Collective Medical and Consulate Health Care Announce Partnership

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 22, 2019 09:09 AM EDT
Collective Medical, delivering the nation’s most effective network for care collaboration, today announced a partnership with Consulate Health Care. The partnership will facilitate improved care transitions across 140 of Consulate’s facilities with the tens of thousands of providers on the Collective Network. With the Collective Platform, Consulate facilities will gain visibility into transitions of care—including visibility into when patients are observed, admitted, transferred or discharged—and will contribute patient insights delivered in real time, supporting reduced preventable readmissions.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services estimate one in five Medicare patients—approximately 2.6 million seniors—discharged from a hospital are readmitted within 30 days, costing $26 billion every year. Some of these readmissions could have been avoided if providers had real-time visibility into patient activity and care transitions.
Under new Value-Based Purchasing (VBP) models, readmissions are becoming a major concern for skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) across the country. If providers fail to comply with readmission improvement benchmarks, they automatically receive a two percent cut in Medicare fee-for-service rates.
Consulate is a leading national provider of senior healthcare services, specializing in post-acute care. It offers services ranging from comprehensive short-term rehabilitation and transitional care to Alzheimer’s and dementia care. Starting as a small provider in Pennsylvania, Consulate has expanded its community across the east coast—never forgetting what matters most: its patients.
“We have always prioritized our patients’ needs above anything else,” says Chris Bryson, CEO of Consulate Health Care. “Our partnership with Collective exemplifies that commitment. Collective is already working with other post-acute facilities throughout the country who have seen radical improvements in both patient health outcomes and readmission rates. We’re thrilled to be a part of the movement to collaborate on patients across all points of care.”
In addition to its significant east coast presence, Consulate is now the largest provider of post-acute services in the state of Florida. In the state, Collective is partnered with the Florida Hospital Association and Florida College of Emergency Physicians on an initiative to better coordinate care, specifically targeting readmissions. Collaboration and better care transitions between hospitals and post-acute facilities, facilitated by Collective, has been proven to reduce preventable hospital readmissions.
Collective has been supporting post-acute providers in achieving transformative reductions in preventable readmissions. According to a recent article published by Skilled Nursing News, within five months of implementing the Collective Platform, Marquis Companies, a skilled nursing provider based in the Pacific Northwest, reduced its hospital readmissions rate by 60 percent.
“We are so pleased that Consulate chose to partner with Collective to improve care transitions, particularly for some of the highest-needs patients it serves,” says Chris Klomp, CEO of Collective Medical. “The post-acute community plays a vital part in supporting individuals with complex needs and chronic conditions, and our software enables them even greater awareness to both identify and anticipate those needs, as well as to collaborate with other providers across the care continuum to meet them. We’re proud to support Consulate and providers across the country as they innovate even better ways to care for patients in our communities.”
Learn more about the Collective impact at www.collectivemedical.com.
ABOUT COLLECTIVE MEDICAL
Collective Medical empowers care teams to improve patient outcomes by closing the communication gaps that undermine patient care. With a nationwide network engaged with every national health plan in the country, hundreds of hospitals and health systems and tens of thousands of providers, Collective’s system-agnostic platform is trusted by care teams to identify at-risk and complex patients and facilitate actionable collaboration to make better care decisions and improve outcomes. Based in Salt Lake City, Collective is proven to streamline transitions of care, improve coordination across diverse care teams, and reduce medically unnecessary hospital admissions. Learn more at www.collectivemedical.com and Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
ABOUT CONSULATE HEALTH CARE
Consulate Health Care is a national leading provider of senior healthcare services, specializing in post-acute care. We offer services ranging from comprehensive short-term rehabilitation and transitional care to Alzheimer’s and dementia care. Consulate Health Care began as a small provider in Cheswick, PA with a strong focus on patient needs. We haven’t waivered from that focus, which has strengthened our family and allows us to sustain jobs in many communities, create rigorous systems of care and deploy technology that makes it easier to understand patient needs. Even as we’ve grown to become the sixth-largest provider in the nation and the largest in the Sunshine State, it’s the little things we do while fulfilling our mission statement of "Providing Service with Our Hearts and Hands" that really make the difference. From visiting with our patients while they eat to pulling up the sheets to just the right height, our employees care for patients like family, not because it’s their job, but because it’s their calling.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005104/en/
A look across the tech landscape at the disruptive technologies that are increasing in prominence and speculate as to which will be most impactful for communications – namely, AI and Cloud Computing. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Curtis Peterson, VP of Operations at RingCentral, highlighted the current challenges of these transformative technologies and shared strategies for preparing your organization for these changes. This “view from the top” outlined the latest trends and developments i...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,821
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 22, 2019 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 22, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 22, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 22, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225
In his keynote at 19th Cloud Expo, Sheng Liang, co-founder and CEO of Rancher Labs, discussed the technological advances and new business opportunities created by the rapid adoption of containers. With the success of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and various open source technologies used to build private clouds, cloud computing has become an essential component of IT strategy. However, users continue to face challenges in implementing clouds, as older technologies evolve and newer ones like Docker c...
May. 22, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
Two weeks ago (November 3-5), I attended the Cloud Expo Silicon Valley as a speaker, where I presented on the security and privacy due diligence requirements for cloud solutions. Cloud security is a topical issue for every CIO, CISO, and technology buyer. Decision-makers are always looking for insights on how to mitigate the security risks of implementing and using cloud solutions. Based on the presentation topics covered at the conference, as well as the general discussions heard between sessio...
May. 22, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 14,314
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
May. 22, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Cognitive Computing is becoming the foundation for a new generation of solutions that have the potential to transform business. Unlike traditional approaches to building solutions, a cognitive computing approach allows the data to help determine the way applications are designed. This contrasts with conventional software development that begins with defining logic based on the current way a business operates. In her session at 18th Cloud Expo, Judith S. Hurwitz, President and CEO of Hurwitz & ...
May. 22, 2019 06:15 AM EDT Reads: 7,314
The Jevons Paradox suggests that when technological advances increase efficiency of a resource, it results in an overall increase in consumption. Writing on the increased use of coal as a result of technological improvements, 19th-century economist William Stanley Jevons found that these improvements led to the development of new ways to utilize coal. In his session at 19th Cloud Expo, Mark Thiele, Chief Strategy Officer for Apcera, compared the Jevons Paradox to modern-day enterprise IT, examin...
May. 22, 2019 05:00 AM EDT Reads: 8,236
"Cloud computing is certainly changing how people consume storage, how they use it, and what they use it for. It's also making people rethink how they architect their environment," stated Brad Winett, Senior Technologist for DDN Storage, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 03:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,828
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 02:00 AM EDT Reads: 7,154
Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.
May. 22, 2019 01:00 AM EDT