on security and deception: lessons from a professional liar
- Object design pioneer Rebecca Wirfs-Brock of Wirfs-Brock Associates will share insight on how to cultivate your personal design heuristics
- Author and programmer Adam Tornhill of Empear will speak on prioritizing technical debt as if time and money mattered
- ThoughtWorks’ Rebecca Parsons, CTO, and Neal Ford, director and software architect, will present on coming from the trenches
- Michael Feathers, Director, R7K Research & Conveyance, and author of Working Effectively with Legacy Code, will also present a keynote
“Software architecture is a massive multidisciplinary subject – which includes many different roles and responsibilities. By its nature, it is challenging to teach because so much context is required for every subject – and teachings can quickly become obsolete,” said Chris Guzikowski, senior content director at O’Reilly and Software Architecture Conference co-chair. “This year’s event was designed with this fact in mind. We understand that no two jobs in this industry are the same – and have devised an agenda that can help those new to the industry as well as those who have already made a career in this space.”
At this year’s conference, O’Reilly will also share a report that takes a look at the proposals and presentations from this year’s Software Architecture Conference to see what industry trends and applications are at the forefront right now. The results of this analysis found, among other things, an increased interest in serverless, Kubernetes and AI/machine learning technologies. This interest shows the effect of organizations migrating to the cloud, the importance of distributed microservices and the increasing importance of data for monitoring and automation. To read the full report, click here.
Registration for the upcoming Software Architecture Conference is now open and a limited number of media passes are available for qualified journalists and analysts. Follow @OReillySACon or #OReillySACon on Twitter for the latest news and updates.
O’Reilly will also host the co-located Velocity Conference at the San Jose Convention Center from June 10-13. The show will cover everything from Kubernetes and site reliability engineering to observability and performance, giving attendees a comprehensive understanding of applications, services and the rapidly changing cloud landscape. For more information, please visit this site.
About O’Reilly
For almost 40 years, O’Reilly has provided technology and business training, knowledge, and insight to help companies succeed. Our unique network of experts and innovators share their knowledge and expertise at O’Reilly conferences and through the company’s SaaS-based training and learning platform, O’Reilly Online Learning. O’Reilly delivers highly topical and comprehensive technology and business learning solutions to millions of users across enterprise, consumer, and university channels. For more information, visit www.oreilly.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005067/en/
A look across the tech landscape at the disruptive technologies that are increasing in prominence and speculate as to which will be most impactful for communications – namely, AI and Cloud Computing. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Curtis Peterson, VP of Operations at RingCentral, highlighted the current challenges of these transformative technologies and shared strategies for preparing your organization for these changes. This “view from the top” outlined the latest trends and developments i...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,821
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 22, 2019 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 22, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 22, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 22, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
In his keynote at 19th Cloud Expo, Sheng Liang, co-founder and CEO of Rancher Labs, discussed the technological advances and new business opportunities created by the rapid adoption of containers. With the success of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and various open source technologies used to build private clouds, cloud computing has become an essential component of IT strategy. However, users continue to face challenges in implementing clouds, as older technologies evolve and newer ones like Docker c...
May. 22, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
Two weeks ago (November 3-5), I attended the Cloud Expo Silicon Valley as a speaker, where I presented on the security and privacy due diligence requirements for cloud solutions. Cloud security is a topical issue for every CIO, CISO, and technology buyer. Decision-makers are always looking for insights on how to mitigate the security risks of implementing and using cloud solutions. Based on the presentation topics covered at the conference, as well as the general discussions heard between sessio...
May. 22, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 14,314
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
May. 22, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Cognitive Computing is becoming the foundation for a new generation of solutions that have the potential to transform business. Unlike traditional approaches to building solutions, a cognitive computing approach allows the data to help determine the way applications are designed. This contrasts with conventional software development that begins with defining logic based on the current way a business operates. In her session at 18th Cloud Expo, Judith S. Hurwitz, President and CEO of Hurwitz & ...
May. 22, 2019 06:15 AM EDT Reads: 7,314
The Jevons Paradox suggests that when technological advances increase efficiency of a resource, it results in an overall increase in consumption. Writing on the increased use of coal as a result of technological improvements, 19th-century economist William Stanley Jevons found that these improvements led to the development of new ways to utilize coal. In his session at 19th Cloud Expo, Mark Thiele, Chief Strategy Officer for Apcera, compared the Jevons Paradox to modern-day enterprise IT, examin...
May. 22, 2019 05:00 AM EDT Reads: 8,236
"Cloud computing is certainly changing how people consume storage, how they use it, and what they use it for. It's also making people rethink how they architect their environment," stated Brad Winett, Senior Technologist for DDN Storage, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 03:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,828
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 02:00 AM EDT Reads: 7,154
Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.
May. 22, 2019 01:00 AM EDT