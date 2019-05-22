Uno studio sui dati di Airship rivela lo stato dell’arte mondiale sui consensi a un anno dall’entrata in vigore del GDPR

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 22, 2019 11:08 AM EDT
Il prossimo 25 maggio il GDPR compie un anno e, in occasione di questo evento, Airship – società di customer engagement – ha rivelato i risultati della sua indagine che prende in esame i consensi di circa 700 milioni di persone a livello globale relativi alle app mobili. Mentre i professionisti di marketing sono costretti a tagliare le loro liste clienti per aderire alle nuove richieste normative per i canali “tradizionali” (i.e. e-mail), i pubblici delle app mobili continuano a crescere (+16,6% YoY a livello mondiale). Le aziende, inoltre, incrementano l’invio delle notifiche attestandosi sulle circa 36 per utente al mese, registrando un incremento del 18,4% rispetto allo scorso anno. Anche lo stesso tasso medio di opt-in sulle notifiche rimane elevato, pari a oltre 2/3 degli utenti globali (67%).
questo comunicato stampa include contenuti multimediali. Visualizzare l’intero comunicato qui: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005582/it/
Dato l’incremento degli utilizzatori di app nel mondo, le aziende stanno puntando sempre di più sulle notifiche con un trascurabile impatto sul tasso di opt-in. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Queste metriche variano a seconda delle aree, dai mercati più maturi a quelli in rapida ascesa in cui si riscontra una popolazione mobile-only. Ad ogni modo emerge chiaramente un uso e accettazione crescente da parte dei consumatori delle notifiche, un segmento in costante crescita.
Data la maggiore consapevolezza e preoccupazione relativa alla privacy dei consumatori, l’utenza è oggi molto più attenta a condividere i dati relativi alla posizione. Il tasso medio di opt-in relativo all’utilizzo di dati sulla localizzazione è passato dal 9,3% al 7,7% su scala globale. Situazione che cambia nei segmenti in cui l’uso di questa tipologia di informazioni apporta un beneficio immediato all’utente, come ad esempio trovare un ristorante o un cinema nelle vicinanze. In questi casi il tasso di opt-in per i servizi basati sulla geo localizzazione aumenta in maniera consistente.
Prendendo in esame 15 mercati verticali differenti e il tasso medio di opt-in per servizi location-based, l'entertainment subisce un’accelerazione e balza dal quarto al secondo posto. Il F&B entra per la prima volta nella top 5 grazie alla crescente adozione di servizi di pre-ordine e delivery dei ristoranti. Entrambi i segmenti, assieme al perenne leader – il Retail –, confermano la volontà degli utenti di condividere dati sulla propria posizione quando questi servono a semplificare le loro vite e rendere l’esperienza d’uso migliore.
Importanti differenze si possono anche riscontrare all’interno di sub-regioni in base al tasso di sviluppo dei servizi location-based. L’area che si distingue è quella dell’America Latina e Caraibi con un tasso medio di opt-in più che raddoppiato. La condivisione di informazioni relative alla posizione varia anche in base al sistema operativo. Le minori opzioni offerte da Android creano una scelta binaria che vedi gli utenti che optano per il “no” crescere del 35% anno su anno comparato alla riduzione di circa il 18% se ci si sposta sul fronte iOS. Degli utenti della mela che condividono la posizione, più di un 1/3 lo fa mentre utilizza una app (opzione “se in uso”), un'opzione appena annunciata per il prossimo sistema operativo Android Q.
Un dato interessante è rappresentato dagli utenti iOS: poco meno della metà (45%) non sceglie relativamente ai dati sulla posizione, risultato che rappresenta una crescita del 14% rispetto allo scorso anno. Inoltre, la percentuale di aziende che suggeriscono di condividere la location rimane stabile (82%) mentre l’incremento degli utenti che scelgono di non condividere questi dati rivela ai business che dovrebbero applicare maggiore cautela nelle richieste di opt-in – specialmente in assenza di casi avvalorati.
