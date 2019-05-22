Kyriba lance le traitement des paiements en temps réel via l’API de J.P. Morgan

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 22, 2019 09:05 AM EDT
Kyriba, le leader mondial des solutions d’optimisation des liquidités dans le Cloud, annonce aujourd'hui le lancement d'un nouveau service via l'API (application programming interface) de J.P. Morgan. Ce service permet aux clients de Kyriba, également clients de J.P. Morgan, de générer des paiements en temps réel aux États-Unis via le réseau RTP® de The Clearing House. Il s’agit de l’une des dernières options de connectivité de Kyriba, qui relient les systèmes financiers internationaux, permettant aux responsables financiers de mobiliser plus efficacement leurs liquidités.
« La vision de Kyriba d'élargir les possibilités de paiement disponibles pour les directeurs financiers et les trésoriers d'entreprise est en ligne avec les initiatives d’open banking de J.P. Morgan. Nos clients apprécient la possibilité de réaliser des paiements en temps réel et l'intégration de l'API que nous avons mise en œuvre avec Kyriba permet à ces paiements d'être traités et confirmés en quelques secondes », déclare Sairam Rangachari, directeur international de l'Open Banking chez J.P. Morgan. « Ensemble, nous lançons la prochaine génération de technologie de paiement pour moderniser l'expérience de paiement de nos clients communs. »
Les paiements en temps réel (RTP – Real Time Payment) apportent de nombreux bénéfices aux équipes financières d'entreprise qui ont besoin de plus de choix dans la façon dont elles traitent leurs paiements. En plus d'accélérer la transmission des ordres de paiement et l'accusé de réception en provenance de la banque, les paiements en temps réel du réseau RTP® de The Clearing House peuvent être envoyés à la demande, ce qui simplifie aussi le rapprochement et les traitements back-office des applications de paiements par rapport à une gestion de fichiers batch.
« L’intégration de l’API de J.P. Morgan signifie que Kyriba est le premier fournisseur solution de gestion de paiements à offrir des paiements en temps réel aux entreprises clientes de J.P. Morgan », déclare Bob Stark, vice-président de la stratégie chez Kyriba. « La rapidité et la fluidité offerte par l'intégration avec J.P. Morgan est une innovation pour nos clients qui souhaitent étendre l'automatisation des paiements en temps réel à leurs systèmes ERP et leur trésorerie. »
Kyriba est un leader dans le domaine des paiements et de la connectivité bancaire, traitant plus de 83 millions de transactions bancaires, 30 millions de paiements et 530 millions de transactions ERP pour le compte de ses clients chaque mois.
A propos de Kyriba Corp.
Kyriba offre une plateforme 100% SaaS hautement sécurisée, une connectivité bancaire performante et une intégration complète pour relever les défis financiers les plus complexes d'aujourd'hui. Des milliers d'entreprises, incluant plusieurs des plus grandes organisations au monde, comptent sur Kyriba pour rationaliser leurs processus clés, se protéger des pertes liées aux fraudes et à la cybercriminalité, et accélérer les opportunités de croissance grâce à un soutien décisionnel avancé. Le cabinet d’analyses technologiques IDC a reconnu Kyriba en tant que leader mondial de ses applications MarketScape for SaaS et de gestion de la trésorerie et des risques en Cloud pour 2017-2018. Le siège social de Kyriba est situé à San Diego (USA) avec des bureaux à Paris (principal centre de R&D et regroupant aujourd’hui environ un tiers des effectifs de la société), New-York, Londres, Tokyo, Singapour, Dubaï, Hong-Kong, Shanghai et Rio de Janeiro.
Plus d’informations : www.kyriba.com
A propos de J.P. Morgan’s Corporate & Investment Bank
J.P. Morgan’s Corporate & Investment Bank est un leader mondial des services destinés aux banques, aux marchés et aux investisseurs. Les plus grandes entreprises du monde, gouvernements et institutions nous font confiance dans plus de 100 pays. Avec 24 trillions de dollars d'actifs en conservation et 444 milliards de dollars d'actifs en dépôt, Corporate & Investment Bank fournit des conseils stratégiques, lève du capital, gère les risques et allonge les liquidités sur les marchés du monde entier. Pour de plus amples renseignements sur J.P. Morgan : www.jpmorgan.com.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005446/fr/
A look across the tech landscape at the disruptive technologies that are increasing in prominence and speculate as to which will be most impactful for communications – namely, AI and Cloud Computing. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Curtis Peterson, VP of Operations at RingCentral, highlighted the current challenges of these transformative technologies and shared strategies for preparing your organization for these changes. This “view from the top” outlined the latest trends and developments i...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,821
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 22, 2019 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 22, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 22, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 22, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225
In his keynote at 19th Cloud Expo, Sheng Liang, co-founder and CEO of Rancher Labs, discussed the technological advances and new business opportunities created by the rapid adoption of containers. With the success of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and various open source technologies used to build private clouds, cloud computing has become an essential component of IT strategy. However, users continue to face challenges in implementing clouds, as older technologies evolve and newer ones like Docker c...
May. 22, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
Two weeks ago (November 3-5), I attended the Cloud Expo Silicon Valley as a speaker, where I presented on the security and privacy due diligence requirements for cloud solutions. Cloud security is a topical issue for every CIO, CISO, and technology buyer. Decision-makers are always looking for insights on how to mitigate the security risks of implementing and using cloud solutions. Based on the presentation topics covered at the conference, as well as the general discussions heard between sessio...
May. 22, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 14,314
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
May. 22, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Cognitive Computing is becoming the foundation for a new generation of solutions that have the potential to transform business. Unlike traditional approaches to building solutions, a cognitive computing approach allows the data to help determine the way applications are designed. This contrasts with conventional software development that begins with defining logic based on the current way a business operates. In her session at 18th Cloud Expo, Judith S. Hurwitz, President and CEO of Hurwitz & ...
May. 22, 2019 06:15 AM EDT Reads: 7,314
The Jevons Paradox suggests that when technological advances increase efficiency of a resource, it results in an overall increase in consumption. Writing on the increased use of coal as a result of technological improvements, 19th-century economist William Stanley Jevons found that these improvements led to the development of new ways to utilize coal. In his session at 19th Cloud Expo, Mark Thiele, Chief Strategy Officer for Apcera, compared the Jevons Paradox to modern-day enterprise IT, examin...
May. 22, 2019 05:00 AM EDT Reads: 8,236
"Cloud computing is certainly changing how people consume storage, how they use it, and what they use it for. It's also making people rethink how they architect their environment," stated Brad Winett, Senior Technologist for DDN Storage, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 03:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,828
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 02:00 AM EDT Reads: 7,154
Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.
May. 22, 2019 01:00 AM EDT