Every Job is Better with Bacon

May 22, 2019
A Utah company is making it as quick and easy for an employer to hire someone as it is to get a ride from Uber or Lyft. Bacon (www.bacon.work) lets employers select and hire qualified workers in moments. Job seekers can also pick and choose a shift in minutes.
“Businesses always need great people,” said Hunter Sebresos, Bacon CEO. “On the flip side, lots of people have extra time and could use some extra cash.”
The Bacon Worker On-Demand app connects people with hourly jobs with the tap of a button. Employers post the shifts, pay and requirements and then choose the person best suited for the job. Employees search for work in their area and apply with one click. After the shift is done, employers rate the employee and vice versa.
In less than a year the Provo-based startup has attracted more than 3,000 pre-qualified workers and is adding another thousand employees each month. Bacon’s motto is “Never be jobless.” And the company isn’t shy about using its name for slogans: “Make your side hustle sizzle at Bacon.”
Here are some of the reviews from Bacon app users:
- “I love the idea of trying new things and Bacon allows me to have those experiences and make some money while I’m at it.”
- “I am a full-time pre-med student. Using Bacon is an amazing resource for people with busy schedules in their lives and need a work schedule with flexibility.”
- “Bacon is going to revolutionize hourly staffing across many industries.”
The inspiration for Bacon came when Sebresos thought of all of the people willing to work non-traditional shifts: single-parents who need living expenses, veterans reentering the workforce or retirees looking to do something productive with their time.
“We need to build up self-confidence in people who choose to succeed,” Sebresos said in a recent interview with Forbes.com. “Work and purpose are closely aligned.”
Employers benefit by saving the time and expense of interviewing from a “temp agency.” Bacon can also quickly conduct multiple background checks needed for any job safety level.
More than 50 companies are using Bacon like Hogle Zoo, Alphagraphics, Utah Valley Convention Center, e-commerce company First Mile, as well as retailers, restaurants, catering and events companies. The company is operating in Utah and Texas, fulfilling requests in California and Arizona, and plans to expand quickly throughout the Mountain West and then across the U.S.
Bacon is one of the candidate companies for investment by Hall Venture Partners for inclusion in its Opportunity Fund 1. The fund provides tax-advantaged opportunities in addition to the potential of high growth based on the Hall Labs incubation model. It is one of the 20 portfolio companies within the Hall Labs Innovation Campus in Provo that has demonstrated a high rate of success over the past 60-plus years.
About Bacon
Bacon is like the Uber of hourly jobs by making it easy to work a “side gig” anytime, anywhere. Bacon connects employers to pre-qualified, available candidates who will work on-demand for as little as one shift. The Provo, Utah, company started in 2018 and has attracted companies and employees throughout the Mountain West using the Bacon Work On-Demand app. For more information visit bacon.work.
