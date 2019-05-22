PTC Leaders Recognized for Achievements in Innovation, Culture, and Technology

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 22, 2019 12:31 PM EDT
PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that five members of its leadership team have received prestigious industry awards, showcasing successes in their individual fields and in advancing the company’s mission to deliver cutting-edge augmented reality, industrial IoT, and other productivity-enhancing digital solutions for businesses.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005663/en/
PTC executives receive industry recognition for achievements. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Award-winning executives include:
- Hillary Ashton, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Augmented Reality (AR) – Hillary was named to the National Diversity Council’s (NDC) annual list of the Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology. The list recognizes female executives, influencers, and achievers who are shaping the future of technology with their impactful insight and leadership. Under Hillary’s direction, PTC’s AR business has expanded around the world, a testament to her strategic thinking, results orientation, and ability to assemble a high-performing team.
- Steve Dertien, Managing Director, Office of the CTO & CTO for CAD and PLM – Steve was shortlisted to Insights Success Magazine’s 2019 list of the 30 Most Influential Business Leaders in Technology. Insights Success portrays exceptional leaders worldwide who have contributed to the evolution of business solutions through the advancement of technology. Steve’s team of world-class researchers and thought-leaders are at the forefront of innovative technologies, which are being incorporated throughout the PTC portfolio.
- Kathy Cullen-Cote, Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer – Kathy received the 2018 HRLF Bob Gatti HR Leadership Excellence Award for her exemplary work in the human resources (HR) industry. A true change agent who has championed culture-transforming initiatives, she leads the way through transparency and authenticity, instilling trust in her team and across the entire company.
- Jesse Coors-Blankenship, Senior Vice President of Technology – A graduate of Columbia University’s Graduate School of Architecture, Planning and Preservation, Jesse was named Columbia’s 2019 Entrepreneur of the Year for his innovation in generative design technology. Jesse and his team incorporated artificial intelligence and novel mathematical representations of geometry to advance software, providing designers and engineers with the tools needed to design for higher complexity products with ease.
-
Varun Mani, Vice President of Advanced Research for PTC’s AR
Division – Varun was listed as an honoree in Forbes’
30 Under 30 Enterprise Technology Asia 2019 list for his work in
the field of augmented reality. Varun and his team pioneered
revolutionary technology to chronicle the real-time movements of a
person wearing an AR headset through advanced monitoring – and then
create step-by step instructions for hands-on training and task
guidance. He’s currently working to scale the deployment of PTC’s AR
solution suite to enterprises worldwide.
“PTC’s success is driven by our talented leaders and employees who bring a variety of backgrounds, skills, and experiences to our company,” said Jim Heppelmann, president and CEO, PTC. “As we push the boundaries with technologies such as AR and IoT, it’s imperative that we recruit the best candidates in every facet of our business. These five individuals are great examples of our extraordinary team.”
Additional Resources
- Press Release: Kathy Cullen-Cote wins the 2018 HRLF Bob Gatti HR Leadership Excellence Award
- Press Release: National Diversity Council Announces 2019 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology
- Forbes 30 Under 30 Enterprise Technology Asia 2019
- YouTube: Columbia Entrepreneur of the Year, Jesse Coors-Blankenship
About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)
PTC unleashes industrial innovation with award-winning, market-proven solutions that enable companies to differentiate their products and services, improve operational excellence, and increase workforce productivity. With PTC, and its partner ecosystem, manufacturers can capitalize on the promise of today’s new technology to drive digital transformation.
PTC and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005663/en/
A look across the tech landscape at the disruptive technologies that are increasing in prominence and speculate as to which will be most impactful for communications – namely, AI and Cloud Computing. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Curtis Peterson, VP of Operations at RingCentral, highlighted the current challenges of these transformative technologies and shared strategies for preparing your organization for these changes. This “view from the top” outlined the latest trends and developments i...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,821
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 22, 2019 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 22, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 22, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 22, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
In his keynote at 19th Cloud Expo, Sheng Liang, co-founder and CEO of Rancher Labs, discussed the technological advances and new business opportunities created by the rapid adoption of containers. With the success of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and various open source technologies used to build private clouds, cloud computing has become an essential component of IT strategy. However, users continue to face challenges in implementing clouds, as older technologies evolve and newer ones like Docker c...
May. 22, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
Two weeks ago (November 3-5), I attended the Cloud Expo Silicon Valley as a speaker, where I presented on the security and privacy due diligence requirements for cloud solutions. Cloud security is a topical issue for every CIO, CISO, and technology buyer. Decision-makers are always looking for insights on how to mitigate the security risks of implementing and using cloud solutions. Based on the presentation topics covered at the conference, as well as the general discussions heard between sessio...
May. 22, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 14,314
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
May. 22, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Cognitive Computing is becoming the foundation for a new generation of solutions that have the potential to transform business. Unlike traditional approaches to building solutions, a cognitive computing approach allows the data to help determine the way applications are designed. This contrasts with conventional software development that begins with defining logic based on the current way a business operates. In her session at 18th Cloud Expo, Judith S. Hurwitz, President and CEO of Hurwitz & ...
May. 22, 2019 06:15 AM EDT Reads: 7,314
The Jevons Paradox suggests that when technological advances increase efficiency of a resource, it results in an overall increase in consumption. Writing on the increased use of coal as a result of technological improvements, 19th-century economist William Stanley Jevons found that these improvements led to the development of new ways to utilize coal. In his session at 19th Cloud Expo, Mark Thiele, Chief Strategy Officer for Apcera, compared the Jevons Paradox to modern-day enterprise IT, examin...
May. 22, 2019 05:00 AM EDT Reads: 8,236
"Cloud computing is certainly changing how people consume storage, how they use it, and what they use it for. It's also making people rethink how they architect their environment," stated Brad Winett, Senior Technologist for DDN Storage, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 03:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,828
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 02:00 AM EDT Reads: 7,154
Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.
May. 22, 2019 01:00 AM EDT