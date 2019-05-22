Arkose Labs Taps Reed Taussig to Join Board of Directors

|By Business Wire
Arkose Labs, the leading provider of advanced fraud prevention technology for the world’s most targeted enterprises, today announced the addition of Reed Taussig to its Board of Directors. With more than 30 years of experience in fraud prevention, Taussig will leverage his industry knowledge to strengthen sales and marketing, provide guidance on key initiatives and support upcoming plans for growth.
The appointment of Taussig strategically positions Arkose Labs for future growth and long-term success by firming up a strong Board of Directors with specialized experience and demonstrable successes in the fraud prevention space. As the newest member, Taussig rounds out unprecedented early endorsement of Arkose Labs in the Information Security industry, with 60 percent of the Board representing the technology interests of the cyber security community from direct previous experience; notable Arkose Labs board members include Jeremiah Grossman, founder of WhiteHat Security and current CEO at Bit Discovery, and Dafina Toncheva, partner at U.S. Venture Partners and lead investor at both Kenna Security and Prevoty (acquired by Imperva).
“The rapidly expanding global economy is more and more reliant on digital identities to support commerce and authentication. Synthetic identities in the form of botnets and machine-created personas have become a significant hindrance to online global commerce. Arkose Labs has devised an effective, easy to deploy solution towards solving this problem and stands behind that solution with real guarantees of success," said Taussig. "I am excited to be joining the board of Arkose Labs and to be involved with one of the most innovative companies dedicated to combating global online fraud in the industry.”
Taussig previously served as president and CEO at ThreatMetrix, guiding the company to an $817m acquisition in 2018 by LexisNexis. Prior to joining ThreatMetrix, Taussig was the president and CEO of Callidus Software, where he led the company from its inception through IPO. Taussig has years of experience scaling security companies and has sat on several advisory boards, including Mitratech Corporation and Xactly Corporation. Taussig currently sits on the Board of Directors for Got It, Inc. and Worksmith.
“Taussig will be an incredible asset to Arkose Labs’ Board of Directors as we continue to grow our footprint as a leader in the online fraud prevention market,” said Kevin Gosschalk, CEO of Arkose Labs. “His previous experience at ThreatMetrix and unparalleled insight into the commercial sector of fraud prevention make him an ideal addition for our Board, enabling Arkose Labs to focus on and invest in areas that best resonate with the industry. We see the value in having a balanced Board, where most members bring direct experience from the cyber security community, and Taussig is joining a strong group of industry experts.”
The appointment of Taussig highlights a momentous six months for Arkose Labs from PayPal’s strategic investment, being nominated as a finalist for RSA’s Innovation Sandbox Contest, winning MRC’s Technology Award and announcing its partnership with Okta to eliminate online fraud and abuse.
For more information on Arkose Labs and its online fraud prevention system, please visit CNP Expo 2019 Booth #600 or www.arkoselabs.com.
About Arkose Labs
Arkose Labs is solving multimillion-dollar online fraud problems for major global businesses in sectors including online marketplaces, travel, banking, social media, ticketing and online gaming. Our bilateral approach combines global telemetry with a proprietary challenge–response mechanism to definitively classify unrecognized requests as Authentic or Inauthentic. Arkose Labs is based in San Francisco, Calif., with offices in Brisbane, Australia and Manchester, N.H. For more information, visit www.ArkoseLabs.com or on Twitter @ArkoseLabs.
