NetApp Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019, which ended April 26, 2019.

“Despite the modest shortfall relative to our fiscal year 2019 expectations, we made significant progress in the strategic markets of all-flash, private cloud, and cloud data services. Our Data Fabric strategy clearly differentiates us from our competitors,” said George Kurian, chief executive officer. “Enterprises are choosing NetApp to be a strategic partner in their digital transformations. Our opportunity is large and growing, and we are moving quickly to improve our execution.”

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results*

Net Revenues: $1.59 billion, compared to $1.64 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018

Net Income: GAAP net income of $396 million, compared to GAAP net income of $290 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018; non-GAAP net income of $305 million, compared to non-GAAP net income of $307 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018

Earnings per Share: GAAP net income per share of $1.59 compared to GAAP net income per share of $1.06 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018; non-GAAP net income per share of $1.22, compared to non-GAAP net income per share of $1.12 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments: $3.9 billion at the end of fiscal 2019

Cash from Operations: $399 million, compared to $494 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018

Share Repurchase and Dividend: Returned $597 million to shareholders through share repurchases and cash dividends

Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results*

Net Revenues: $6.15 billion, increased 4% year-over-year from $5.92 billion in fiscal 2018

$6.15 billion, increased 4% year-over-year from $5.92 billion in fiscal 2018 Net Income: GAAP net income of $1.17 billion, compared to GAAP net income of $116 million** in fiscal 2018; non-GAAP net income of $1.17 billion, compared to non-GAAP net income of $983 million in fiscal 2018

GAAP net income of $1.17 billion, compared to GAAP net income of $116 million** in fiscal 2018; non-GAAP net income of $1.17 billion, compared to non-GAAP net income of $983 million in fiscal 2018 Earnings per Share: GAAP net income per share of $4.51, compared to GAAP net income per share of $0.42** in fiscal 2018; non-GAAP net income per share of $4.52, compared to non-GAAP net income per share of $3.56 in fiscal 2018

GAAP net income per share of $4.51, compared to GAAP net income per share of $0.42** in fiscal 2018; non-GAAP net income per share of $4.52, compared to non-GAAP net income per share of $3.56 in fiscal 2018 Cash from Operations: $1.34 billion, compared to $1.48 billion in fiscal year 2018

$1.34 billion, compared to $1.48 billion in fiscal year 2018 Share Repurchase and Dividend: Returned $2.51 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and cash dividends

*In the first quarter of fiscal 2019, NetApp adopted Revenue from Contracts with Customers (ASC 606) using the full retrospective method of adoption. Accordingly, NetApp’s condensed consolidated balance sheet as of April 27, 2018, condensed consolidated statements of operations and cash flows for all fiscal 2018 periods presented, and all related financial statement metrics included herein, have been restated to conform to the new rules.

**On December 22, 2017, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was enacted into law. This tax reform legislation contains several key tax provisions that affected the company, including a one-time mandatory transition tax on accumulated foreign earnings and a reduction of the U.S. corporate income tax rate to 21% effective January 1, 2018, among others. GAAP net income in fiscal year 2018 was impacted by a resulting one-time charge of approximately $850 million.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Outlook

The Company provided the following financial guidance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020:

• Net revenues are expected to be in the range of: $1.315 billion to $1.465 billion GAAP Non-GAAP • Earnings per share is expected to be in the range of: $0.56-$0.64 $0.78-$0.86

Full Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Outlook

The Company provided the following financial guidance for the full fiscal year 2020:

• Net revenues are expected to grow at the low-end of mid-single-digit range GAAP Non-GAAP • Consolidated gross margins are expected to be: 63%-64% 64%-65% • Operating margins are expected to be in the range of: 20%-21% 23%-24% • Effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 19.5% on both a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis

Dividend

The Company will increase the first quarter fiscal year 2020 dividend by 20% to $0.48 per share. The quarterly dividend will be paid on July 24, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 5, 2019.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Business Highlights

New Products Enable Digital Transformation

NetApp announced a variety of new and updated offerings that give customers more flexibility across hybrid multicloud environments for a range of use cases, including FlexPod™ AI platform ; FlexPod for MEDITECH software ; NetApp™ Service Level Manager; and the FlexCache™ .

