Nimble Migrates its Award-Winning Small Business CRM to Microsoft Azure, Bringing Relationships to the Center of Office 365 Workgroups

|By Business Wire
|
|May 22, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Nimble — The Simple, Smart CRM for Office 365 — today announced the migration of its market-leading SaaS CRM from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to Microsoft Azure. The migration, completed in less than four weeks without a hitch, enables Nimble to tap into Microsoft’s world-class Azure platform and partner ecosystem to scale. With Microsoft as a global Nimble reseller, and promoting it as the simple CRM for Office 365, demand for the easy-to-use CRM for small workgroups is surging.
Nimble - The Simple CRM for Office 365
“As our Nimble customer base started to adopt Office 365 for their cloud productivity platform, we saw the opportunity to deliver a simple CRM solution for Microsoft customers and partners that places relationships at the center of their organization,” said Nimble CEO Jon Ferrara. “By providing Microsoft Small Business customers with a solution that delivers team relationship management for Office 365, we fill the product gap between Office 365 and Dynamics.”
“Nimble’s use of Azure as a platform and Microsoft Resellers as implementation partners is an example of how Independent Software Vendors can speed time to market for third party solutions that fulfill our customers' needs and drive adoption of our first party solutions,” said Goran Andersson, Microsoft Director of Worldwide One Commercial Partner Go-to-Market, SMB Sales. "Customers get more out of Office 365 with Nimble as their team relationship manager. As they grow and their needs become more complex, Solution Partners integrate into additional Microsoft products like Power BI, Azure, and Dynamics.”
“The company that not only helps make Office 365 sticky but becomes a ‘gateway’ to Microsoft’s crown jewels (Azure, Power BI, and Dynamics) will become a GoldMine,” added Ferrara. “We scaled my previous startup, GoldMine CRM, to $100M in revenue by driving adoption of NT Server, SQL Server, and Exchange Server as Microsoft's #1 ISV, Independent Software Vendor. We are repeating history with Nimble CRM by driving Office 365, Azure, PowerBI, and Dynamics adoption.”
Nimble is accelerating the delivery of its upcoming 5.0 release using the Azure Platform as a Service (PaaS) and by integrating Common Data Services, Power BI, PowerApps, and Flow. Targeted for release in June, Nimble 5.0 delivers small businesses a companywide team relationship manager that unifies contacts from siloed departments in sales, marketing, customer service, and accounting for Office 365 or G Suite users.
Microsoft Partners are the Trusted Advisors to Billions of Customers
Nimble is the only ISV using Microsoft's CSP cloud marketplace to build its distribution channel globally. To date, nearly 500 CSPs are using Nimble internally to transform their business and, in turn, transform their customers. Partners reselling third-party solutions like Nimble with Office 365 can take advantage of solution bundles entirely integrated within Microsoft's provisioning and transaction system.
“We are championing the drive to help transform resellers from simply selling Office 365, backup, and security to selling business solutions on top of Office in order to scale Azure and Dynamics,” said Stacy Nethercoat, vice president, Cloud Solutions, Americas, at Tech Data. “Contributing to these efforts, Nimble’s simple-yet-powerful team relationship manager, widely adopted by the channel, empowers resellers to start selling outcome-based solutions bundled with Office 365. As customers’ needs evolve, resellers can scale Nimble with Azure and Common Data Services as well as easily incorporate Dynamics and other Microsoft platforms.”
Resources
ABOUT NIMBLE – Nimble is the leading global provider of simple, smart CRM for small business teams using Office 365 or G Suite. It combines the strength of traditional CRM, classic contact management, social media, sales intelligence, pipeline management, and marketing automation into one powerful relationship management platform that delivers valuable company and contact insights – everywhere you work. Nimble has been named “Market Leading CRM for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use” and CRM Market Leader by G2 Crowd in Spring 2019 for the eighth consecutive year, CRM Watchlist Winner for three consecutive years, #1 Sales Intelligence Tool for Customer Satisfaction by G2 Crowd for the eighth consecutive time, and users’ choice award winner by Fit Small Business. Try Nimble’s 14-day free trial today.
For more information, visit http://www.nimble.com.
