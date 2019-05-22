Cvent Acquires Wedding Spot to Provide Hotels and Venues Direct Wedding Business

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 22, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, today announced that it has acquired Wedding Spot, a leading wedding venue sourcing platform. More than 12,000 special event venues and hotels utilize Wedding Spot to attract wedding business to their properties. Cvent acquired Wedding Spot to bring additional group business opportunities to the more than 260,000 hotels and venues that currently utilize the Cvent Supplier Network, further accelerating Cvent’s product roadmap and global growth in the hospitality sector.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005516/en/
Founded in 2013 in San Francisco, Calif., Wedding Spot offers its more than 12,000 venues across the U.S. direct access to couples looking for their wedding venue. Within the Wedding Spot platform, couples can quickly source and compare their preferred locale. Venues leverage Wedding Spot’s unique Spot Estimate™ feature to further qualify these leads to help drive quality business to their properties.
The Cvent Hospitality Cloud offers group marketing, sales and operations solutions to help venues connect with buyers, attract and win more group business, and deliver great event experiences. By acquiring Wedding Spot, Cvent now offers an additional channel for special event venues and hotels to attract wedding business. Each year in the United States, couples spend $100 billion on weddings, and these special events represent up to 20% of group business for hotels. With more than 200,000 requests processed through Wedding Spot each year, current Cvent Hospitality Cloud clients can utilize the Wedding Spot platform to connect with these buyers and grow their group business revenue.
“Cvent has led the digital transformation of the meetings and events industry, and we are thrilled to continue the Wedding Spot journey with them,” said Yotam Soen, general manager of Wedding Spot. “Cvent continues to find new and better ways to bring event buyers and venues together, which aligns with our mission at Wedding Spot. We’re looking forward to continuing to work with all of our customers as part of Cvent.”
“Over the past 20 years, we have powered the global meetings and events ecosystem, connecting event professionals with hotels and venues to help them grow and own their business,” said Reggie Aggarwal, CEO and founder of Cvent. “With Wedding Spot, we can offer new ways for our hospitality customers to tap into the $100 billion wedding industry while also expanding our venue sourcing options with thousands of unique special event venues across the United States. We continue to broaden our platform and offerings to support our customers’ needs, and we are excited to welcome the Wedding Spot team to the Cvent family.”
About Cvent
Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with more than 4,000 employees, 25,000 customers, and 300,000 users worldwide. The Cvent Event Cloud offers software solutions to event planners and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event management and marketing, onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the planning process to maximize the impact of events. The Cvent Hospitality Cloud partners with hotels and venues to help them drive group and corporate travel business. Hotels use the Cvent Hospitality Cloud’s digital marketing tools and software solutions to win business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms and to service their customers directly, efficiently and profitably – helping them grow and own their business. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage hundreds of thousands of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.
About Wedding Spot
Wedding Spot simplifies the process of finding a wedding venue by providing more than just an online directory. Working directly with venues, Wedding Spot gathers all the information allowing newly engaged couples to find venues based on budget, location, style, and guest count. Users can "build out" their ideal wedding day by selecting guest count, wedding date, and specific services and options to receive an instant online price estimate and book a venue viewing appointment with one click of a button. Wedding Spot offers wedding venues tools to manage the entire wedding booking process, including acquiring customers, organizing content, and marketing inventory. Launched in August 2013 and currently partnering with over 12,000 venues in the U.S., Wedding Spot has helped almost 20 million couples find their wedding venue.
Wedding Spot was a wholly owned subsidiary of HoneyBook, the leading business and financial management platform for solopreneurs and freelancers. Founded in 2013, HoneyBook is based in San Francisco and funded by Citi Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, Aleph, Vintage Investment Partners, Hillsven Capital and UpWest Labs. Learn more at honeybook.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005516/en/
A look across the tech landscape at the disruptive technologies that are increasing in prominence and speculate as to which will be most impactful for communications – namely, AI and Cloud Computing. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Curtis Peterson, VP of Operations at RingCentral, highlighted the current challenges of these transformative technologies and shared strategies for preparing your organization for these changes. This “view from the top” outlined the latest trends and developments i...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,821
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 22, 2019 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 22, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 22, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 22, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
In his keynote at 19th Cloud Expo, Sheng Liang, co-founder and CEO of Rancher Labs, discussed the technological advances and new business opportunities created by the rapid adoption of containers. With the success of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and various open source technologies used to build private clouds, cloud computing has become an essential component of IT strategy. However, users continue to face challenges in implementing clouds, as older technologies evolve and newer ones like Docker c...
May. 22, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
Two weeks ago (November 3-5), I attended the Cloud Expo Silicon Valley as a speaker, where I presented on the security and privacy due diligence requirements for cloud solutions. Cloud security is a topical issue for every CIO, CISO, and technology buyer. Decision-makers are always looking for insights on how to mitigate the security risks of implementing and using cloud solutions. Based on the presentation topics covered at the conference, as well as the general discussions heard between sessio...
May. 22, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 14,314
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
May. 22, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Cognitive Computing is becoming the foundation for a new generation of solutions that have the potential to transform business. Unlike traditional approaches to building solutions, a cognitive computing approach allows the data to help determine the way applications are designed. This contrasts with conventional software development that begins with defining logic based on the current way a business operates. In her session at 18th Cloud Expo, Judith S. Hurwitz, President and CEO of Hurwitz & ...
May. 22, 2019 06:15 AM EDT Reads: 7,314
The Jevons Paradox suggests that when technological advances increase efficiency of a resource, it results in an overall increase in consumption. Writing on the increased use of coal as a result of technological improvements, 19th-century economist William Stanley Jevons found that these improvements led to the development of new ways to utilize coal. In his session at 19th Cloud Expo, Mark Thiele, Chief Strategy Officer for Apcera, compared the Jevons Paradox to modern-day enterprise IT, examin...
May. 22, 2019 05:00 AM EDT Reads: 8,236
"Cloud computing is certainly changing how people consume storage, how they use it, and what they use it for. It's also making people rethink how they architect their environment," stated Brad Winett, Senior Technologist for DDN Storage, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 03:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,828
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 02:00 AM EDT Reads: 7,154
Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.
May. 22, 2019 01:00 AM EDT