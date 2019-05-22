Indo-MIM und Desktop Metal kündigen strategische Partnerschaft an, um die weltweite Akzeptanz von Metall-3D-Drucktechnologien zu beschleunigen

|By Business Wire
May 22, 2019
Desktop Metal hat sich zum Ziel gestzt, Fertigungsunternehmen und Ingenieuren den Zugang zu Metall-3D-Drucktechnologien zu ermöglichen. Das Unternehmen gab heute eine strategische Partnerschaft mit Indo-MIM bekannt. Indo-MIM ist der weltweit führende und größte Anbieter von im Metallpulverspritzgussverfahren (MIM) präzisionsgefertigten Produkten. Sie stellen für führende, weltweit operierende OEM-Hersteller jährlich über 100 Millionen Metallteile her. Gemeinsam werden Desktop Metal und Indo-MIM innovative Lösungen anbieten, welches Unternehmen in aller Welt ermöglicht, im Metall-Additive-Manufacturing-Verfahren Teile zu konstruieren, in Serie herzustellen und deren Markteinführungszeit zu verkürzen.
Als eines der ersten Unternehmen, welches das Production System von Desktop Metal in seinen hochmodernen Fertigungswerken einsetzt, wird Indo-MIM auf sein anerkanntes Know-how in den Bereichen Konstruktion, Werkzeugbau, Sintern, Materialkunde und auf seine gesamte Bandbreite an Veredelungs- und Montagetechnik zurückgreifen, um die im 3D-Metalldruck gefertigten hochpräzise Teile, für Unternehmen unter anderem in den Bereichen Automotive, Luft- und Raumfahrt, Medizintechnik, und Industriemaschinen zu liefern. Als strategischer Partner wird Indo-MIM zu einem Full-Service-Fertigungspartner von Desktop Metal. Durch diese Kooperation werden Unternehmen bedient, die eine breite Palette an hochwertigen Metallteilen in Massenprodukten mit Stückzahlen in der Größenordnung von Zehntausenden bis zu einer Million benötigen. Indo-MIM wird den Kunden auch Beratungsleistungen rund um die nachgelagerten Fertigungs- und Veredelungsprozesse anbieten, welche für die Serienproduktion im Metal Additive Manufacturing entscheidend sind.
„Dies ist für die Additive-Manufacturing-Technologie ein großer Schritt nach vorne“, so Krishna Chivukula Junior, CEO von Indo-MIM. „Als weltweit größter Anbieter im Bereich Metallpulverspritzguss ist uns klar, dass unsere Kunden aus der Automobilindustrie, der Luft- und Raumfahrttechnik und aus anderen Schlüsselindustrien von den Vorteilen dieser neuen Massenfertigungstechnologie profitieren werden. Wir freuen uns über die Partnerschaft mit Desktop Metal, um Metal Additive Manufacturing denjenigen Unternehmen näherzubringen, die für ihr Unternehmen Geschwindigkeits-, Kosten- und Qualitätsvorteile erzielen möchten. Mit der Einführung des Production System in unseren hochmodernen Fertigungswerken werden wir umfassend dafür gerüstet sein, unseren Kunden eine Komplettlösung für die Fertigung komplexer Präzisionskomponenten und -baugruppen im Additive-Manufacturing-Verfahren anzubieten.“
Kernelement des Production System ist die Technologie Single Pass Jetting™. Das Production System ist das weltweit erste und einzige 3D-Metalldrucksystem welches für Massenproduktion die Geschwindigkeit, Qualität und Kosten pro Teil bietet, welches für den Wettbewerb mit herkömmlichen Herstellungsverfahren erforderlich sind. Das System ist mehr als viermal so schnell wie jedes Binder-Jet-Konkurrenzprodukt und bietet gegenüber allen laserbasierten Systemen eine 100-fache Geschwindigkeitssteigerung. Das Production System ist für das Drucken von unterschiedlichen Legierungen, als auch von reaktiven Metallen wie Titan und Aluminium ausgelegt. Es gestattet die Nutzung von Metallpulvern welche 80 Prozent kostengünstiger sind als Metallpulver für das selektive Lasersintern. So können Teile zu einem zwanzigstel der Kosten gefertigt werden. Das Production System ist auf die Chemie des Metallpulverspritzgusses und die Metallpulver-Lieferkette abgestimmt. Es bietet Zugriff auf einen umfangreichen, im Markt etablierten, kostengünstiger und hochwertiger Legierungen mit einer ausgereiften Lieferkette und bewährten Kontrollverfahren.
