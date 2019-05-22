NS1 Launches DDI for Modern Distributed Enterprise Application Infrastructure

|By Business Wire
NS1, the leader in next generation DNS and application traffic management solutions, today announced its new Enterprise DDI solution. Designed for modern distributed application-centric computing infrastructure, NS1 Enterprise DDI reduces the friction and complexity of deploying and delivering applications across a diverse mix of multi-cloud, edge and on-premise environments.
Legacy DDI appliances are not application-centric, creating challenges for teams delivering dynamic and distributed applications across complex multi- or hybrid-cloud environments, edge networks and microservices platforms. These outdated DDI appliances feature complex UI and workflows, expensive hardware, and outdated, poorly performing APIs. Slow, centralized IP management and DNS record propagation cause change control bottlenecks that can delay deployments by days or even weeks, impeding DevOps teams and modern continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) workflows.
NS1 Enterprise DDI reduces the friction and complexity of application delivery in rapidly changing, hybrid enterprise environments. It is built for DevOps, delivering to those teams the autonomy they need to safely manage updates. A modern, API-first architecture supports high-scale automation and unifies service discovery across complex infrastructure. And because NS1 is the only provider offering global managed DNS solutions and self-hosted DDI, a single management plane eliminates the need for network teams to jump between different consoles as part of a multi-cloud infrastructure — delivering a single NS1 management experience across internal and external infrastructure.
“Enterprises across the board are looking to leverage new technologies, vendors, and topologies in search of better performance, reliability, and time to market. But the velocity gains are often offset by the overhead that comes with managing a diverse and complex mix of infrastructure that spans everything from mainframes to microservices across multiple clouds,” said Jonathan Sullivan, co-founder and CTO of NS1. “NS1 Enterprise DDI was designed to provide a modern, unified management plane across these disparate environments in order to simplify and automate increasingly complex development processes. It removes the friction and burden of having to both manage and build your apps against a legacy DDI platform, and instead turns DDI into a weapon in your DevOps arsenal that provides innovative new functionality that will impact the scale and velocity of your application-driven business.”
NS1 Enterprise DDI is built on the same software platform that powers NS1 Managed DNS, which is used by the most demanding customers and applications on the internet today. It includes:
- Integrated DHCP and IPAM to gain workflow efficiency and visibility across complex, hybrid infrastructure
- World’s most advanced traffic steering technology that automatically routes traffic across your WAN or LANs in order to boost performance and reduce infrastructure costs
- Fast API performance that scales for high rates of API calls even in the most demanding automation-driven environments
- Next-generation DNS, with real-time DNS change propagation that delivers service discovery in seconds
- Wide set of integrations, including with Terraform, Ansible, Kubernetes, and TSDBs, for out-of-the-box integration with your tools and vendors.
“There’s tremendous pressure to deliver business applications quickly and embrace new internet-like cloud platforms, yet network operations teams still need to maintain an integrated legacy infrastructure,” said Eric Hanselman, chief analyst of 451 Research. “A new generation of software-based orchestration capabilities from providers like NS1 is accelerating digital modernization by unifying the application management stack to deliver all the benefits of internet innovation, simplicity, and automation across even the most diverse enterprise infrastructure environments.”
Visit https://ns1.com/products/enterprise-ddi for more information.
About NS1
NS1 is the leader in next-generation DNS and traffic management solutions that orchestrate the delivery of the world’s most critical internet and enterprise applications. Only NS1’s purpose-built platform, which is built on a modern API-first architecture, transforms DNS into an intelligent, efficient and automated system, driving dramatic gains in reliability, resiliency, security and performance of application delivery infrastructure. Many of the highest-trafficked sites and largest global enterprises trust NS1, including Salesforce, LinkedIn, Dropbox, Nielsen, Squarespace, Pandora and The Guardian. Visit www.ns1.com to learn more.