; ; and the . OnCommand™ Workflow Automation 5.0 makes it easier for customers to automate, monitor, and maintain storage workflows. Changes in the web UI deliver a consistent user experience across OnCommand System Manager, Unified Manager, and Workflow Automation, resulting in improved simplicity and efficiency.

Industry-Leading Strategic Partnerships

Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory and NetApp Memory Accelerated Data extended their partnership to help customers realize the promise of solutions that offer shorter time to results with their data.

and extended their partnership to help customers realize the promise of solutions that offer shorter time to results with their data. NetApp partnered with H2O.ai and integrated NetApp Cloud Volumes Service , a cloud-native file storage service. H2O Driverless AI provides a platform for customers to collaborate, scale, and deploy AI solutions more quickly.

and integrated , a cloud-native file storage service. provides a platform for customers to collaborate, scale, and deploy AI solutions more quickly. Texas-based Soccour Solutions received HCI Champion Partner status after it embraced NetApp HCI as part of its customer offerings.

Industry Recognition

NetApp was named 2018 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Infrastructure at the Google Cloud Next 2019 Partner Summit.

at the Google Cloud Next 2019 Partner Summit. NetApp was awarded Brand of the Year by Think Global Awards, which recognizes achievements in promoting an awareness of thinking globally for individuals, communities, startups, small to medium-sized businesses, global brands, and large-scale international organizations.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

NetApp will host a conference call to discuss these results today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. To access the live webcast of this event, go to the NetApp Investor Relations website at investors.netapp.com. In addition, this press release, historical supplemental data tables, and other information related to the call will be posted on the Investor Relations website. An audio replay will be available on the website after 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time today.

Footnotes

1Non-GAAP net income excludes, when applicable, (a) amortization of intangible assets, (b) stock-based compensation expenses, (c) litigation settlements, (d) acquisition-related expenses, (e) restructuring charges, (f) asset impairments, (g) gains/losses on the sale or derecognition of assets, and (h) our GAAP tax provision, but includes a non-GAAP tax provision based upon our projected annual non-GAAP effective tax rate for the first three quarters of the fiscal year and an actual non-GAAP tax provision for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year. NetApp makes additional adjustments to the non-GAAP tax provision for certain tax matters as described below. A detailed reconciliation of our non-GAAP to GAAP results can be found at http://investors.netapp.com. NetApp’s management uses these non-GAAP measures in making operating decisions because it believes the measurements provide meaningful supplemental information regarding NetApp’s ongoing operational performance.

2GAAP net income per share and non-GAAP net income per share are calculated using the diluted number of shares.

NetApp Usage of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement NetApp’s condensed consolidated financial statement information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), NetApp provides investors with certain non-GAAP measures, including, but not limited to, historical non-GAAP operating results, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP effective tax rate and free cash flow, and historical and projected non-GAAP earnings per diluted share.

NetApp believes that the presentation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP effective tax rates, and non-GAAP earnings per share data, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. NetApp believes that the presentation of free cash flow, which it defines as the net cash provided by operating activities less cash used to acquire property and equipment, to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors because it reflects cash that can be used to, among other things, invest in its business, make strategic acquisitions, repurchase common stock, and pay dividends on its common stock. As free cash flow is not a measure of liquidity calculated in accordance with GAAP, free cash flow should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the analysis provided in the statement of cash flows.

NetApp’s management uses these non-GAAP measures in making operating decisions because it believes the measurements provide meaningful supplemental information regarding NetApp’s ongoing operational performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are used to: (1) measure company performance against historical results, (2) facilitate comparisons to our competitors’ operating results and (3) allow greater transparency with respect to information used by management in financial and operational decision making.

NetApp excludes the following items from its non-GAAP measures when applicable:

A. Amortization of intangible assets. NetApp records amortization of intangible assets that were acquired in connection with its business combinations. The amortization of intangible assets varies depending on the level of acquisition activity. Management finds it useful to exclude these charges to assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses to assist in budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods and in measuring operational performance.

B. Stock-based compensation expenses. NetApp excludes stock-based compensation expenses from its non-GAAP measures primarily because they are non-cash expenses. While management views stock-based compensation as a key element of our employee retention and long-term incentives, we do not view it as an expense to be used in evaluating operational performance in any given period.

