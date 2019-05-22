Canada’s Top Builders Distinguished with the 16th Annual Avid Awards for Highest Homebuyer Ratings

|By Business Wire
|
May 22, 2019 03:15 PM EDT
In recognition of the best builders providing extraordinary customer experiences, Avid Ratings Canada proudly announced the winners of the 16th Annual Avid Awards during the CHBA National Conference on May 10, 2019, in Niagara Falls, Ontario. Homebuilders throughout Canada were honoured with the prestigious awards for scoring highest with their customers on homebuying experience surveys. Award winners were chosen based on results received from some of Canada’s largest private builders and hundreds of small volume and custom builders from coast to coast. This year’s program had 633 qualifying builders from all over the United States and Canada and covers homebuyer data from January to December 2018.
“It is a privilege to recognize the winners of the 16th Annual Avid Awards for their commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience,” said Tim Bailey, Division President of Avid Ratings Canada. “To be an award-winning company in customer experience requires the highest caliber of people, product and processes. The customer ratings of these award winners clearly illustrate their focus on consistently meeting or exceeding homebuyer expectations.”
The Avid Awards are regarded as a trusted benchmark of customer service performance in the homebuilding industry. Avid Ratings has long been at the forefront of bringing transparency of builder performance to consumers by consumers since 1992. In order to determine the Avid Award winners, homebuilding companies are evaluated using Avid's award-winning survey platform. Every homebuyer survey in Avid’s database is meticulously analyzed to determine each builder’s Avid Index Score, which is evaluated using scores from the total homebuying experience, the willingness to refer, and the actual number of recommendations a buyer has made.
“Augusta Fine Homes is very honoured to be a Diamond Award recipient through Avid surveys,” said Mike Plumton, Vice President, Augusta Fine Homes. “We appreciate the partnership we have with Avid and continue to improve by listening to our customers through our surveys. The award serves as a testament of our teams' dedication to our homeowners.”
“Recruiting a strong team of passionate people is the foundation to our great customer service,” said Patrick Mah, CEO of Residential Housing, North Ridge Development – Regina. “Avid Ratings has helped us to build on this foundation by providing a tangible resource to promote change within our business where needed, provide recognition where it’s due, and the ability to offer our customers an outlet to provide feedback.”
Builders with the highest Avid Index Score in each category are presented with awards. Each award-winning company must score at or within the top 25th percentile in the United States or Canada to be recognized with an Avid Award.
Avid Diamond Award
The Avid Diamond Award recognizes builders with the highest scores in their nation on the New Home Move-In Experience survey, taken from purchasing experience to the first 90 days of ownership. The United States and Canada have one award each for Production, Small Volume and Custom builder categories.
Avid Diamond Award winners in Canada are as follows:
- Production: North Ridge Development – Regina
- Small Volume: Deneschuk Homes
- Custom: Augusta Fine Homes
Avid Gold Award
Avid also distinguishes top building companies on a regional level with the Avid Gold Awards. This award is presented to builders with the highest scores in their region on the New Home Move-In Experience survey, taken from purchasing experience to the first 90 days of ownership.
Avid Gold Award winners in the Canadian provinces are as follows:
Province of Alberta
-
Production:
Jayman BUILT – Calgary Multi-family
-
Small Volume:
Crystal Creek Homes – Calgary
Province of Ontario
-
Production:
HN Homes
-
Small Volume:
Granite Homes
Province of Saskatchewan
-
Production:
North Ridge Development - Saskatoon
-
Small Volume:
Montana Homes
Avid Benchmark Award
The Avid Benchmark Award recognizes any U.S. or Canadian builder scoring among the top 25 percent of Avid’s nationwide databases on the New Home Move-in Experience survey, taken from purchasing experience to the first 90 days of ownership. The winners of the Avid Benchmark Award in Canada are as follows:
Province of Alberta
-
Production:
Brookfield Residential – Calgary Single Family
Jayman BUILT – Edmonton Single Family
Mattamy Homes – Calgary
Jayman BUILT – Calgary Single Family
-
Small Volume:
San Rufo Homes
Province of Ontario
-
Production:
Rinaldi Homes
For more information about the Avid Awards, please visit www.avidratings.ca/avidawards.
About Avid Ratings
Avid Ratings (www.avidratings.ca) is the leading resource for building quality in the world. Dedicated to the homebuilding industry, Avid Ratings helps companies build better customer experiences by gaining powerful consumer insights and deep customer feedback through a proprietary customer experience platform. Avid Ratings was named a Top 5 Sales Tool by BUILDER magazine and NAHB and a Brilliance Awards recipient by TecHome Builder. Avid was also featured as a Top Product by Constructech magazine while also being ranked among the magazine’s “50 Most Influential Tech Companies in Residential Construction”.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005777/en/
