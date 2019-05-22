Studie von Airship: so steht es um mobile Standortfreigaben ein Jahr nach Einführung der DSGVO

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 22, 2019 10:59 AM EDT
Vor dem Hintergrund des bevorstehenden einjährigen Jubiläums der DSGVO am 25. Mai hat Airship heute die Ergebnisse seiner globalen Benchmark-Studie veröffentlicht. Die Studie untersucht Benutzerberechtigungen für mobile Apps unter fast 700 Millionen Menschen weltweit. Während Marketingverantwortliche Kundenlisten trimmen mussten, um den neuen gesetzlichen Anforderungen für „traditionelle" Kanäle (z.B. E-Mail) gerecht zu werden, wachsen die Nutzerzahlen für mobile Apps weiter - weltweit um knapp 17 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahr. Auch Unternehmen senden weiterhin mehr Benachrichtigungen - durchschnittlich 36 pro Nutzer und Monat, was einer Steigerung um über 18 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahr entspricht. Die durchschnittliche Opt-in-Rate für Benachrichtigungen bleibt mit über zwei Dritteln (67 Prozent) der weltweiten App-Nutzer hoch.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005574/de/
Bei weltweit wachsender Anzahl an Mobile-Nutzern versenden Unternehmen zunehmend Benachrichtigungen. Dies wirkt sich nur sehr geringfügig auf die Opt-in-Raten aus. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Diese Kennzahlen variieren auf regionaler Ebene, von ausgereifteren Märkten bis hin zu schnell wachsenden Märkten, in denen viele Nutzer ausschließlich Mobiltelefone nutzen. Der allgemeine Trend zunehmender Nutzung und Akzeptanz von Meldungen durch die Verbraucher nimmt jedoch stetig zu.
Nutzer sorgen sich zunehmend um den Schutz der eigenen Daten und werden daher immer selektiver bei der Weitergabe ihrer Standortdaten. Die durchschnittliche Opt-in-Rate für die Nutzung von Standortdaten sank weltweit von 9,3 Prozent auf 7,7 Prozent. In Branchen, in denen die Verwendung von Standortdaten einen unmittelbaren Nutzen für Verbraucher bietet, wie z.B. der schnellen Suche nach einem nahegelegenen Restaurant oder Kino, stiegen die Opt-in-Raten für standortbezogene Dienstleistungen jedoch stark an.
Unter den 15 untersuchten Branchen kletterte Entertainment in Bezug auf die durchschnittliche Opt-In-Rate für Standortfreigaben von der vierten Platzierung auf Platz zwei. Essen & Trinken erreichte zum ersten Mal die Top 5, da die Nutzung von mobilen Bestell- und Lieferservices bei Schnellrestaurants zunimmt. Die Entwicklung dieser beiden Branchen und der mehrjährige Erstplatzierte – der Einzelhandel – verdeutlichen die Bereitschaft der Nutzer, Standortdaten zu teilen, wenn sie dadurch bequeme, optimierte Dienste freischalten, die ihren Alltag vereinfachen und verbessern.
Zudem gibt es auch gravierende Unterschiede zwischen den einzelnen Teilregionen, in denen als wertvoll erachtete ortsbezogene Nutzungsmöglichkeiten zugleich bereits etablierter sind und schneller wachsen. Dabei stechen Lateinamerika und die Karibik ins Auge – hier haben sich die durchschnittlichen Opt-in-Raten für Standortfreigaben mehr als verdoppelt.
Die Standortfreigabe variiert auch je nach mobilem Betriebssystem. Da Android weniger Optionen bei den Standortberechtigungen erlaubt, entsteht eine binäre Wahl, bei der die Anzahl der Nutzer, die sich gegen eine Freigabe entschieden haben, im Jahresvergleich um 35 Prozent gewachsen ist. Im Vergleich dazu verzeichnete iOS einen Rückgang um fast 18 Prozent. Von den iOS-Nutzern, die ihren Standort teilen, erlauben dies mehr als ein Drittel nur während der Nutzung einer App – eine Option, die erst vor Kurzem für das neue Android Q Betriebssystem angekündigt wurde.
Interessanterweise werden 45 Prozent der iOS-Benutzer nie aufgefordert, eine Standortfreigabe zuzulassen – eine Steigerung von 14 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahr. Der Prozentsatz der Unternehmen, die ihre Nutzer zur Freigabe ihres Standorts auffordern ist im Jahresvergleich mit 82 Prozent gleich geblieben. Hingegen zeigt das Wachstum der Nutzer, die nicht zur Standortfreigabe aufgefordert werden, dass Unternehmen bei der Entscheidung nach dem Standort zu fragen, zurückhaltender werden könnten – insbesondere, wenn der Nutzer dadurch keinen Mehrwert erhält.