C. Litigation settlements. NetApp may periodically incur charges or benefits related to litigation settlements. NetApp excludes these charges and benefits, when significant, because it does not believe they are reflective of ongoing business and operating results.

D. Acquisition-related expenses. NetApp excludes acquisition-related expenses, including (a) due diligence, legal and other one-time integration charges and (b) write down of assets acquired that NetApp does not intend to use in its ongoing business, from its non-GAAP measures, primarily because they are not related to our ongoing business or cost base and, therefore, cannot be relied upon for future planning and forecasting.

E. Restructuring charges. These charges consist of restructuring charges that are incurred based on the particular facts and circumstances of restructuring decisions, including employment and contractual settlement terms, and other related charges, and can vary in size and frequency. We therefore exclude them in our assessment of operational performance.

F. Asset impairments. These are non-cash charges to write down assets when there is an indication that the asset has become impaired. Management finds it useful to exclude these non-cash charges due to the unpredictability of these events in its assessment of operational performance.

G. Gains/losses on the sale or derecognition of assets. These are gains/losses from the sale of our properties and other transactions in which we transfer control of assets to a third party. Management believes that these transactions do not reflect the results of our underlying, on-going business and, therefore, cannot be relied upon for future planning or forecasting.

H. Income tax adjustments. NetApp’s non-GAAP tax provision is based upon a projected annual non-GAAP effective tax rate for the first three quarters of the fiscal year and an actual non-GAAP tax provision for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year. The non-GAAP tax provision also excludes, when applicable, (a) tax charges or benefits in the current period that relate to one or more prior fiscal periods that are a result of events such as changes in tax legislation, authoritative guidance, income tax audit settlements and/or court decisions, (b) tax charges or benefits that are attributable to unusual or non-recurring book and/or tax accounting method changes, (c) tax charges that are a result of a non-routine foreign cash repatriation, (d) tax charges or benefits that are a result of infrequent restructuring of the Company’s tax structure, (e) tax charges or benefits that are a result of a change in valuation allowance, and (f) tax charges resulting from the integration of intellectual properties from acquisitions. Management believes that the use of non-GAAP tax provisions provides a more meaningful measure of the Company’s operational performance.

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. NetApp believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. NetApp management compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and projected results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. The non-GAAP financial measures are meant to supplement, and be viewed in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures.

NETAPP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited) April 26,

2019 April 27,

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 3,899 $ 5,391 Accounts receivable 1,216 1,047 Inventories 131 122 Other current assets 364 392 Total current assets 5,610 6,952 Property and equipment, net 759 756 Goodwill and purchased intangible assets, net 1,782 1,833 Other non-current assets 590 450 Total assets $ 8,741 $ 9,991 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 542 $ 609 Accrued expenses 851 825 Commercial paper notes 249 385 Current portion of long-term debt 400 — Short-term deferred revenue and financed unearned services revenue 1,825 1,712 Total current liabilities 3,867 3,531 Long-term debt 1,144 1,541 Other long-term liabilities 797 992 Long-term deferred revenue and financed unearned services revenue 1,843 1,651 Total liabilities 7,651 7,715 Stockholders' equity 1,090 2,276 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,741 $ 9,991

NETAPP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended April 26, 2019 April 27, 2018 April 26, 2019 April 27, 2018 Revenues: Product $ 1,000 $ 1,027 $ 3,755 $ 3,525 Software maintenance 242 234 946 902 Hardware maintenance and other services 350 383 1,445 1,492 Net revenues 1,592 1,644 6,146 5,919 Cost of revenues: Cost of product 457 496 1,752 1,738 Cost of software maintenance 10 6 35 25 Cost of hardware maintenance and other services 99 113 414 447 Total cost of revenues 566 615 2,201 2,210 Gross profit 1,026 1,029 3,945 3,709 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 439 443 1,657 1,706 Research and development 205 203 827 783 General and administrative 69 71 278 280 Restructuring charges 16 — 35 — Gain on sale or derecognition of assets (73 ) — (73 ) (218 ) Total operating expenses 656 717 2,724 2,551 Income from operations 370 312 1,221 1,158 Other income, net 14 16 47 41 Income before income taxes 384 328 1,268 1,199 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (12 ) 38 99 1,083 Net income $ 396 $ 290 $ 1,169 $ 116 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.62 $ 1.09 $ 4.60 $ 0.43 Diluted $ 1.59 $ 1.06 $ 4.51 $ 0.42 Shares used in net income per share calculations: Basic 245 265 254 268 Diluted 249 273 259 276 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.40 $ 0.20 $ 1.60 $ 0.80

