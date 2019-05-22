CORRECTING and REPLACING Navis Adds Customer Driven, Breakthrough Capabilities to N4 TOS

|By Business Wire
|
May 22, 2019 04:18 PM EDT
Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.
The corrected release reads:
NAVIS ADDS CUSTOMER DRIVEN, BREAKTHROUGH CAPABILITIES TO N4 TOS
Navis a part of Cargotec Corporation and provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, has released N4 3.7, the newest version of its flagship TOS with upgraded product features and expanded capabilities. With this upgrade, Navis continues to enhance its core TOS functionality to meet the critical needs of its manual, semi-automated and fully automated terminal customers.
Navis has continuously updated its software to scale with growing business needs of its customers globally. With the 3.7 update, customers will reach new levels of productivity, increase visibility at multi-facility terminals and leverage operational intelligence to deliver better insights. Highlights of new functions include:
- Expanded General Cargo Capabilities – Advanced General Cargo capabilities have now enabled customers such as North Carolina Ports to utilize a single platform for all cargo handled at their terminals. These capabilities now provide customers the foundation to increase velocity, safety and volume within their terminals.
- Extensive Rail Enhancements – Extensive rail enhancements to N4 are now enabling customers like GCT Deltaport who operate on dock rail facilities to increase their intermodal cargo growth and rail handling capacity – up to 50% – in an environmentally sustainable way. The N4 rail enhancements will offer greater options and operational efficiencies by speeding the transfer of intermodal containers between vessels and trains that carry them out of the port. In the end, these enhancements will provide customers certainty on transit and dwell times and provide certain terminals a competitive edge with customers.
- Improved Efficiency and Visibility for Multi-facility Terminals: New N4 Multi-facility Carrier Operations features enable customers to manage multiple terminals, in different locations, all within one single platform. New visibility capabilities provide customers the flexibility to deploy berth and yard resources across facilities in a more cost effective and efficient manner. It enables terminals to divert vessels to underutilized facilities as well as view and plan vessel visits downstream. These real time views now provide a powerful, consistent management tool to drive operations and optimize across all terminal resources.
- Fine tuning automated terminals: New features in N4 are enabling terminals to realize the real value of automation today. Increasing moves per hour or enabling dual cycling of containers are the cornerstone of allowing terminal operators to make the shift from asset operators to service orchestrators and generating more value for suppliers and customers alike across port ecosystems. Navis is leading the charge of continuous improvement in automation and building on our core software to deliver even more efficiencies for our customers.
- Strengthened Operational Insights: Navis’ BI Portal Analytics and Ops Monitoring dashboards have been redesigned to deliver better operational insights and tuned for executives and operations teams. The new dashboards are now focused on simpler workflows that allows grouping of dashboards to make more effective and faster decisions regarding improving efficiencies in the gate and yard.
“As our customers continue to grow their terminal business, meeting the demands of scaled operations is a top priority,” said Younus Aftab, Chief Technology Officer, Navis. “We’ve made significant investments in optimizing our solutions to support increasing terminal throughput and these valuable additions and enhancements make N4, the world’s leading TOS, even better. This upgrade reflects the feedback of hundreds of customers currently operating on N4 and we built 3.7 with the goal of helping our customers make strides in their business – whether they are a greenfield site, fully automated or anywhere in between.”
For more information visit www.navis.com.
About Navis, LLC
Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our container terminals and carriers alike to streamline their ocean supply chains and better collaborate together, transforming how goods are efficiently delivered. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis provides a comprehensive set of solutions to optimize terminal performance, vessel performance and cloud-based collaboration that drives transparency, efficiency and profitability to a network of ocean carriers and terminal operators. www.navis.com
About Cargotec Corporation
Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec’s business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec’s sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com