„In einer Zeit, in der Verbraucher hinsichtlich Kommunikationskanälen und dem Teilen der eigenen Daten viel selektiver werden, bewähren sich Push-Benachrichtigungen weiterhin, indem sie den Kunden wertvolle Informationen genau zu dem Zeitpunkt und an dem Ort liefern, an dem sie sie benötigen", so Mike Stone, Marketing SVP bei Airship. „Bei den Konsumenten von heute sind großartige Kundenerlebnisse die besten Werbekampagnen. Kontextuelle, gehaltvolle und handlungsmotivierende Botschaften ermöglichen es Marken, echte Beziehungen aufzubauen, indem sie Kunden proaktiv in den bedeutendsten Momenten ansprechen und unterstützen."
Methodik
Die Benchmark-Studie von Airship vergleicht das mobile Verhalten von globalen App-Nutzern, die im März 2018 (594 Mio.) und März 2019 (692 Mio.) aktiv waren. Unterregionen waren solche mit mindestens 15 Millionen Nutzern im Datensatz.
Über Airship
Marketing- und Digital Experience-Teams bei Tausenden der weltweit renommiertesten Unternehmen verlassen sich auf die Customer-Engagement-Plattform von Airship, um tiefgründige Verbindungen zu Kunden herzustellen, indem sie relevante, orchestrierte Botschaften auf jedem Kanal liefern.
Airship wurde 2009 als Pionier im Bereich der Push-Benachrichtigungen gegründet und bietet Marken heute die Nutzerdaten, Engagement Channel, KI-Orchestrierung und Dienstleistungen, die sie benötigen, um Push-Benachrichtigungen, E-Mails, SMS, In-App-Nachrichten, Mobile Wallet Cards und mehr im richtigen Moment an die richtige Person zu senden – Vertrauen aufzubauen, Engagement zu fördern, Maßnahmen voranzutreiben und Mehrwert zu schaffen.
Weitere Informationen zu unserer Customer-Engagement-Plattform finden Sie auf unserem Blog, oder folgen Sie uns auf Twitter, LinkedIn und Facebook.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005574/de/
A look across the tech landscape at the disruptive technologies that are increasing in prominence and speculate as to which will be most impactful for communications – namely, AI and Cloud Computing. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Curtis Peterson, VP of Operations at RingCentral, highlighted the current challenges of these transformative technologies and shared strategies for preparing your organization for these changes. This “view from the top” outlined the latest trends and developments i...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,821
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 22, 2019 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 22, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 22, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 22, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
In his keynote at 19th Cloud Expo, Sheng Liang, co-founder and CEO of Rancher Labs, discussed the technological advances and new business opportunities created by the rapid adoption of containers. With the success of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and various open source technologies used to build private clouds, cloud computing has become an essential component of IT strategy. However, users continue to face challenges in implementing clouds, as older technologies evolve and newer ones like Docker c...
May. 22, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
Two weeks ago (November 3-5), I attended the Cloud Expo Silicon Valley as a speaker, where I presented on the security and privacy due diligence requirements for cloud solutions. Cloud security is a topical issue for every CIO, CISO, and technology buyer. Decision-makers are always looking for insights on how to mitigate the security risks of implementing and using cloud solutions. Based on the presentation topics covered at the conference, as well as the general discussions heard between sessio...
May. 22, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 14,314
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
May. 22, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Cognitive Computing is becoming the foundation for a new generation of solutions that have the potential to transform business. Unlike traditional approaches to building solutions, a cognitive computing approach allows the data to help determine the way applications are designed. This contrasts with conventional software development that begins with defining logic based on the current way a business operates. In her session at 18th Cloud Expo, Judith S. Hurwitz, President and CEO of Hurwitz & ...
May. 22, 2019 06:15 AM EDT Reads: 7,314
The Jevons Paradox suggests that when technological advances increase efficiency of a resource, it results in an overall increase in consumption. Writing on the increased use of coal as a result of technological improvements, 19th-century economist William Stanley Jevons found that these improvements led to the development of new ways to utilize coal. In his session at 19th Cloud Expo, Mark Thiele, Chief Strategy Officer for Apcera, compared the Jevons Paradox to modern-day enterprise IT, examin...
May. 22, 2019 05:00 AM EDT Reads: 8,236
"Cloud computing is certainly changing how people consume storage, how they use it, and what they use it for. It's also making people rethink how they architect their environment," stated Brad Winett, Senior Technologist for DDN Storage, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 03:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,828
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 02:00 AM EDT Reads: 7,154
Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.
May. 22, 2019 01:00 AM EDT