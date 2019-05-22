Perficient Completes Acquisition of Sundog Interactive

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 22, 2019 11:40 AM EDT
Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000 and other large enterprise customers throughout North America, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Sundog Interactive, Inc., a $14 million marketing and technology consulting firm that delivers Salesforce solutions for the world’s leading manufacturers. The signing of the definitive agreement was previously announced on May 13, 2019.
Business Outlook
The following statements are based on current expectations. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. See “Safe Harbor Statement” below.
As a result of the acquisition and continued organic strength, Perficient is raising its second quarter 2019 revenue guidance range from $132 million to $138 million to $135 million to $140 million and adjusting second quarter GAAP earnings per share from $0.22 to $0.25 to $0.21 to $0.24, reflecting the impact of transaction costs. We are also reaffirming that second quarter adjusted earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure; see attached schedule which reconciles to GAAP earnings per share guidance) is expected to be in the range of $0.46 to $0.49.
Additionally, Perficient is raising its previously provided full year 2019 revenue guidance range from $535 million to $560 million to $545 million to $570 million, reaffirming its 2019 GAAP earnings per share guidance range of $0.90 to $1.02 and raising its 2019 adjusted earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure; see attached schedule which reconciles to GAAP earnings per share guidance) guidance range from $1.80 to $1.92 to $1.82 to $1.94.
About Perficient
Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000® and enterprise customers throughout North America. With unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Our work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Perficient’s professionals serve clients from a network of offices across North America and offshore locations in India and China. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. Perficient is an award-winning Adobe Premier Partner, Platinum Level IBM business partner, a Microsoft National Service Provider and Gold Certified Partner, an Oracle Platinum Partner, an Advanced Pivotal Ready Partner, a Gold Salesforce Consulting Partner, and a Sitecore Platinum Partner. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2019. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K, and the following:
|(1)
|the possibility that our actual results do not meet the projections and guidance contained in this news release;
|(2)
|the impact of the general economy and economic and political uncertainty on our business;
|(3)
|risks associated with potential changes to federal, state, local and foreign laws, regulations and policies;
|(4)
|risks associated with the operation of our business generally, including:
|a)
|client demand for our services and solutions;
|b)
|maintaining a balance of our supply of skills and resources with client demand;
|c)
|effectively competing in a highly competitive market;
|d)
|protecting our clients’ and our data and information;
|e)
|risks from international operations including fluctuations in exchange rates;
|f)
|changes to immigration policies;
|g)
|obtaining favorable pricing to reflect services provided;
|h)
|adapting to changes in technologies and offerings;
|i)
|risk of loss of one or more significant software vendors;
|j)
|making appropriate estimates and assumptions in connection with preparing our consolidated financial statements;
|k)
|maintaining effective internal controls; and
|l)
|changes to tax levels, audits, investigations, tax laws or their interpretation;
|(5)
|risks associated with managing growth organically and through acquisitions;
|(6)
|risks associated with servicing our debt, the potential impact on the value of our common stock from the conditional conversion features of our debt and the associated convertible note hedge transactions;
|(7)
|legal liabilities, including intellectual property protection and infringement or the disclosure of personally identifiable information; and
|(8)
|the risks detailed from time to time within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. This cautionary statement is provided pursuant to Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in this release are made only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, even if new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.
About Non-GAAP Financial Information
This news release includes non-GAAP financial measures. Perficient provides these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental information regarding Perficient’s business performance. Perficient believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide investors with a better understanding of Perficient’s past financial performance and future results. Perficient’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when it internally evaluates the performance of Perficient’s business and makes operating decisions, including internal operating budgeting, performance measurement, and the calculation of bonuses and discretionary compensation. For a reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), please see the table below entitled “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures.” For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure and how they are calculated, please see Perficient’s filings with the SEC.
|
PERFICIENT, INC.
|Q2 2019
|Full Year 2019
|
Low end of
|
High end
|
Low end of
|
High end
|GAAP EPS
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.90
|$
|1.02
|Non-GAAP adjustment (1):
|Non-GAAP reconciling items
|0.32
|0.32
|1.21
|1.21
|Tax effect of reconciling items
|(0.07
|)
|(0.07
|)
|(0.29
|)
|(0.29
|)
|Adjusted EPS
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.49
|$
|1.82
|$
|1.94
(1) Non-GAAP adjustment represents the impact of amortization expense, stock compensation, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, acquisition costs, and adjustments to fair value of contingent consideration, net of the tax effect of these adjustments, divided by fully diluted shares. Perficient currently expects its Q2 2019 and full year 2019 GAAP effective income tax rate to be approximately 28% and 24%, respectively.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005621/en/
A look across the tech landscape at the disruptive technologies that are increasing in prominence and speculate as to which will be most impactful for communications – namely, AI and Cloud Computing. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Curtis Peterson, VP of Operations at RingCentral, highlighted the current challenges of these transformative technologies and shared strategies for preparing your organization for these changes. This “view from the top” outlined the latest trends and developments i...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,821
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 22, 2019 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 22, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 22, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 22, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
In his keynote at 19th Cloud Expo, Sheng Liang, co-founder and CEO of Rancher Labs, discussed the technological advances and new business opportunities created by the rapid adoption of containers. With the success of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and various open source technologies used to build private clouds, cloud computing has become an essential component of IT strategy. However, users continue to face challenges in implementing clouds, as older technologies evolve and newer ones like Docker c...
May. 22, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
Two weeks ago (November 3-5), I attended the Cloud Expo Silicon Valley as a speaker, where I presented on the security and privacy due diligence requirements for cloud solutions. Cloud security is a topical issue for every CIO, CISO, and technology buyer. Decision-makers are always looking for insights on how to mitigate the security risks of implementing and using cloud solutions. Based on the presentation topics covered at the conference, as well as the general discussions heard between sessio...
May. 22, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 14,314
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
May. 22, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Cognitive Computing is becoming the foundation for a new generation of solutions that have the potential to transform business. Unlike traditional approaches to building solutions, a cognitive computing approach allows the data to help determine the way applications are designed. This contrasts with conventional software development that begins with defining logic based on the current way a business operates. In her session at 18th Cloud Expo, Judith S. Hurwitz, President and CEO of Hurwitz & ...
May. 22, 2019 06:15 AM EDT Reads: 7,314
The Jevons Paradox suggests that when technological advances increase efficiency of a resource, it results in an overall increase in consumption. Writing on the increased use of coal as a result of technological improvements, 19th-century economist William Stanley Jevons found that these improvements led to the development of new ways to utilize coal. In his session at 19th Cloud Expo, Mark Thiele, Chief Strategy Officer for Apcera, compared the Jevons Paradox to modern-day enterprise IT, examin...
May. 22, 2019 05:00 AM EDT Reads: 8,236
"Cloud computing is certainly changing how people consume storage, how they use it, and what they use it for. It's also making people rethink how they architect their environment," stated Brad Winett, Senior Technologist for DDN Storage, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 03:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,828
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 02:00 AM EDT Reads: 7,154
Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.
May. 22, 2019 01:00 AM EDT