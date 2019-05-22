Just Media and Bidtellect Announce Deepened Partnership

|By Business Wire
After significant performance-testing across demand-side platforms, Just Media, a leading global integrated media and creative content agency, has continued to grow their partnership with Bidtellect, a leading content distribution demand-side platform for Native Advertising. With an increased demand for Native, Bidtellect was shown to offer the scale, performance, and analytics capabilities to meet the needs and demands of Just Media’s roster of world class clients.
Just Media initially noticed gaps in the B2B market, with DSPs often unable to penetrate the Native Advertising space and offer tangible analytics on engagements and conversions. With Adblocking and “banner blindness” becoming increasingly prevalent, content advertising with strong contextual-driven decisioning offers an alternative to close the engagement gap.
“Intent has become an important part of our B2B campaigns across clients,” said Kathryn Nassar, Media Account Manager at Just Media. “Most of the data segments that judge intent do so by monitoring content registration, downloads, views and general consumption against certain topics. With Bidtellect’s contextual targeting we can strategically deliver ads next to the content helping to power that data, complementing our other intent strategies and delivering deep engagement with our content.”
Bidtellect’s contextual optimization capabilities enabled content to go beyond where standard banner and display ads can reach: in front of the eyes of decision-makers like CTOs and CIOs for meaningful engagement.
“When your campaign is about thought leadership and you want your audience to consume your content, context of Native Ads is everything,” adds Nassar. “With Bidtellect, you have a purpose-built platform paired with a contextual targeting solution that has benefitted campaign performance greatly across clients, often resulting in campaign leading results.”
Just Media initially integrated Bidtellect with a few of their clients. After testing, they immediately integrated Bidtellect with an increasing amount of their partner brands - with more currently in the pipeline. Just Media leverages Bidtellect in addition to other programmatic platforms and demand-side platforms based on client needs, with Bidtellect the Native DSP solution for clients seeking content distribution as an acquisition and engagement strategy.
“Understanding a decision maker’s consideration cycle lies in gaining insight into their engagement behaviors,” said Anthony Lopez, Media Platforms Manager at Just Media. “In a data-driven age, engagement data often comes in as mid/post campaign insight and optimization. Bidtellect’s Engagement pixel allows you to leverage and algorithmically prioritize these invaluable metrics in real-time to deliver performance that matters.”
“As more and more Marketers are leading with content to effectively engage consumers and key decision makers, we’re thrilled to continue to support Just Media with advanced capabilities to drive results for their clients and further our partnership," adds Craig Aron, Senior Vice President of Growth and Strategic Business Development at Bidtellect. “Just Media and Bidtellect are excited to join forces and expand its Native demand-side programmatic efforts with more of Just Media’s clients in the near future.”
About Just Media
Just Media is an independent, integrated media and creative content agency. We dedicate ourselves to go above and beyond for our clients by providing innovation that delivers growth with purpose. We invest in innovation by investing in our people and operate with the belief that leading with values is good for not only business but the world around us. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area and Austin, we work with a host of high-growth B2B, B2C, and DTC brands. Mostly, we’re a bunch of passionate media geeks who love getting under the covers and being a true partner to grow our clients’ businesses.
About Bidtellect
Bidtellect is the performance platform for the content driven marketer: one platform to execute Native campaigns across all formats and devices including text, imagery, and video with unparalleled scale. Marketers leverage Bidtellect’s proprietary real-time optimization algorithms, first- and third- party data targeting, advanced KPI and dynamic creative optimization, and a team of industry experts to drive real results for paid content distribution campaigns to deliver smart advertising.
