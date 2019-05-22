Indegy Industrial Cybersecurity Suite App Now Available on Cortex by Palo Alto Networks

|By Business Wire
|
May 22, 2019 09:06 AM EDT
Indegy, a leading provider of security solutions for industrial control system (ICS) and operational technology (OT) environments, today announced the availability of the Indegy Industrial Cybersecurity Suite app on Cortex™ by Palo Alto Networks – the industry’s only open and integrated AI-based continuous security platform. Building on Cortex allows Palo Alto Networks partners to use normalized and stitched together data from customers’ entire infrastructure to build cloud-based apps that deliver innovative cybersecurity capabilities to joint customers.
The Indegy app on Cortex is built to work seamlessly for Palo Alto Networks customers by providing cloud-based protection of ICS networks and connected devices from attacks that can impact operations and industrial processes. The app utilizes Cortex Data Lake and integration with Palo Alto Networks enforcement points to provide joint customers with visibility, security and control over the OT network. Industrial facilities can implement Indegy to safely automate operational processes by protecting them from cyber attacks, insider threats and human error.
“The Indegy Industrial Cybersecurity Suite app on Cortex enables us to simplify and accelerate the delivery of advanced industrial security capabilities to Palo Alto Networks customers using the cloud,” said Mille Gandelsman, CTO of Indegy. “We are pleased to work with Palo Alto Networks to offer OT security to meet the needs of organizations worldwide.”
“Cortex partners can leverage the vast amount of rich data available from across the enterprise to create AI-based innovations that provide more automated and accurate security outcomes to our joint customers,” said Karan Gupta, SVP of Engineering for Cortex at Palo Alto Networks. “We’re proud to welcome Indegy to our expanding ecosystem of developers building innovative apps.”
Cortex is designed to radically simplify and significantly improve security outcomes. Deployed on a global, scalable public cloud platform, Cortex allows security teams to speed the analysis of massive data sets. Cortex is enabled by Cortex Data Lake, where customers can securely and privately store and analyze large amounts of data normalized for advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning to find threats and orchestrate responses quickly.
Availability
The Indegy Industrial Cybersecurity Suite is now available worldwide to customers on the Cortex hub.
About Indegy
Indegy, a leader in industrial cybersecurity, protects industrial control system (ICS) networks from cyber threats, malicious insiders and human error. The Indegy Industrial Cybersecurity Suite is powered by patented technology that arms security and operations teams with full visibility, security and control of ICS activity and threats by combining hybrid, policy-based monitoring and network anomaly detection with unique device integrity checks. Indegy solutions are installed in manufacturing, pharmaceutical, energy, water and other industrial organizations around the world.
May. 22, 2019 01:00 AM EDT