NETAPP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended April 26, 2019 April 27, 2018 April 26, 2019 April 27, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 396 $ 290 $ 1,169 $ 116 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 48 48 197 198 Stock-based compensation 37 36 158 161 Deferred income taxes 18 25 (3 ) 270 Gain on sale or derecognition of assets (73 ) — (73 ) (218 ) Other items, net (6 ) (19 ) 2 (27 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions of businesses: Accounts receivable (350 ) (279 ) (185 ) (289 ) Inventories (31 ) (32 ) (9 ) 36 Accounts payable 44 147 (57 ) 262 Accrued expenses 127 104 42 162 Deferred revenue and financed unearned services revenue 326 238 343 139 Long-term taxes payable (104 ) (9 ) (164 ) 714 Changes in other operating assets and liabilities, net (33 ) (55 ) (79 ) (46 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 399 494 1,341 1,478 Cash flows from investing activities: Redemptions (purchases) of investments, net 215 168 876 (10 ) Purchases of property and equipment (35 ) (48 ) (173 ) (145 ) Proceeds from sale of properties — — — 210 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired — — (3 ) (75 ) Other investing activities, net 3 — 4 (1 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 183 120 704 (21 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock award plans 3 16 121 173 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of stock awards (4 ) (8 ) (96 ) (75 ) Repurchase of common stock (500 ) (344 ) (2,111 ) (794 ) Proceeds from (repayments of) commercial paper notes, net 85 (247 ) (136 ) (115 ) Issuance of long-term debt, net — — — 795 Repayment of long-term debt — — — (750 ) Dividends paid (97 ) (53 ) (403 ) (214 ) Other financing activities, net (1 ) — (6 ) (6 ) Net cash used in financing activities (514 ) (636 ) (2,631 ) (986 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (13 ) (11 ) (30 ) 26 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 55 (33 ) (616 ) 497 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Beginning of period 2,276 2,980 2,947 2,450 End of period $ 2,331 $ 2,947 $ 2,331 $ 2,947

SELECTED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET LINE ITEMS (In millions) (Unaudited) As of April 27, 2018 As Previously

Reported Impact of ASC

606 Adoption As Adjusted ASSETS Accounts receivable $ 1,009 $ 38 $ 1,047 Inventories 126 (4 ) 122 Other current assets 330 62 392 Other non-current assets 420 30 450 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Short-term deferred revenue and financed unearned services revenue $ 1,804 $ (92 ) $ 1,712 Other long-term liabilities 961 31 992 Long-term deferred revenue and financed unearned services revenue 1,673 (22 ) 1,651 Total stockholders' equity 2,067 209 2,276

NETAPP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended April 27, 2018 April 27, 2018 As