“In un’era dove i consumatori stanno diventando sempre più selettivi circa i canali per cui effettuano l’opt-in e i dati che condividono, le notifiche push continuano a provare il loro valore fornendo ai consumatori informazioni di valore nel momento e luogo in cui ne hanno bisogno” dichiara Mike Stone, SVP of marketing, Airship. “Per gli utenti più ‘aperti’, un’esperienza utente di livello surclassa le migliori campagne pubblicitarie. Questi messaggi fortemente contestualizzati, ricchi e che richiamano ad azioni precise consentono ai brand di costruire relazioni autentiche attraverso un coinvolgimento proattivo e supportare i consumatori nei momenti in cui ne hanno più bisogno”.
Metodologia
L’indagine di Airship compara il comportamento in ambito mobile in merito ai consensi di utenti di app su scala globale mettendo a confronto i dati di marzo 2018 (594m) e marzo 2019 (692m). Le sotto-regioni indicate sono quelle che registrano almeno 15 milioni di utenti.
Informazioni su Airship
I team di marketing digitali di migliaia di aziende tra le più ammirate al mondo si affidano alla piattaforma di Customer Engagement di Airship per creare connessioni più profonde con i propri clienti offrendo messaggi perfettamente pertinenti e orchestrati su qualsiasi canale.
Fondata nel 2009 come pioniera nel campo delle notifiche push, Airship, Inc., (precedentemente nota come Urban Airship), offre ai brand dati sugli utenti, i canali di coinvolgimento, l'orchestrazione AI e i servizi di cui hanno bisogno per inviare notifiche push, e-mail, SMS, messaggistica in-app, mobile wallet etc. alla persona giusta esattamente al momento giusto – costruendo la fiducia e migliorando l'engagement, oltre a guidare l'azione e aumentare il valore.
Per maggiori informazioni sulla piattaforma di customer engagement, potete consultare il nostro blog o seguire le piattafome Twitter, LinkedIn e Facebook.
Vedi la versione originale su businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005582/it/
A look across the tech landscape at the disruptive technologies that are increasing in prominence and speculate as to which will be most impactful for communications – namely, AI and Cloud Computing. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Curtis Peterson, VP of Operations at RingCentral, highlighted the current challenges of these transformative technologies and shared strategies for preparing your organization for these changes. This “view from the top” outlined the latest trends and developments i...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,821
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 22, 2019 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 22, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 22, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 22, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
In his keynote at 19th Cloud Expo, Sheng Liang, co-founder and CEO of Rancher Labs, discussed the technological advances and new business opportunities created by the rapid adoption of containers. With the success of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and various open source technologies used to build private clouds, cloud computing has become an essential component of IT strategy. However, users continue to face challenges in implementing clouds, as older technologies evolve and newer ones like Docker c...
May. 22, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
Two weeks ago (November 3-5), I attended the Cloud Expo Silicon Valley as a speaker, where I presented on the security and privacy due diligence requirements for cloud solutions. Cloud security is a topical issue for every CIO, CISO, and technology buyer. Decision-makers are always looking for insights on how to mitigate the security risks of implementing and using cloud solutions. Based on the presentation topics covered at the conference, as well as the general discussions heard between sessio...
May. 22, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 14,314
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
May. 22, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Cognitive Computing is becoming the foundation for a new generation of solutions that have the potential to transform business. Unlike traditional approaches to building solutions, a cognitive computing approach allows the data to help determine the way applications are designed. This contrasts with conventional software development that begins with defining logic based on the current way a business operates. In her session at 18th Cloud Expo, Judith S. Hurwitz, President and CEO of Hurwitz & ...
May. 22, 2019 06:15 AM EDT Reads: 7,314
The Jevons Paradox suggests that when technological advances increase efficiency of a resource, it results in an overall increase in consumption. Writing on the increased use of coal as a result of technological improvements, 19th-century economist William Stanley Jevons found that these improvements led to the development of new ways to utilize coal. In his session at 19th Cloud Expo, Mark Thiele, Chief Strategy Officer for Apcera, compared the Jevons Paradox to modern-day enterprise IT, examin...
May. 22, 2019 05:00 AM EDT Reads: 8,236
"Cloud computing is certainly changing how people consume storage, how they use it, and what they use it for. It's also making people rethink how they architect their environment," stated Brad Winett, Senior Technologist for DDN Storage, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 03:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,828
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 02:00 AM EDT Reads: 7,154
Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.
May. 22, 2019 01:00 AM EDT