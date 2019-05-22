Windstream Enterprise’s Customer Portal Earns Prestigious IT Service Award

|By Business Wire
May 22, 2019
Do right by your customers by empowering them with the network tools, service and support they need to succeed, and good things are bound to happen. That was the guiding principle behind Windstream Enterprise’s launch earlier this year of the WE Connect unified portal for its customers.
Less than five months after the debut of WE Connect, good things have begun to happen for Windstream Enterprise customers and the company alike. Customers are benefiting from the simplicity and convenience of having a “single pane of glass” portal to easily and efficiently view, interact with and manage their network and the various services and assets attached to it.
And now, Windstream Enterprise itself has been recognized with a prestigious industry award for delivering a best-in-class customer experience.
This May the 2019 American Business Awards® announced that Windstream Enterprise and WE Connect had won a coveted Gold Stevie® Award.
“We’re thrilled the ABA and its judges chose to honor us with a Gold Stevie® Award. It reaffirms what our customers have been telling us — that WE Connect, and the support we package with all our network and communications products, are making a positive difference in their day-to-day business,” said Layne Levine, president of Windstream Enterprise. “It also reminds us how important it is to continue to innovate and push the envelope, not only with our network products but with the services we deliver to support those products.”
Officially launched in January 2019, WE Connect and its accompanying mobile app give enterprises and their network managers a single, secure and user-friendly environment to access, analyze and manage vital workloads, functionalities, data resources and apps. Through customized dashboards and self-service controls guided by AI/bot technology, customers can view key network usage data and advanced analytics in real time, enabling them to identify and act upon changing conditions and trends across the network, and in doing so, to maximize their digital resources on an enterprise-wide basis.
The Gold Stevie® award is Windstream Enterprise’s latest customer-focused honor. WE also recently accepted two awards from Internet Telephony, including a Unified Communications Excellence Award for its OfficeSuite UC® 100% cloud-based phone, mobility and unified communications system. In addition, Internet Telephony’s 2019 SD-WAN Implementation Award recognizes the company’s SD-WAN Concierge™ solution and its support for a national transportation and logistics services company to implement SD-WAN across its expansive multi-location U.S. network.
From banking and healthcare to retail and hospitality, a wide range of Windstream Enterprise customers are relying on WE Connect to view and manage services such as SD-WAN, Cloud Security, OfficeSuite UC®, Unified Communications, WiFi, CCaaS, along with other cloud-based services and apps.
About Windstream
Windstream Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions. Windstream provides data networking, core transport, security, unified communications and managed services to mid-market, enterprise and wholesale customers across the U.S. The company also offers broadband, entertainment and security services for consumers and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Services are delivered over multiple network platforms including a nationwide IP network, our proprietary cloud core architecture and on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 150,000 miles. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Please visit our newsroom at news.windstream.com or follow us on Twitter at @Windstream or @WindstreamBiz.
