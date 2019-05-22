Yantriks Momentum Continues to Grow: Doubles 2018 Revenues and Employees Worldwide, Launches Canadian Operations

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 22, 2019 09:07 AM EDT
Yantriks today announced 2018 global revenue more than doubled in response to soaring customer demand for its digital commerce products and professional services.
The privately-held technology product and services company shared that its overall 2018 revenue rose more than 105 percent. Highlighting the success of the Yantriks vision, the company further announced an even larger 125 percent rise in revenue from its customers in the global retailer top 100. Yantriks’ revenue increase derives from healthy sales growth in all product and sales categories and customer segments worldwide.
“We are seeing significant growth because retailers of all sizes are looking to upgrade their order management systems to improve inventory availability and personalize order fulfillment,” said Yantriks Founder Eugene Amigud. “Consumer demands, such as the desire to buy online pick-up in store, view order by-get by dates, and utilize next-day/same-day delivery options are now table stakes for retailers who want to improve the customer experience and increase sales by creating an urgency to buy.”
Yantrik’s 2018 revenue growth is driving rapid expansion worldwide. To fuel and support expansion, the number of global employees grew to 161, an increase of 106 percent over the previous year. Adding to Yantriks’ expanding global footprint, the company recently opened its first Canadian office in Kitchener, Ontario. Yantriks’ revenue growth and global expansion demonstrate demand for the company’s flagship commerce products and services.
Powered by Yantriks Scaligent™ Technology — a combination of highly performant microservices and artificial intelligence — the Personalized Fulfillment Platform (PFP) analyzes critical supply, demand, and customer data to determine optimal fulfillment scenarios and delivers the fulfillment personalization and convenience modern consumers demand. The Yantriks Professional Services team combines extensive domain experience in inventory and order management, promising, and fulfillment with knowledge of digital commerce to assess a retailer’s current technology landscape and performance, identify gaps, and surface opportunities. As a result, the company provides a complete solution that helps the largest retailers lower inventory costs and risk, while increasing sales.
“Retailers are realizing that yesterday’s technical architecture can’t support the demands of the modern consumer who require an integrated experience across brick and mortar and online shopping,” said Sean Wilcox, Yantriks Chief Marketing Officer. “With the desire to provide New Retail experiences and demand for Yantriks’ total commerce solution continuing to grow, the company’s momentum promises to make 2019 Yantriks’ most successful yet.”
To see how the Yantriks can provide retailers with smart and scalable solutions to power personalized omni-channel goals and meet today’s consumer demands, including ship to/from store, buy online pick-up in store (BOPIS), click-and-collect, and last mile delivery please visit https://yantriks.com/demo/.
About Yantriks
With a unique combination of technology and professional services expertise, Yantriks helps industry-leading brands such as Petco and JCPenney unify inventory and fulfillment data into a single platform to create personalized commerce experiences that result in higher conversion rates, lower cart abandonment, and increased customer satisfaction. The company was founded in 2014 by experts in the commerce and order management industry and has offices in Westborough, Mass., Bangalore, India, and Kitchener, Canada. Learn more at http://www.yantriks.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005262/en/
A look across the tech landscape at the disruptive technologies that are increasing in prominence and speculate as to which will be most impactful for communications – namely, AI and Cloud Computing. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Curtis Peterson, VP of Operations at RingCentral, highlighted the current challenges of these transformative technologies and shared strategies for preparing your organization for these changes. This “view from the top” outlined the latest trends and developments i...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,821
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 22, 2019 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 22, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 22, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 22, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225
In his keynote at 19th Cloud Expo, Sheng Liang, co-founder and CEO of Rancher Labs, discussed the technological advances and new business opportunities created by the rapid adoption of containers. With the success of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and various open source technologies used to build private clouds, cloud computing has become an essential component of IT strategy. However, users continue to face challenges in implementing clouds, as older technologies evolve and newer ones like Docker c...
May. 22, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
Two weeks ago (November 3-5), I attended the Cloud Expo Silicon Valley as a speaker, where I presented on the security and privacy due diligence requirements for cloud solutions. Cloud security is a topical issue for every CIO, CISO, and technology buyer. Decision-makers are always looking for insights on how to mitigate the security risks of implementing and using cloud solutions. Based on the presentation topics covered at the conference, as well as the general discussions heard between sessio...
May. 22, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 14,314
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
May. 22, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Cognitive Computing is becoming the foundation for a new generation of solutions that have the potential to transform business. Unlike traditional approaches to building solutions, a cognitive computing approach allows the data to help determine the way applications are designed. This contrasts with conventional software development that begins with defining logic based on the current way a business operates. In her session at 18th Cloud Expo, Judith S. Hurwitz, President and CEO of Hurwitz & ...
May. 22, 2019 06:15 AM EDT Reads: 7,314
The Jevons Paradox suggests that when technological advances increase efficiency of a resource, it results in an overall increase in consumption. Writing on the increased use of coal as a result of technological improvements, 19th-century economist William Stanley Jevons found that these improvements led to the development of new ways to utilize coal. In his session at 19th Cloud Expo, Mark Thiele, Chief Strategy Officer for Apcera, compared the Jevons Paradox to modern-day enterprise IT, examin...
May. 22, 2019 05:00 AM EDT Reads: 8,236
"Cloud computing is certainly changing how people consume storage, how they use it, and what they use it for. It's also making people rethink how they architect their environment," stated Brad Winett, Senior Technologist for DDN Storage, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 03:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,828
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 02:00 AM EDT Reads: 7,154
Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.
May. 22, 2019 01:00 AM EDT