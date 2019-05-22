Secure-D detecta una aplicación de Android sospechosa con 500 millones de descargas

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|May 22, 2019 12:33 PM EDT
Upstream, una compañía de tecnología móvil líder, ha revelado que la popular aplicación VidMate para Android permite actividades sospechosas en segundo plano. Un software oculto dentro de la aplicación envía anuncios invisibles, genera compras y clics falsos, instala otras aplicaciones sospechosas sin consentimiento y recopila información personal de los usuarios. En consecuencia, consume los datos disponibles para los usuarios y genera cargos no deseados.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005667/es/
Con más de 500 millones de descargas registradas, VidMate es una popular aplicación para Android que descarga y hace streaming de videos y canciones desde servicios como Dailymotion, Vimeo y YouTube. No está disponible en Google Play Store, pero se distribuye en tiendas de aplicaciones independientes como CNET o Uptodown. De acuerdo con la información que se difundió públicamente, VidMate es un desarrollo de una subsidiaria de UC Web, que pertenece al conglomerado chino Alibaba.
Recientemente Secure-D, la plataforma de seguridad de Upstream, detectó y bloqueó casi 130 millones de transacciones móviles sospechosas iniciadas por VidMate. Estas transacciones se originaron desde aproximadamente 5 millones de dispositivos móviles únicos en 15 países. De no bloquearse, hubieran suscrito usuarios a servicios digitales premium que potencialmente podrían haberles costado hasta 170 millones de dólares en cargos no deseados.
Guy Krief, director ejecutivo de Upstream, comentó: “La publicidad móvil es una industria multimillonaria en crecimiento, y un terreno muy fértil para maniobras fraudulentas. El ejemplo de VidMate, donde una sola aplicación es responsable de 130 millones de intentos de transacciones sospechosas en pocos meses, es motivo de gran preocupación. La creciente sofisticación del malware disfrazado requiere un enfoque cada vez más agresivo. En la lucha contra el fraude digital, la innovación tecnológica permanente es clave”.
La mayor parte de la actividad sospechosa, que aún continúa, estuvo centrada principalmente en 15 países. Unas 43 millones de las transacciones sospechosas detectadas por Secure-D provienen de dispositivos ubicados en Egipto, 27 millones de Myanmar, 21 millones de Brasil, 10 millones de Catar y 8 millones de Sudáfrica. Entre los principales mercados afectados también se encuentran Etiopía, Nigeria, Malasia y Kuwait. Se trata de países donde los pagos digitales a través por vía móvil son comunes, y frecuentemente son la única manera de realizar transacciones financieras debido a que la mayoría de sus habitantes no están bancarizados.
Las pruebas de laboratorio de Secure-D revelaron además que VidMate consume batería y ancho de banda, hasta alcanzar más de 3 GB de datos por mes. Eso podría significar que los usuarios paguen hasta 100 dólares por año en cargos de datos móviles. En mercados como Brasil, esto representa casi la mitad de un sueldo mínimo.
Por último, la investigación de Secure-D descubrió que, al momento de realizada,1 VidMate recopilaba información personal de los usuarios, como la Identidad Internacional de Equipos Móviles (IMEI), la Identidad Internacional del Abonado Móvil (IMSI) o la dirección IP, para transferirla a servidores en Singapur que pertenecen a Nonolive, una empresa china financiada entre otros por Alibaba, de acuerdo con la información disponible públicamente.
“VidMate es solo un caso. Secure-D detecta más de 170 aplicaciones maliciosas nuevas por día”, agregó Krief. “Aunque el fraude móvil está dirigido principalmente a los anunciantes, también afecta en gran medida a los consumidores. Consume su plan de datos, genera cargos no deseados, perjudica el rendimiento de los dispositivos y recopila información personal. Se trata de una epidemia que requiere mayor seguridad móvil, algo que debe subir de forma urgente en la lista de prioridades de la industria”.
Para acceder al informe completo de la investigación y más recursos, haga clic aquí
-FIN-
Acerca de Secure-D
La plataforma de seguridad de Upstream, Secure-D, combina algoritmos de aprendizaje automático con flujos de trabajo de procesamiento de pagos para proteger a los operadores móviles y a sus suscriptores contra actividades fraudulentas y de consumo de datos en transacciones en línea, provocadas por todo tipo de malware y otras amenazas en Internet. Secure-D procesó más de 1800 millones de transacciones móviles, y detectó y bloqueó más de 63 000 aplicaciones maliciosas en 16 países.
Acerca de Upstream
Upstream es una compañía de tecnología móvil líder con sede en Londres. Su paquete de productos pioneros presta servicios a más de 1200 millones de personas en países en desarrollo, al permitir un acceso seguro y asequible a servicios digitales en sus dispositivos móviles. El servicio Zero-D de Upstream ofrece acceso gratuito a 250 millones de usuarios móviles en América Latina y África aunque no tengan más datos en sus planes. Upstream trabaja con más de 60 operadores móviles en más de 45 mercados de alto crecimiento gracias a sus productos exclusivos para potenciar y crear nuevas fuentes de ingresos en la era de los datos.
