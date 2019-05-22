Avtex and NuSoft Solutions Combine to Create Microsoft Business Applications Powerhouse

|By Business Wire
|
May 22, 2019 11:08 AM EDT
Avtex, an end-to-end Customer Experience (CX) consulting firm, announced today its acquisition of NuSoft Solutions, a Detroit-based leader in digital consulting solutions across the Microsoft ecosystem.
As a Gold-level partner, NuSoft has a rich history with Microsoft and some of the best talent in the country. They focus on implementing and integrating Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions that help their clients transform their processes and boost customer engagement across a wide range of industries.
“The marriage of NuSoft and Avtex brings two leading Microsoft Inner Circle partners together to provide depth and expanded platform expertise to our combined clients,” says George Demou, Avtex President & CEO. “As a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Partner of the Year, NuSoft adds tremendous capabilities around sales, marketing, data and AI within the platform; we are very excited to add all of this talent to our family.”
The NuSoft acquisition enables Avtex to strengthen its national presence and vision around the Microsoft CRM platform by combining two complementary Microsoft Gold partners into a single, focused unit. The unified mission of delivering leading CX and Microsoft solutions will continue to be the focus.
“Joining the Avtex family broadens the Digital Transformation services we are able to offer our clients – from strategy to execution across marketing, sales, and service in all three Microsoft Clouds: Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Azure, and Microsoft Office 365,” says Dale Mansour, CEO of NuSoft. “I’m excited for our clients, teammates, and partners, as Avtex is uniquely positioned as the nation’s leading Customer Experience solutions provider; I can’t wait to see all the amazing customer solutions our newly expanded team delivers.”
Current and future clients of both Avtex and NuSoft will benefit from this move. NuSoft gains the full power of Avtex CX solutions to add to their digital transformation, and the combination of skillsets within the Microsoft ecosystem further enables Avtex to address any client need.
About Avtex
Avtex is a full-service Customer Experience (CX) consulting and solution provider focused on helping organizations build meaningful connections with their customers, members and constituents. Avtex offers a wide range of solutions and services to support CX Transformation planning and Orchestration of experiences for clients. Avtex has offices across the U.S., with Headquarters in Minneapolis. Avtex is recognized as a gold partner of both Microsoft and Genesys, leveraging their world class platforms as the foundation for customer engagements and digital transformation. Visit www.avtex.com for more information.
About NuSoft Solutions
NuSoft Solutions is a purpose-driven digital consulting firm that helps organizations solve business problems and transform for the future. With solutions spanning customer engagement, marketing automation, workforce enablement, and cloud and AI, we challenge our customers to think and act differently. Recognized as the Microsoft Partner of the Year for Dynamics Sales in 2018 and holding Gold competencies in Customer Relationship Management and Cloud Productivity, NuSoft Solutions is focused on delivering Digital Transformation with Microsoft. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI, NuSoft Solutions brings together a passionate team of visionaries, innovators, and disrupters with backgrounds in business, marketing, and technology across multiple industries. With offices in Michigan, Ohio, and Tennessee, our customers range from local family-owned companies to global Fortune 100 enterprises.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005583/en/
May. 22, 2019 01:00 AM EDT