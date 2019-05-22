|By Business Wire
|
May 22, 2019 11:46 AM EDT
NIPPON Platform Co., Ltd. (PDG : Jun Takagi, Tokyo, Japon) a établi la filiale « NIPPON Platform OÜ » en Estonie le 8 mai 2019. Il s'agit de la neuvième filiale de NIPPON Platform à l'étranger.
Ce communiqué de presse contient des éléments multimédias. Voir le communiqué complet ici : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005625/fr/
Overseas Subsidiaries (Graphic: Business Wire)
« Faire du Japon une société sans argent liquide » et « Revitaliser les sociétés locales et le développement rural avec les petits et moyens détaillants », telle est la devise de NIPPON Platform, et nous fournissons diverses solutions de paiement sans numéraire.
• En tant que base de déploiement pour le marché de l'UE
L'Estonie, l'un des trois états baltes situé le plus au nord, compte 1,3 million d'habitants . L'Estonie a enregistré une croissance rapide. Les secteurs clés sont la fabrication et l'informatique. Les frais de stationnement peuvent être payés à l'aide d'un téléphone portable. 95 % des résidents d'Estonie utilisent le système pour soumettre leur déclaration d'impôt annuelle, et celle-ci est complétée en 5 minutes. L’Estonie est l'un des pays les plus numériques du monde et la plateforme technologique numéro un dans le monde .
NIPPON Platform établira des partenariats avec des marques de paiement dans l'UE, accélèrera sa création de partenariats avec des marques de paiement mondiales, et étendra ses activités à l'étranger avec souplesse, flexibilité et réactivité.
Filiales de NIPPON Platform à l'étranger
Filiales étrangères
(1) Dalian, Chine
Dalian Huicheng Technology Development co. ltd
(2) Taipei
NIPPON Pay (Taïwan)
(3) Hong Kong
NIPPON PAY HONG KONG LIMITED
(4) Singapour
NIPPON Platform Singapore Pte. Ltd.
(5) Kuala Lumpur, Malaisie
NIPPON Platform Malaysia SDN. BHD.
(6) Bangkok, Thaïlande
NIPPON Platform (Thaïlande) company limited
(7) Hanoï, Vietnam
NIPPON Platform Vietnam Company
(8) Delhi, Inde
NEXT PAYMENT PLATFORM INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
(9) Tallinn, Estonie
NIPPON Platform OÜ
Prochainement
(10) Indonésie
(11) Myanmar
(12) Cambodge
(13) Philippines
(14) Corée du Sud
• Money 20/20 Europe
NIPPON Platform compte exposer à Money 20/20 avec un parrainage. Money 20/20 se tiendra à Amsterdam, aux Pays-Bas, du 3 au 5 juin 2019. Aucun autre évènement ne vous permettra de rencontrer des décisionnaires, des détenteurs du budget et des pionniers. Pendant trois jours, l'écosystème intégral des services financiers sera sous un même toit, prêt à faire des affaires. Un parrainage à Money 20/20 Europe met votre marque face à face avec les négociateurs.
Money 20/20 est le congrès de technologie financière dédié aux services de paiement et financiers le plus important du monde. Il rassemblera des sociétés de premier plan de 74 pays comprenant de grandes entreprises, des sociétés de facturation, de technologie financière et des jeunes entreprises.
NIPPON Platform
NIPPON Platform est une plateforme de marketing en ligne et de marketing hors ligne via des systèmes de paiement mobile. Nous vous donnons l'occasion d'étendre vos activités au Japon.
Outre des solutions de paiement mobile, NIPPON Platform fournit des services divers aux petits et moyens détaillants au Japon, et offre des tablettes multifonction gratuites à 1 200 000 magasins à travers le Japon. Nous fournissons également des solutions de sécurité, y compris des caméras de surveillance.
Les sociétés du groupe NIPPON Platform ont pour objectif un « Japon sans argent liquide ».
• Money 20/20 EUROPE
|NIPPON Platform Co., Ltd.
|Siège social :
|2-14-5-3F Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japon
|URL :
|https://nippon-platform.co.jp/en/
|Administrateurs délégués :
|Jun Takagi, directeur exécutif et PDG des opérations étrangères
|Shinsuke Hishiki, président exécutif et PDG des opérations nationales
|Date de création :
|Octobre 2016
|Capital :
|502 487 400 JPY (réserves de capital incluses)
|Activités commerciales :
|Services de plateforme de paiement, services pour petits et moyens détaillants
|Conseiller :
|HASIDA Koiti (Professeur à l'université de Tokyo)
|Il est un conseiller technique PLR.
|PLR (Personal Life Repository) fait partie de PDS (Personal Data Store).
