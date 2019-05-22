Las audiencias de las aplicaciones móviles crecen a nivel mundial un 16,6% desde 2018

|By Business Wire
May 22, 2019
El 25 de mayo se cumple el primer aniversario de GDPR y, por ello, la empresa de customer engagement Airship ha revelado hoy los resultados de su estudio sobre los permisos de los usuarios de aplicaciones móviles realizados sobre 700 millones de casos en todo el mundo. Mientras que muchas compañías han reajustado sus listas de clientes para cumplir con los nuevos requisitos reglamentarios en los medios "tradicionales" (por ejemplo, el correo electrónico), las audiencias de las aplicaciones móviles continúan creciendo a nivel mundial, en concreto, en un 16,6% desde 2018. Las empresas también están optando por enviar más notificaciones, alcanzando una media de 36 por usuario al mes (un 18,4% más que el año pasado), mientras que la media de aceptación de notificaciones sigue siendo alta en más de dos tercios de los usuarios de aplicaciones globales (67%).
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005551/es/
A medida que las audiencias de aplicaciones móviles aumentan en todo el mundo, las empresas están haciendo un mayor uso de notificaciones cuyas tasas de aceptación resultaron altas. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Estas métricas varían a nivel regional, desde los mercados más maduros hasta los emergentes donde existe una gran penetración de los dispositivos móviles. En todos ello, el patrón general es el aumento en el uso y aceptación de notificaciones por parte de los consumidores.
La creciente preocupación sobre la privacidad del consumidor está trayendo consigo un comportamiento más selectivo por parte del mismo a la hora de compartir sus datos de ubicación. En este sentido, la media de aceptación a la hora de compartir datos de localización por parte del consumidor ha disminuido de un 9,3% a un 7,7% a nivel global. Sin embargo, en industrias en las que el uso de los datos de ubicación trae consigo un beneficio inmediato para el consumidor (como puede ser por ejemplo la posibilidad de encontrar el restaurante o cine más cercano lo más rápido posible), el ratio de aceptación se incrementa de forma significativa.
Entre los 15 sectores verticales analizados, el de entretenimiento sube de la cuarta a la segunda posición en cuanto a la tasa media más alta de suscripciones por ubicación. Alimentación & Bebidas se posiciona entre los cinco primeros puestos por primera vez debido a la creciente adopción de servicios móviles para la realización de pedidos y entregas en restaurantes. Ambas industrias, unidas al líder de la ubicación, el retail, evidencian la disposición de los usuarios a compartir su ubicación si por ello acceden a servicios que mejoren su vida cotidiana u ofrezcan experiencias fuera de lo común.
Existen asimismo grandes diferencias entre subregiones, en las que destaca la zona de América Latina y Caribe, cuyas tasas promedio de aceptación de ubicación doblan las de otras regiones.
La tendencia a compartir los datos de ubicación también varía según el sistema operativo móvil analizado. El hecho de que Android ofrezca menos opciones a la hora de dar permiso para compartir la ubicación da lugar a una opción binaria por la cual la cantidad de usuarios que eligen la opción “no permitir” crece un 36 por ciento año tras año en comparación con la reducción del 18 por ciento que se da en iOS. De los usuarios de iOS que comparten ubicación, más de un tercio lo hace "mientras usa" una aplicación, opción también conocida como “Foreground Allowed,” y anunciada muy recientemente por el sistema operativo Android Q.
Curiosamente, al 45 por ciento de los usuarios de iOS nunca se les pide que habiliten el uso compartido de la ubicación, lo que supone un aumento del 14 por ciento respecto al año pasado. Si bien el porcentaje de empresas que solicitan a los usuarios a compartir la ubicación se ha mantenido igual año tras año, con un 82 por ciento, el aumento de éstos a los que ni siquiera se les ofrece esta opción deja entrever que las empresas podrían estar siendo más cautelosas sobre todo cuando no cuentan con uso de gran valor.
"En un momento en el que los consumidores son cada vez más selectivos en cuanto a los canales en los que se inscriben y los datos que comparten, las notificaciones push continúan demostrando valor a la hora de proporcionarles información valiosa en el momento y lugar en que los necesitan" ha comentado Mike Stone, Vicepresidente sénior de marketing de Airship. "Los consumidores actuales valoran las experiencias por encima de las mejores campañas publicitarias. Estos nuevos mensajes, cada vez más ricos y experienciales, permiten a las marcas establecer relaciones genuinas al involucrar y apoyar de forma proactiva a los clientes en los momentos que son clave para ellos".
Metodología
El estudio de Airship compara los comportamientos en cuanto a los permisos móviles de los usuarios de aplicaciones globales activos en marzo de 2018 (594m) y marzo de 2019 (692m). Las subregiones incluidas fueron aquellas con al menos 15 millones de usuarios dentro del conjunto de datos.
Acerca de Airship, Inc.
Los equipos de marketing y experiencia digital de miles de las compañías más admiradas del mundo confían en la plataforma de customer engagement de Airship para crear conexiones con los clientes mediante la entrega de mensajes relevantes en cualquier medio.
Fundada en 2009 como pionera en notificaciones push, Airship, Inc., (anteriormente conocida como Urban Airship) brinda a las marcas los datos a nivel de usuario, canales de participación, organización de IA y servicios que necesitan para entregar notificaciones push, correos electrónicos, SMS, Mensajes de aplicación, tarjetas de billetera móvil y mucho más, para exactamente la persona adecuada en el momento adecuado, generando confianza, fomentando el compromiso, impulsando la acción y aumentando el valor.
Para obtener más información sobre nuestra plataforma de compromiso con el cliente, lea nuestro blog o síganos en Twitter , LinkedIn y Facebook.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005551/es/
