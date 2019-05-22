MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco Presents Smart Solutions from Atoms to Systems at DAC 2019

|By Business Wire
|
|May 22, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Silvaco Inc, a global leader providing smart software, IP and services for designing semiconductors and electronics systems will showcase its suite of solutions from Atoms to Systems at the Design Automation Conference (DAC) 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
WHEN:
- Jun 3, 2019 - Jun 5, 2019
- Exhibit Hours: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
WHERE:
Booth #953
Las Vegas Convention Center,
3150 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
WHAT:
From Atoms to Systems: smart software solutions before and after manufacturing make all the difference. Stop by the Silvaco booth to learn more about our latest innovations:
- In partnership with Samsung Foundry, Silvaco now brings a suite of proven hard and soft IP to SoC engineers world-wide which include wired and high-speed interfaces, analog and mixed-signal blocks and advanced security functions.
- New Viola™ I/O Pad Characterization solution saves days of simulation time.
- Silvaco’s Analog Custom Design tool suite integrates ClioSoft’s SOS7 design management and multi-site team collaboration software for designers who use Silvaco’s Gateway™ schematic editor and Expert™ hierarchical IC layout editor to develop analog and mixed-signal designs for process nodes down to 7nm. This integration meets the demand by worldwide designs teams to create ICs and collaborate without risking productivity or data security.
Silvaco technology experts will be available to discuss and demo our broad portfolio of smart solutions with emphasis on new products and capabilities serving advanced process nodes:
- SIPware™ design IP for IoT, Mobile and Automotive ICs applications with hundreds of production-proven cores, including I3C, CAN-FD, and AMBA-based subsystems, plus the addition of new IP from Samsung Foundry
- Xena® for enterprise and cloud IP management with fingerprinting features for IP compliance
- Gateway™, Expert™, Guardian™ for schematic driven physical layout with scripting and native DRC/LVS for designer productivity
- Jivaro™, Belledonne™ for optimization and analysis of extracted netlists and dramatic acceleration of SPICE simulation while maintaining accuracy
- VarMan™ for high sigma analysis of analog blocks, standard cells libraries, memories with accelerated SPICE simulation, failure detection and accurate yield estimation
- SmartSpice™, SmartSpice Pro™ for fast circuit simulation of advanced nanometer-nodes
- TechModeler™ for creating highly accurate behavioral Verilog-A compact simulation models of novel devices, from a small number of input samples
- Cello™, Viola™ for accelerated standard cell library creation and characterization of advanced FinFET nodes as well as mature technologies
- Victory™ for 2D and 3D TCAD process and device simulation of nanometer CMOS, power devices, automotive applications and atomistic simulation of nano-meter scale devices such as quantum dots
Meeting Appointments:
Meetings with Silvaco technologists and management are available by appointment, after you have completed DAC registration and enter the Exhibit Floor. To set your meeting time follow this link: Silvaco Meeting Appointments.
Stars of IP Party
Silvaco will be co-hosting the Stars of IP party, a premier semiconductor IP social event, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Topgolf Las Vegas, 4627 Koval Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89109. Stars of IP is a private, invitation-only event. We encourage interested parties to visit us on the DAC exhibit floor to connect and inquire about a wristband.
About Silvaco, Inc.
Silvaco, Inc. is a leading EDA tools and semiconductor IP supplier that provides process and device development for advanced semiconductors, power IC, display and memory design. For over 30 years, Silvaco has enabled its customers to develop next generation semiconductor products in the shortest time with reduced cost. We are a technology company outpacing the EDA industry by delivering innovative smart silicon solutions to meet the world’s ever-growing demand for mobile intelligent computing. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Japan and Asia. For more information, visit: www.silvaco.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005575/en/