Previously

Reported Impact of

ASC 606

Adoption As

Adjusted As

Previously

Reported Impact of

ASC 606

Adoption As

Adjusted Revenues: Product $ 1,011 $ 16 $ 1,027 $ 3,461 $ 64 $ 3,525 Software maintenance 247 (13 ) 234 958 (56 ) 902 Hardware maintenance and other services 383 — 383 1,492 — 1,492 Net revenues 1,641 3 1,644 5,911 8 5,919 Cost of revenues: Cost of product 500 (4 ) 496 1,738 — 1,738 Cost of software maintenance 6 — 6 25 — 25 Cost of hardware maintenance and other services 113 — 113 449 (2 ) 447 Total cost of revenues 619 (4 ) 615 2,212 (2 ) 2,210 Gross profit 1,022 7 1,029 3,699 10 3,709 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 461 (18 ) 443 1,729 (23 ) 1,706 Research and development 203 — 203 783 — 783 General and administrative 71 — 71 280 — 280 Gain on sale or derecognition of assets — — — (218 ) — (218 ) Total operating expenses 735 (18 ) 717 2,574 (23 ) 2,551 Income from operations 287 25 312 1,125 33 1,158 Other income, net 16 — 16 41 — 41 Income before income taxes 303 25 328 1,166 33 1,199 Provision for income taxes 32 6 38 1,090 (7 ) 1,083 Net income $ 271 $ 19 $ 290 $ 76 $ 40 $ 116 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.02 $ 0.07 $ 1.09 $ 0.28 $ 0.15 $ 0.43 Diluted $ 0.99 $ 0.07 $ 1.06 $ 0.28 $ 0.14 $ 0.42 Shares used in net income per share calculations: Basic 265 265 265 268 268 268 Diluted 273 273 273 276 276 276

NETAPP, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (In millions except net income per share, percentages, DSO, DIO, DPO, CCC and Inventory Turns) (Unaudited) Q4 FY'19 Q3 FY'19 Q4 FY'18 FY 2019 FY2018 Revenues Product $ 1,000 $ 967 $ 1,027 $ 3,755 $ 3,525 Strategic $ 774 $ 674 $ 747 $ 2,709 $ 2,468 Mature $ 226 $ 293 $ 280 $ 1,046 $ 1,057 Software Maintenance $ 242 $ 239 $ 234 $ 946 $ 902 Hardware Maintenance and Other Services $ 350 $ 357 $ 383 $ 1,445 $ 1,492 Hardware Maintenance Support Contracts $ 284 $ 292 $ 310 $ 1,182 $ 1,214 Professional and Other Services $ 66 $ 65 $ 73 $ 263 $ 278 Net Revenues $ 1,592 $ 1,563 $ 1,644 $ 6,146 $ 5,919 Geographic Mix % of Q4

FY'19

Revenue % of Q3

FY'19

Revenue % of Q4

FY'18

Revenue % of FY

2019

Revenue % of FY

2018

Revenue Americas 57 % 52 % 54 % 56 % 54 % Americas Commercial 45 % 41 % 42 % 44 % 41 % U.S. Public Sector 11 % 11 % 12 % 12 % 13 % EMEA 29 % 33 % 33 % 30 % 32 % Asia Pacific 14 % 14 % 13 % 14 % 14 % Pathways Mix % of Q4

FY'19

Revenue % of Q3

FY'19

Revenue % of Q4

FY'18

Revenue % of FY

2019

Revenue % of FY

2018

Revenue Direct 24 % 19 % 21 % 24 % 21 % Indirect 76 % 81 % 79 % 76 % 79 % Non-GAAP Gross Margins Q4 FY'19 Q3 FY'19 Q4 FY'18 FY 2019 FY2018 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 65.2 % 63.7 % 63.3 % 65.0 % 63.5 % Product 55.3 % 52.6 % 52.7 % 54.4 % 51.8 % Software Maintenance 95.9 % 95.8 % 97.4 % 96.3 % 97.2 % Hardware Maintenance and Other Services 72.3 % 72.3 % 71.0 % 72.0 % 70.7 % Non-GAAP Income from Operations, Income before Income Taxes & Effective Tax Rate Q4 FY'19 Q3 FY'19 Q4 FY'18 FY 2019 FY2018 Non-GAAP Income from Operations $ 358 $ 367 $ 360 $ 1,387 $ 1,159 % of Net Revenues 22.5 % 23.5 % 21.9 % 22.6 % 19.6 % Non-GAAP Income before Income Taxes $ 372 $ 375 $ 376 $ 1,434 $ 1,200 Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate 18.1 % 18.7 % 18.4 % 18.4 % 18.1 % Non-GAAP Net Income Q4 FY'19 Q3 FY'19 Q4 FY'18 FY 2019 FY2018 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 305 $ 305 $ 307 $ 1,171 $ 983 Non-GAAP Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding, Diluted 249 255 273 259 276 Non-GAAP Income per Share, Diluted $ 1.22 $ 1.20 $ 1.12 $ 4.52 $ 3.56 Select Balance Sheet Items Q4 FY'19 Q3 FY'19 Q4 FY'18 Deferred Revenue and Financed Unearned Services Revenue $ 3,668 $ 3,357 $ 3,363 DSO (days) 70 51 58 DIO (days) 21 16 18 DPO (days) 87 78 90 CCC (days) 3 (11 ) (14 ) Inventory Turns 17 23 20 Days sales outstanding (DSO) is defined as accounts receivable divided by net revenues, multiplied by the number of days in the quarter. Days inventory outstanding (DIO) is defined as net inventories divided by cost of revenues, multiplied by the number of days in the quarter. Days payables outstanding (DPO) is defined as accounts payable divided by cost of revenues, multiplied by the number of days in the quarter. Cash conversion cycle (CCC) is defined as DSO plus DIO minus DPO. Inventory turns is defined as annualized cost of revenues divided by net inventories. Select Cash Flow Statement Items Q4 FY'19 Q3 FY'19 Q4 FY'18 FY 2019 FY2018 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 399 $ 451 $ 494 $ 1,341 $ 1,478 Purchases of Property and Equipment $ 35 $ 31 $ 48 $ 173 $ 145 Free Cash Flow $ 364 $ 420 $ 446 $ 1,168 $ 1,333 Free Cash Flow as a % of Net Revenues 22.9 % 26.9 % 27.1 % 19.0 % 22.5 % Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Some items may not add or recalculate due to rounding.

