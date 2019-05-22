Synaptive Medical a présenté des données sur l'innocuité de l’IRM à champ intermédiaire pour des implants médicaux à l’occasion de la 57e réunion annuelle (édition 2019) de la Société Américaine de neuroradiologie

|By Business Wire
Synaptive Medical, un pionnier mondial de la planification chirurgicale automatisée et de la robotique, a annoncé aujourd’hui que la Société a présenté de nouvelles conclusions en relation avec la recherche et la conception de son système IRM à champ intermédiaire à l’occasion de la 57e réunion annuelle de la Société Américaine de neuroradiologie (ASNR) organisée au Hynes Convention Center de Boston, dans le Massachusetts, du 18 au 23 mai. La présentation orale du résumé de la Société, intitulé « Increasing MRI Safety for Patients with Implanted Medical Devices: Comparisons of a 0.5 T Head-Only MRI to 1.5 T and 3 T » (Améliorer la sécurité des IRM pour les patients avec des dispositifs médicaux implantés : comparaison entre un IRM 0,5 T de la tête uniquement et des IRM 1,5 T et 3T), a eu lieu à 17h33 (Heure avancée de l’Est) le lundi 20 mai durant la séance « Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Advanced Imaging in the Spine and Brain » (Intelligence artificielle (IA)/Imagerie avancée dans la colonne vertébrale et le cerveau) de la réunion.
La présentation a mis en lumière le potentiel d’amélioration de la sécurité d’un scanner IRM équipé d’un aimant fonctionnant avec une intensité de champ intermédiaire – 0,5 Tesla (T) – par rapport à des scanners IRM conventionnels de 1,5 T sur des patients avec des implants médicaux. Les implants avec des fils neuro-stimulateurs peuvent causer des niveaux dangereux d’échauffement pour les tissus environnants lorsqu’ils sont exposés aux champs de radiofréquences externes produits par les systèmes IRM, ce qui relègue certains patients à des examens de faible qualité, de longue durée et peuvent carrément empêcher des patients de subir des examens nécessaires. Pour évaluer si un scanner IRM à champ intermédiaire est susceptible de provoquer un échauffement des tissus relativement réduit, se situant dans une fourchette considérée comme sûre pour de tels patients, une étude effectuée par Synaptive a comparé le débit d'absorption spécifique (DAS) local de tiges métalliques – une mesure utilisée pour déduire l’étendue de l’échauffement des tissus à proximité de l’implant – intégrées dans une masse fantôme non conductrice pour simuler un torse humain.
Les résultats d’images obtenues par résonance magnétique ont démontré que, en comparaison des systèmes IRM conventionnels 1,5 T et même 3,0 T, les systèmes 0,5 T à champ intermédiaire produisaient un DAS maximum inférieur dans les tiges métalliques, ce qui pourrait correspondre à des niveaux d’échauffement des tissus des patients se situant dans les normes de sécurité acceptées pour la résonance magnétique. Surtout, du fait des récentes améliorations de la qualité de la technologie à champ intermédiaire, les images offrent une qualité élevée permettant d’afficher des informations pertinentes sur le plan diagnostic dans le contexte des explorations de patients. Ensemble, ces résultats indiquent qu’aller de l’avant avec des études sur les patients dans le contexte des IRM à champ intermédiaire peut être justifié.
Les résultats d’étude présentés se rapportent au système IRM à champ intermédiaire de la tête seulement de Synaptive appelé EvryTM, qui devrait être lancé au Canada dans le courant de l’année. Conçu pour inclure un aimant fonctionnant avec une intensité de champ magnétique de 0,5 T, ainsi que des composants système haute performance comme des gradients puissants et une bobine de tête personnalisée, Evry devrait cibler des installations dans des lieux de soins à l’extérieur des services d'imagerie hospitaliers en vue de permettre des examens dans des cas nécessitant une évaluation immédiate, comme un AVC aigu.
« Quelle que soit l’urgence, les implants médicaux posent depuis longtemps de sérieux risques pour les patients ayant besoin de passer un IRM », a déclaré Cameron Piron, président et responsable de la stratégie chez Synaptive. « Chez Synaptive, nous pensons que nous devons faire preuve de diligence raisonnable lors de l’identification des paramètres d’un IRM, un outil de diagnostic irremplaçable, qui fonctionnera pour tous, en particulier dans les milieux de soins d’urgence. Non seulement la technologie que nous avons utilisé pour concevoir Evry est susceptible d’ajouter une fonction vitale aux cas neurologiques d’urgence, mais nous espérons qu’elle sera disponible pour la première fois pour une population de patients historiquement exclue. »
« Comme avec n’importe quelle technologie de visualisation, nous devons nous demander quelles conséquences peut avoir sur les patients la collecte d’une image anatomique », a affirmé Ian Connell, scientifique spécialiste des IRM chez Synaptive. « J’espère que ces résultats prometteurs se reproduiront dans les études sur des patients. Historiquement, nous avons dû sacrifier l’utilité de l’imagerie pour des patients avec certains implants, mais l’IRM à champ intermédiaire a fait de grands progrès jusqu’au point où, très bientôt, nous pourrions être en mesure d’offrir la possibilité de prendre des décisions diagnostiques critiques en utilisant des champs magnétiques qui sont sûrs autour des implants. »
À propos de Synaptive Medical
Synaptive Medical Inc., une société de technologies et d'appareils médicaux basée à Toronto, développe du matériel et des technologies logicielles franchissant les obstacles auxquels les hôpitaux sont habituellement confrontés, et améliore les soins aux patients pendant et après leur opération. Les solutions Modus V™ et BrightMatter™ intégrée de Synaptive – incluant la planification chirurgicale, le guidage et la visualisation, ainsi qu’une plateforme informatique – fournissent aux grands cliniciens et systèmes de santé les informations dont ils ont besoin pour garantir les meilleurs résultats possibles pour les patients.