„Die Synergie-Effekte unserer Unternehmen sind tiefgreifend - sowohl Desktop Metal als auch Indo-MIM sind tief in der MIM-Technologie verwurzelt. Zudem setzen wir uns in beiden Unternehmen uneingeschränkt dafür ein, die Verfügbarkeit von Additive-Manufacturing-Technologien in der Industrie zu beschleunigen“, so Ric Fulop, CEO und Mitbegründer von Desktop Metal. „Die Zusammenarbeit mit Indo-MIM wird dazu beitragen, dass Unternehmen mit unterschiedlichen Produktionsanforderungen von der Leistungsfähigkeit und dem Nutzenversprechen unseres Production System profitieren. Zudem erfolgt dadurch für den 3D-Druck ein Paradigmenwechsel von der reinen Prototypenherstellung zur Metallserienfertigung.“
Indo-MIM wird das Production System in diesem Sommer in seinem Werk in San Antonio (Texas/USA) in Betrieb nehmen und bereits im Herbst 2019 mit den Kunden in die Produktion einsteigen. Interessierte Unternehmen erhalten weitere Informationen unter desktopmetal.com oder telefonisch unter der Nummer 734-834-1565.
Über Indo-MIM
Indo-US MIM Tec. Pvt. Ltd. ist ein weltweit führender Anbieter von präzisionsgefertigten Produkten, bei deren Herstellung das Metallspritzgussverfahren (MIM) eine Kerntechnologie darstellt. Seitdem Indo-MIM im Jahr 1998 sein erstes Teil herstellte, hat sich das Unternehmen zu einem weltweit führenden Anbieter von Metallspritzgussprodukten entwickelt. Das MIM-Verfahren vereint die konstruktive Flexibilität des Kunststoffspritzgusses mit der Festigkeit und Integrität von Schmiedeteilen. So entstehen kostengünstige Lösungen für hochkomplexe Bauteilgeometrien. Heute nimmt Indo-MIM eine führende Position im MIM-Bereich ein und bietet Kunden in mehr als dreißig Ländern in Nord- und Südamerika, Europa und Asien präzisionsgefertigte Produkte an. Indo-MIM ist ein voll integrierter Metallspritzgussteilehersteller mit Erfahrung und Know-how in den Bereichen Konstruktion, Werkzeugbau und Materialkunde und kann auf die gesamte Bandbreite an Veredelungs- und Montagetechnik zurückgreifen.
Über Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal, Inc. mit Sitz in Burlington (Massachusetts/USA) beschleunigt den grundlegenden Wandel in der Fertigung mithilfe durchgängiger Metall-3D-Drucklösungen. Das Unternehmen wurde 2015 von führenden Köpfen aus den Bereichen der Hightech-Fertigung, Metallurgie und Robotertechnik gegründet. Es stellt sich den ungelösten Herausforderungen in puncto Schnelligkeit, Kosten und Qualität, um den Metall-3D-Druck zum unerlässlichen Tool für Ingenieure und Fertigungsunternehmen in aller Welt zu machen. Desktop Metal hat seit seiner Gründung Finanzmittel in Höhe von insgesamt 438 Mio. US-Dollar eingeworben. Zu den strategischen Partnern und Investoren des Unternehmens zählen Ford Motor Company, GV (ehemals Google Ventures), GE Ventures, BMW iVentures, Lowe's, New Enterprise Associates (NEA) und andere. Desktop Metal wurde vom Weltwirtschaftsforum als einer der 30 weltweit vielversprechendsten Technologiepioniere gewählt und in die Liste der 50 intelligentesten Unternehmen des MIT Technology Review aufgenommen. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.desktopmetal.com.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005643/de/