NETAPP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except net income per share amounts) Q4'FY19 Q3'FY19 Q4'FY18 FY2019 FY2018 NET INCOME $ 396 $ 249 $ 290 $ 1,169 $ 116 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 8 13 12 46 53 Stock-based compensation 37 43 36 158 161 Litigation settlements — — — — 5 Restructuring charges 16 — — 35 — Gain on sale or derecognition of assets (73 ) — — (73 ) (218 ) Income tax effects (31 ) — (31 ) (82 ) 10 Resolution of income tax examinations (48 ) — — (48 ) — Income tax benefit of ASC 606 adoption — — — (34 ) — Tax reform — — — — 856 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $ 305 $ 305 $ 307 $ 1,171 $ 983 COST OF REVENUES $ 566 $ 581 $ 615 $ 2,201 $ 2,210 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets (8 ) (10 ) (9 ) (36 ) (36 ) Stock-based compensation (4 ) (4 ) (3 ) (14 ) (13 ) NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUES $ 554 $ 567 $ 603 $ 2,151 $ 2,161 COST OF PRODUCT REVENUES $ 457 $ 469 $ 496 $ 1,752 $ 1,738 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets (8 ) (10 ) (9 ) (36 ) (36 ) Stock-based compensation (2 ) (1 ) (1 ) (4 ) (3 ) NON-GAAP COST OF PRODUCT REVENUES $ 447 $ 458 $ 486 $ 1,712 $ 1,699 COST OF HARDWARE MAINTENANCE AND OTHER SERVICES REVENUES $ 99 $ 102 $ 113 $ 414 $ 447 Adjustment: Stock-based compensation (2 ) (3 ) (2 ) (10 ) (10 ) NON-GAAP COST OF HARDWARE MAINTENANCE AND OTHER SERVICES REVENUES $ 97 $ 99 $ 111 $ 404 $ 437 GROSS PROFIT $ 1,026 $ 982 $ 1,029 $ 3,945 $ 3,709 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 8 10 9 36 36 Stock-based compensation 4 4 3 14 13 NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT $ 1,038 $ 996 $ 1,041 $ 3,995 $ 3,758