1 Marzo de 2019
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005667/es/
A look across the tech landscape at the disruptive technologies that are increasing in prominence and speculate as to which will be most impactful for communications – namely, AI and Cloud Computing. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Curtis Peterson, VP of Operations at RingCentral, highlighted the current challenges of these transformative technologies and shared strategies for preparing your organization for these changes. This “view from the top” outlined the latest trends and developments i...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 6,821
DevOps is often described as a combination of technology and culture. Without both, DevOps isn't complete. However, applying the culture to outdated technology is a recipe for disaster; as response times grow and connections between teams are delayed by technology, the culture will die. A Nutanix Enterprise Cloud has many benefits that provide the needed base for a true DevOps paradigm. In their Day 3 Keynote at 20th Cloud Expo, Chris Brown, a Solutions Marketing Manager at Nutanix, and Mark Lav...
May. 22, 2019 03:30 PM EDT Reads: 7,632
Historically, some banking activities such as trading have been relying heavily on analytics and cutting edge algorithmic tools. The coming of age of powerful data analytics solutions combined with the development of intelligent algorithms have created new opportunities for financial institutions. In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Sebastien Meunier, Head of Digital for North America at Chappuis Halder & Co., discussed how these tools can be leveraged to develop a lasting competitive advantage ...
May. 22, 2019 03:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,715
@CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX, two of the most influential technology events in the world, have hosted hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors since our launch 10 years ago. @CloudEXPO and @ExpoDX New York and Silicon Valley provide a full year of face-to-face marketing opportunities for your company. Each sponsorship and exhibit package comes with pre and post-show marketing programs. By sponsoring and exhibiting in New York and Silicon Valley, you reach a full complement of decision makers and buyers in ...
May. 22, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
According to the IDC InfoBrief, Sponsored by Nutanix, “Surviving and Thriving in a Multi-cloud World,” multicloud deployments are now the norm for enterprise organizations – less than 30% of customers report using single cloud environments. Most customers leverage different cloud platforms across multiple service providers. The interoperability of data and applications between these varied cloud environments is growing in importance and yet access to hybrid cloud capabilities where a single appl...
May. 22, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
The Internet of Things is clearly many things: data collection and analytics, wearables, Smart Grids and Smart Cities, the Industrial Internet, and more. Cool platforms like Arduino, Raspberry Pi, Intel's Galileo and Edison, and a diverse world of sensors are making the IoT a great toy box for developers in all these areas. In this Power Panel at @ThingsExpo, moderated by Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff, panelists discussed what things are the most important, which will have the most profound e...
May. 22, 2019 10:30 AM EDT Reads: 7,225
In his keynote at 19th Cloud Expo, Sheng Liang, co-founder and CEO of Rancher Labs, discussed the technological advances and new business opportunities created by the rapid adoption of containers. With the success of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and various open source technologies used to build private clouds, cloud computing has become an essential component of IT strategy. However, users continue to face challenges in implementing clouds, as older technologies evolve and newer ones like Docker c...
May. 22, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
"At the keynote this morning we spoke about the value proposition of Nutanix, of having a DevOps culture and a mindset, and the business outcomes of achieving agility and scale, which everybody here is trying to accomplish," noted Mark Lavi, DevOps Solution Architect at Nutanix, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at @DevOpsSummit at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
Two weeks ago (November 3-5), I attended the Cloud Expo Silicon Valley as a speaker, where I presented on the security and privacy due diligence requirements for cloud solutions. Cloud security is a topical issue for every CIO, CISO, and technology buyer. Decision-makers are always looking for insights on how to mitigate the security risks of implementing and using cloud solutions. Based on the presentation topics covered at the conference, as well as the general discussions heard between sessio...
May. 22, 2019 09:00 AM EDT Reads: 14,314
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
May. 22, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Cognitive Computing is becoming the foundation for a new generation of solutions that have the potential to transform business. Unlike traditional approaches to building solutions, a cognitive computing approach allows the data to help determine the way applications are designed. This contrasts with conventional software development that begins with defining logic based on the current way a business operates. In her session at 18th Cloud Expo, Judith S. Hurwitz, President and CEO of Hurwitz & ...
May. 22, 2019 06:15 AM EDT Reads: 7,314
The Jevons Paradox suggests that when technological advances increase efficiency of a resource, it results in an overall increase in consumption. Writing on the increased use of coal as a result of technological improvements, 19th-century economist William Stanley Jevons found that these improvements led to the development of new ways to utilize coal. In his session at 19th Cloud Expo, Mark Thiele, Chief Strategy Officer for Apcera, compared the Jevons Paradox to modern-day enterprise IT, examin...
May. 22, 2019 05:00 AM EDT Reads: 8,236
"Cloud computing is certainly changing how people consume storage, how they use it, and what they use it for. It's also making people rethink how they architect their environment," stated Brad Winett, Senior Technologist for DDN Storage, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 03:00 AM EDT Reads: 5,828
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
May. 22, 2019 02:00 AM EDT Reads: 7,154
Sold by Nutanix, Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud —to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.
May. 22, 2019 01:00 AM EDT