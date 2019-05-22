Secure-D dévoile les applications Android suspectes avec 500 millions de téléchargements

|By Business Wire
Upstream, une société leader dans le domaine de la technologie mobile, a dévoilé le fait que l'application Android populaire VidMate déclenche une activité d'arrière-plan suspecte. Un logiciel, dissimulé dans l'application, diffuse des annonces imperceptibles, génère de faux clics et de faux achats, installe d'autres applications douteuses sans l'autorisation de l'utilisateur et recueille des informations personnelles de ce dernier. En conséquence, cette application épuise les volumes de données des utilisateurs et génère des frais indésirables.
Avec plus de 500 millions de téléchargements signalés, VidMate est une application Android populaire de streaming et de téléchargement de vidéos et de chansons à partir de services tels Dailymotion, Vimeo et YouTube. Cette application n'est pas disponible dans la boutique Google Play Store, mais distribuée via des boutiques d'application tierces telles CNET ou Uptodown. Selon des informations accessibles au public, VidMate a été développée par une filiale d'UC Web, propriété du conglomérat chinois Alibaba.
Au cours d'une période récente, la plateforme de sécurité d'Upstream, Secure-D, a détecté et bloqué près de 130 millions d'opérations mobiles suspectes réalisées par VidMate. Ces transactions provenaient de près de 5 millions d'appareils mobiles uniques dans 15 pays. Si elles n'avaient pas été bloquées, elles auraient abonné les utilisateurs à des services numériques premium qui leur auraient potentiellement coûté jusqu'à 170 millions d'USD de frais indésirables.
Guy Krief, PDG d'Upstream, a commenté en ces termes: "La publicité mobile est une industrie de plusieurs milliards de dollars en plein essor et un terrain très favorable pour la fraude. L'exemple de VidMate, dans lequel une application unique est responsable de 130 millions de tentatives d'opérations douteuses au cours de quelques mois, suscite de vives préoccupations. La sophistication croissante des programmes malveillants masqués requiert une approche de plus en plus vigilante. Dans la lutte contre la fraude numérique, l'innovation technologique constante est un élément clé."
La majorité des activités suspectes, toujours en cours, se concentrait principalement dans 15 pays. 43 millions d'opérations douteuses signalées par Secure-D proviennent d'appareils situés en Egypte, 27 millions du Myanmar, 21 millions du Brésil, 10 millions du Qatar et 8 millions d'Afrique du Sud. Parmi les marchés les plus touchés figurent également l'Ethiopie, le Nigéria, la Malaisie et le Koweït - des pays dans lesquels les paiements numériques via des recharges de téléphones portables sont courants et représentent souvent l'unique façon de réaliser des transactions financières, la majorité de la population étant privée de tout service bancaire.
Les tests de laboratoire réalisés via Secure-D ont également révélé que VidMate consomme des batteries et de la bande passante, épuisant plus de 3GB de données par mois, ce qui pourrait s'ajouter au frais annuels de données mobiles de 100 USD déjà encourus par les utilisateurs. Dans des marchés tels le Brésil, ceci représente près de la moitié du salaire minimum mensuel.
Enfin, l'analyse effectuée via Secure-D a révélé qu'à cette date, 1 VidMate a recueilli les informations personnelles de l'utilisateur, telles l'Identité internationale d'équipement mobile (IMEI), l'Identité internationale d'abonné mobile (IMSI) ou l'adresse IP, qu'il a transférées à des serveurs situés à Singapour, appartenant à Nonolive, une société basée en Chine et fondée par Alibaba, notamment, selon les informations accessibles au public.
"VidMate ne représente qu'un seul cas de malveillance. Secure-D détecte chaque jour plus de 170 nouvelles applications malveillantes", a ajouté M. Krief. "Alors que la fraude sur mobile cible principalement les publicitaires, elle touche également les consommateurs de façon importante, épuisant leurs réserves de données, entraînant des frais indésirables, perturbant la performance de leur appareil, ciblant et recueillant les données personnelles de l'utilisateur. Il s'agit d'une épidémie qui requiert que le renforcement de la sécurité des appareils mobiles doit figurer, de toute urgence, en haut de la liste de priorités de l'industrie," a-t-il poursuivi.
A propos de Secure-D
La plateforme de sécurité Upstream Secure-D combine des algorithmes d'apprentissage machine et des flux de traitement des paiements dans le but de protéger les opérateurs mobiles et leurs abonnés de la fraude sur les transactions en ligne et la déplétion des données entraînée par tous types de programmes malveillants et de menaces en ligne connexes. Pendant la seule année 2018, Secure-D a traité plus de 1,8 milliards de transactions mobiles, et détecté et bloqué plus de 63.000 applications suspectes dans 16 pays.
A propos d'Upstream
Upstream est une société de technologie mobile basée à Londres. Sa suite pionnière de produits fournit à 1,2 milliards de personnes vivant dans les pays en développement un accès abordable et sécurisé aux services numériques sur leur appareil mobile. Le service Zero-D d'Upstream offre un accès gratuit aux services fondamentaux d'Internet à 250 millions d'utilisateurs mobiles en Amérique latine et en Afrique, même lorsqu'ils ont épuisé toutes leurs données. Upstream travaille avec plus de 60 opérateurs mobiles, dans plus de 45 marchés à forte croissance, tirant parti de ses atouts unique pour stimuler les flux de revenus et en créer de nouveaux, dans le domaine des données.