NETAPP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except net income per share amounts) Q4'FY19 Q3'FY19 Q4'FY18 FY2019 FY2018 SALES AND MARKETING EXPENSES $ 439 $ 401 $ 443 $ 1,657 $ 1,706 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets — (3 ) (3 ) (10 ) (17 ) Stock-based compensation (15 ) (19 ) (15 ) (67 ) (68 ) NON-GAAP SALES AND MARKETING EXPENSES $ 424 $ 379 $ 425 $ 1,580 $ 1,621 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES $ 205 $ 203 $ 203 $ 827 $ 783 Adjustment: Stock-based compensation (11 ) (13 ) (11 ) (48 ) (49 ) NON-GAAP RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES $ 194 $ 190 $ 192 $ 779 $ 734 GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES $ 69 $ 67 $ 71 $ 278 $ 280 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation (7 ) (7 ) (7 ) (29 ) (31 ) Litigation settlements — — — — (5 ) NON-GAAP GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES $ 62 $ 60 $ 64 $ 249 $ 244 RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $ 16 $ — $ — $ 35 $ — Adjustment: Restructuring charges (16 ) — — (35 ) — NON-GAAP RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — GAIN ON SALE OR DERECOGNITION OF ASSETS $ (73 ) $ — $ — $ (73 ) $ (218 ) Adjustment: Gain on sale or derecognition of assets 73 — — 73 218 NON-GAAP GAIN ON SALE OR DERECOGNITION OF ASSETS $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — OPERATING EXPENSES $ 656 $ 671 $ 717 $ 2,724 $ 2,551 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets — (3 ) (3 ) (10 ) (17 ) Stock-based compensation (33 ) (39 ) (33 ) (144 ) (148 ) Litigation settlements — — — — (5 ) Restructuring charges (16 ) — — (35 ) — Gain on sale or derecognition of assets 73 — — 73 218 NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES $ 680 $ 629 $ 681 $ 2,608 $ 2,599

NETAPP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except net income per share amounts) Q4'FY19 Q3'FY19 Q4'FY18 FY2019 FY2018 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS $ 370 $ 311 $ 312 $ 1,221 $ 1,158 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 8 13 12 46 53 Stock-based compensation 37 43 36 158 161 Litigation settlements — — — — 5 Restructuring charges 16 — — 35 — Gain on sale or derecognition of assets (73 ) — — (73 ) (218 ) NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS $ 358 $ 367 $ 360 $ 1,387 $ 1,159 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES $ 384 $ 319 $ 328 $ 1,268 $ 1,199 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 8 13 12 46 53 Stock-based compensation 37 43 36 158 161 Litigation settlements — — — — 5 Restructuring charges 16 — — 35 — Gain on sale or derecognition of assets (73 ) — — (73 ) (218 ) NON-GAAP INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES $ 372 $ 375 $ 376 $ 1,434 $ 1,200 PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES $ (12 ) $ 70 $ 38 $ 99 $ 1,083 Adjustments: Income tax effects 31 — 31 82 (10 ) Resolution of income tax examinations 48 — — 48 — Income tax benefit of ASC 606 adoption — — — 34 — Tax reform — — — — (856 ) NON-GAAP PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES $ 67 $ 70 $ 69 $ 263 $ 217 NET INCOME PER SHARE $ 1.59 $ 0.98 $ 1.06 $ 4.51 $ 0.42 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 0.03 0.05 0.04 0.18 0.19 Stock-based compensation 0.15 0.17 0.13 0.61 0.58 Litigation settlements — — — — 0.02 Restructuring charges 0.06 — — 0.14 — Gain on sale or derecognition of assets (0.29 ) — — (0.28 ) (0.79 ) Income tax effects (0.12 ) — (0.11 ) (0.32 ) 0.04 Resolution of income tax examinations (0.19 ) — — (0.19 ) — Income tax benefit of ASC 606 adoption — — — (0.13 ) — Tax reform — — — — 3.10 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $ 1.22 $ 1.20 $ 1.12 $ 4.52 $ 3.56

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP GROSS MARGIN ($ in millions) Q4'FY19 Q3'FY19 Q4'FY18 FY2019 FY2018 Gross margin-GAAP 64.4 % 62.8 % 62.6 % 64.2 % 62.7 % Cost of revenues adjustments 0.8 % 0.9 % 0.7 % 0.8 % 0.8 % Gross margin-Non-GAAP 65.2 % 63.7 % 63.3 % 65.0 % 63.5 % GAAP cost of revenues $ 566 $ 581 $ 615 $ 2,201 $ 2,210 Cost of revenues adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets (8 ) (10 ) (9 ) (36 ) (36 ) Stock-based compensation (4 ) (4 ) (3 ) (14 ) (13 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 554 $ 567 $ 603 $ 2,151 $ 2,161 Net revenues $ 1,592 $ 1,563 $ 1,644 $ 6,146 $ 5,919

