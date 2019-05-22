Veeam Impact Partner Award Winners Announced

|By Business Wire
VeeamON -- Veeam® Software, the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management™, today announced the winners of the 2018 Veeam Impact Partner Awards™ for Latin America. These annual awards recognize 15 Latin American Veeam ProPartners and Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partners, who have not only demonstrated success providing Veeam Availability solutions to their customers, but who have also surpassed expectations in providing first-class support, expert knowledge and continued product education.
“Veeam has achieved a decade of consistent and profitable growth to become one of the largest and most successful private software companies in the world,” said Ratmir Timashev, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President (EVP) of Sales & Marketing at Veeam. “We attribute much of this success to our partners and our 100 percent channel model, and we recognize our support and commitment to Veeam partners is paramount to our mutual, continued achievements. I congratulate the 2018 Veeam Impact Partner Award winners, as they each exemplify an ideal Veeam partnership.”
The following Veeam partners received honors for the 2018 Veeam Impact Awards:
- Veeam Distributor Impact Partner of the Year, LATAM: CompuSoluciones y Asociados S.A. de C.V.
- Veeam Impact Partner of the Year, Brazil: Seprol
- Veeam Impact Partner of the Year, Mexico: VTS Virtual Technology Systems
- Veeam Impact Partner of the Year, NOLA: Seproteico Conecta
- Veeam Impact Partner of the Year, SOLA: Wetcom
- Veeam Rising Star Partner of the Year, Brazil: PortNet Tecnologia
- Veeam Rising Star Partner of the Year, Mexico: Enter Computadoras y Servicios
- Veeam Rising Star Partner of the Year, NOLA: Digicel Jamaica Limited
- Veeam Rising Star Partner of the Year, SOLA: Dima Ltda.
- Veeam Authorized Training Center, LATAM: Adistec
The following VCSP partners received honors for the 2018 Veeam Impact Awards:
- Veeam Cloud Distributor Impact Partner of the Year, LATAM: Adistec
- Veeam Cloud & Service Provider Impact Partner of the Year, Brazil: Locaweb Soluções Corporativas
- Veeam Cloud & Service Provider Impact Partner of the Year, Mexico: DRP Mexico
- Veeam Cloud & Service Provider Impact Partner of the Year, NOLA: IFX Networks
- Veeam Cloud & Service Provider Impact Partner of the Year, SOLA: GTD Instesis
“Now with more than 4,385 partners in Latin America and the recent launch of Veeam Availability Suite™ 9.5 Update 4 earlier this year, we have solidified our position as the dominant leader in Cloud Data Management. The significant investments we have made in Latin America will continue and we are confident they will result in even greater success and profitability of partners as we enter the second half of 2019,” said Kevin Rooney, Vice President of Americas Channel at Veeam. “We’re excited to recognize and honor these Latin American partners with our highest achievement awards and thank them for their loyalty and contributions as our growth continues to outpace the industry.”
The VCSP segment in Latin America equips more than 800 cloud providers with the means to build a cloud backup, Backup as a Service (BaaS) and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) offering. As businesses of all sizes are rapidly evolving and adapting to the demands of Digital Transformation and a cloud era, Veeam is responding to ensure partners have the most innovative product offerings, latest tools, first-class support, and the most valuable training and education to ensure their profitability and mutual success.
“Veeam is breaking new ground by introducing technology to build profitable Veeam-powered services for any application, and any data, across any cloud,” said Matt Kalmenson, VP Cloud & Service Providers, Americas, at Veeam. “I congratulate our innovative VCSP partner award winners with helping us to lead this charge and applaud their comprehensive knowledge and technical expertise that is enabling our joint customers to overcome difficult business challenges.”
About Veeam Software
Veeam is the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management. Veeam Availability Platform is the most complete backup solution for helping customers on the journey to achieving success in the 5 Stages of Cloud Data Management. Veeam has 350,000+ customers worldwide, including 82% of the Fortune 500 and 67% of the Global 2,000, with customer satisfaction scores at 3.5x the industry average, the highest in the industry. Veeam’s global ecosystem includes 64,000 channel partners; Cisco, HPE, NetApp and Lenovo as exclusive resellers; and 22,500+ cloud and service providers. Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on Twitter @veeam.