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP PRODUCT GROSS MARGIN ($ in millions) Q4'FY19 Q3'FY19 Q4'FY18 FY2019 FY2018 Product gross margin-GAAP 54.3 % 51.5 % 51.7 % 53.3 % 50.7 % Cost of product revenues adjustments 1.0 % 1.1 % 1.0 % 1.1 % 1.1 % Product gross margin-Non-GAAP 55.3 % 52.6 % 52.7 % 54.4 % 51.8 % GAAP cost of product revenues $ 457 $ 469 $ 496 $ 1,752 $ 1,738 Cost of product revenues adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets (8 ) (10 ) (9 ) (36 ) (36 ) Stock-based compensation (2 ) (1 ) (1 ) (4 ) (3 ) Non-GAAP cost of product revenues $ 447 $ 458 $ 486 $ 1,712 $ 1,699 Product revenues $ 1,000 $ 967 $ 1,027 $ 3,755 $ 3,525

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP HARDWARE MAINTENANCE AND OTHER SERVICES GROSS MARGIN ($ in millions) Q4'FY19 Q3'FY19 Q4'FY18 FY2019 FY2018 Hardware maintenance and other services gross margin-GAAP 71.7 % 71.4 % 70.5 % 71.3 % 70.0 % Cost of hardware maintenance and other services revenues adjustment 0.6 % 0.8 % 0.5 % 0.7 % 0.7 % Hardware maintenance and other services gross margin-Non-GAAP 72.3 % 72.3 % 71.0 % 72.0 % 70.7 % GAAP cost of hardware maintenance and other services revenues $ 99 $ 102 $ 113 $ 414 $ 447 Cost of hardware maintenance and other services revenues adjustment: Stock-based compensation (2 ) (3 ) (2 ) (10 ) (10 ) Non-GAAP cost of hardware maintenance and other services revenues $ 97 $ 99 $ 111 $ 404 $ 437 Hardware maintenance and other services revenues $ 350 $ 357 $ 383 $ 1,445 $ 1,492

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP EFFECTIVE TAX RATE Q4'FY19 Q3'FY19 Q4'FY18 FY2019 FY2018 GAAP effective tax rate (3.1 )% 21.9 % 11.6 % 7.8 % 90.3 % Adjustments: Income tax effects 8.3 % (3.2 )% 6.8 % 4.9 % (0.8 )% Resolution of income tax examinations 12.9 % — % — % 3.3 % — % Income tax benefit of ASC 606 adoption — % — % — % 2.4 % — % Tax reform — % — % — % — % (71.4 )% Non-GAAP effective tax rate 18.1 % 18.7 % 18.4 % 18.4 % 18.1 %

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (NON-GAAP) (In millions) Q4'FY19 Q3'FY19 Q4'FY18 FY2019 FY2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 399 $ 451 $ 494 $ 1,341 $ 1,478 Purchases of property and equipment (35 ) (31 ) (48 ) (173 ) (145 ) Free cash flow $ 364 $ 420 $ 446 $ 1,168 $ 1,333

Some items may not add or recalculate due to rounding.

NETAPP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE TO GAAP EXPRESSED AS EARNINGS PER SHARE FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2020 First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Non-GAAP Guidance - Net Income Per Share $0.78 - $0.86 Adjustments of Specific Items to Net Income Per Share for the First Quarter Fiscal 2020: Amortization of intangible assets (0.04 ) Stock-based compensation expense (0.16 ) Restructuring charges (0.07 ) Income tax effects 0.05 Total Adjustments (0.22 ) GAAP Guidance - Net Income Per Share $0.56 - $0.64

NETAPP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE TO GAAP FISCAL 2020 (Unaudited) GROSS MARGIN Gross Margin - Non-GAAP Guidance 64% - 65% Adjustment: Cost of revenues adjustments (1)% Gross Margin - GAAP Guidance 63% - 64% OPERATING MARGIN Operating Margin - Non-GAAP Guidance 23% - 24% Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets (1)% Stock-based compensation expense (3)% Gain on sale of properties 1% Operating Margin - GAAP Guidance 20% - 21% Some items may not add or recalculate due to rounding

